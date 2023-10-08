DZUG and Dazhong Financial Leasing Selected as Classic Cases of 2022 Financial Market

The 2023 Laoshan Financial Rule of Law Forum was successfully held in Qingdao Jinjialing Financial Agglomeration Area on June 18. This forum focuses on hot topics such as continuously optimizing the business environment, promoting quality development by services and improving the legal guarantee of attracting investment, and carrying out in-depth discussions. At the forum, the first publication of "Legal Research on the Bund Financial Innovation Pilot Zone (2023 Edition)" was held in Shandong, and awards were given to the winners of the classic case studies in the 2022 financial market. There were 25 cases, including the issuance of Super-short-term bonds by Dazhong Public Utilities and the 5G Consumer installment ABS plan by Dazhong Financial Leasing, were selected as the classic case of financial market in 2022.