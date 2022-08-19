Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600635   CNE0000007Y7

SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.

(600635)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
3.280 CNY   -1.50%
03:04aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Date of board meeting
PU
08/07SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Group Leaders Console Grass-Roots Staff on Hot Days
PU
08/04SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG Held The 2022 Interim Work Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and its publication.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

YANG Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

18 August 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei and Mr. WANG Baoping; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. JIN Yongsheng and Mr. SHI Pingyang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Ms. LI Yingqi, Mr. YANG Ping and Mr. LIU Feng.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.
03:04aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Date of board meeting
PU
08/07SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Group Leaders Console Grass-Roots Staff on Hot Days
PU
08/04SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG Held The 2022 Interim Work Conference
PU
07/28China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of a 74.75% stake in Suchuang G..
CI
07/15Dazhong Public Utilities to Swing to Loss in H1
MT
07/14Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Si..
CI
05/31Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. Announces Final Cash Dividend, Payabl..
CI
05/30SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Appointments of the member of the board committees
PU
05/30SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Poll results of the 2021 annual general meeting held o..
PU
05/30SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 537 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2021 303 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net Debt 2021 5 819 M 857 M 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 8 571 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 019
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Wei Liang President, CEO & Executive Director
Yun Jiang Financial Director
Guo Ping Yang Chairman
Jian Hao Zhuang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Guo Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.-13.46%1 263
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.62%19 077
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.69%17 397
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.149.59%12 505
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.54%9 528
UGI CORPORATION-9.13%8 735