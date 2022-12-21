Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Won the Award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies"

DZUG Won the Award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies"

"The results of the "Best Practices of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies in 2022" were announced on December 16. DZUG won the award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies".

"Best Practices of of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies" was initiated by the Association of Listed Companies of China, and according to the outstanding contributions, unique innovations and value embodiment of listed companies in information disclosure, corporate governance, investor R elation management, capital operation and management practice, it is selected by expert scoring as a way to promote the development of listed companies. The indicators involved in the award are of great importance to the future work of public utilities. It also has a strong guiding role and reference significance.

In the future, DZUG will continue to consolidate the advantages of corporate governance, promote more standardised and efficient operation of the board of directors, strengthen compliant and effective information disclosure, constantly improve the level of investor relation management, and help the company develop with high quality and sustainability.