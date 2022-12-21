Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600635   CNE0000007Y7

SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.

(600635)
  Report
News 
Summary

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Won the Award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies"

12/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
DZUG Won the Award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies"

"The results of the "Best Practices of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies in 2022" were announced on December 16. DZUG won the award of "Best Practice of Board of Directors of 2022 Listed Companies".

"Best Practices of of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies" was initiated by the Association of Listed Companies of China, and according to the outstanding contributions, unique innovations and value embodiment of listed companies in information disclosure, corporate governance, investor R elation management, capital operation and management practice, it is selected by expert scoring as a way to promote the development of listed companies. The indicators involved in the award are of great importance to the future work of public utilities. It also has a strong guiding role and reference significance.

In the future, DZUG will continue to consolidate the advantages of corporate governance, promote more standardised and efficient operation of the board of directors, strengthen compliant and effective information disclosure, constantly improve the level of investor relation management, and help the company develop with high quality and sustainability.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 08:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 537 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2021 303 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2021 5 819 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 7 800 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 019
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Wei Liang President, CEO & Executive Director
Yun Jiang Financial Director
Guo Ping Yang Chairman
Jian Hao Zhuang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Guo Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP) CO.,LTD.-18.47%1 121
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-39.62%17 584
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.27%15 272
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.75.89%8 954
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-34.05%8 642
UGI CORPORATION-19.87%7 715