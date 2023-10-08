On the afternoon of June 28, 2023, Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. held the 2022 annual general meeting by way of on-site meeting and online meeting. 20 shareholders and authorized representatives of A-share and overseas listed foreign shares attended the meeting, representing 670,856,476 shares, accounting for 22.7222% of the total shares of the company.

The convening and voting methods of this meeting comply with the company law, the rules of shareholders' meeting of listed companies, the Listing Rules of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the articles of association. The matters listed in the notice of the Annual General Meeting were voted by a combination of on-site voting with online voting. The meeting deliberated and passed work report of the Board of Directors for the year 2022, work report of the Supervisory Committee for the year 2022, final financial report for the year 2022 and financial budget report for the year 2023 of the Company, profit distribution proposal of the Company for the year 2022, resolution on the estimated ongoing ordinary related party transactions of the Company for the year 2023, resolution on the application for bank credit facilities of the Company for the year 2023, resolution on the provision of guarantee by the Company for controlled subsidiaries with respect to external financing for the year 2023, resolution on the use of idle funds for cash management of the Company, resolution on the re-appointment of the domestic audit firm and internal control audit firm of the Company for the year 2023, resolution on the re-appointment of the overseas audit firm of the Company for the year 2023, Resolution on the issuance of corporate bonds and overseas bonds of the Company, Resolution on the registration and issuance of super short-term commercial papers and short-term commercial papers of the Company, Resolution on the registration and issuance of medium-term notes of the Company, Resolution on the general election of the Board of Directors of the Company, Resolution on the general election of the Supervisory Committee of the Company; and listened to the work report of the independent non-executive directors for the year 2022. You Guang and Zhang Bowen of Shanghai Jinmao Kaide law firm witnessed the scene and issued a legal opinion.

Yang Guoping, chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, presided over the meeting and led the management team of the company who attended the meeting to have a full communication with the shareholders on the business condition, future development strategy, risk management and management improvement of the company in 2022. The year of 2023 is the first year for the full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The company should firmly grasp the general tone of steady progress, innovate and develop ideas, look forward to the strategic layout, consolidate the foundation of the main business of public utilities, strive to achieve effective improvement in the quality and reasonable growth in the quantity of various businesses, constantly improve the corporate governance system, strictly adhere to the bottom line of risk prevention and control, create good social value, and give back to all shareholders with good results.