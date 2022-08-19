Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and its publication.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

YANG Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

18 August 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei and Mr. WANG Baoping; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. JIN Yongsheng and Mr. SHI Pingyang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Ms. LI Yingqi, Mr. YANG Ping and Mr. LIU Feng.