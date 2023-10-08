In late July and early August, Shanghai suffered scorching weather. On the afternoon of July 31, President Liang Jiawei, Party Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer Li Weitao and other leaders went to Dazhong Jiading to console the employees fighting on the frontline. On the afternoon of August 1, the management team went to Dazhong Run to console grass-roots staff.

At Dazhong Jiading, Mr. Liang Jiawei and Mr. Li Weitao talked cordially with the staff from Machine Repair Room, Testing Room, and Central Control Room, affirmed their spirit of not submitting to the high temperature and sticking to their posts, and urged them to put safety in the first place, alternate work with rest and keeps healthy. Mr. Liang Jiawei and Mr. Li Weitao send heatstroke prevention and cooling supplies to all staff.

At Dazhong Run, Mr. Liang Jiawei and Li Weitao kindly consoled the staff of the supply chain, freight fleet, the dispatching room and other departments, and gave them heatstroke prevention items. They communicated on the grassroots work at the scene, and told everyone to take heatstroke prevention and cooling measures in the hot season, reasonably manage the time of work and rest and pay attention to driving safety all the time.

On the afternoon of August 9, Vice President Jiang Yun, and Chief Administrative Officer Li Weitao went to Xiangyin Road Tunnel. They consoled the employees of the maintenance company that were working in tunnels.