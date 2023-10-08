From July 24 to August 8, the group held the interim work conference of gas sector, environment sector, self-operated finance and other business sectors. This conference was held in the way of the group's leaders and functional department heads going to the subsidiaries for on-site research. President Liang Jiawei, leaders in charge of business division, heads of department and all management team attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the managers and chief financial officers of the companies in each business division made operation reports and financial analysis reports respectively around the work in the first half of the year, and analyzed in detail the economic activities of the subsidiaries in the first half of the year, the completion of business indicators and the work ideas in the second half of the year.

Group leaders and functional departments conducted on-site exchanges with subsidiaries on business operations, and President Liang Jiawei affirmed the operating performance of each subsidiary in the first half of the year, and put forward specific work requirements on market development, cash flow management, talent construction, information technology and other aspects.