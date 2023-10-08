DZUG Held the First Meeting of the Twelfth Session of the Board and Supervisory Committee

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. held the first meeting of the 12th session of the Board on June 28, 2023 on the 21th floor of Dazhong Building. Mr. Yang Guoping had been appointed as the chairman of the twelfth session of the Board. The Board had considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Liang Jiawei as the president of the Company, Mr. Jiang Yun as the vice president and the chief financial officer of the Company, Ms. Zhao Fei as the Board secretary and Mr. Cao Jing as the securities affairs representative of the company. The strategic development committee of the Board comprises Mr. Yang Guoping, Mr. Liang Jiawei and Mr. Yang Ping, and is chaired by Mr. Yang Guoping. Mrs. Zhao Fei is the executive secretary of the strategic development committee. The nomination committee of the Board comprises Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Yang Guoping and Mr. Jiang Guofang, and is chaired by Mr. Liu Feng. Mr. Cao Jing is the executive secretary of the nomination committee. The audit committee of the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Guofang, Ms. Li Yingqi and Mr. Liu Feng, and is chaired by Ms. Li Yingqi. Mr. Cao Jing is the executive secretary of the audit committee. The remuneration and appraisal committee of the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Guofang, Mr. Yang Guoping and Mr. Liu Feng, and is chaired by Mr. Jiang Guofang. Mr. Jiang Yun is the executive secretary of the remuneration and appraisal committee.

The Board of Directors of the company expressed its deep gratitude to Mr. Wang Kaiguo for his contributions to the Company during his tenure.

Before this, during the first meeting of the 12th session of the Supervisory Committee, Ms. Zhao Siyuan had been appointed as the chairman of the 12th session of the Supervisory Committee.