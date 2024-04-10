The Company Held the 4th Meeting of the 12th Session of Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors

The 4th meeting of the 12th session of Board of Directors of the Company was held on March 28, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Yang Guoping, Chairman of the Board, and all supervisors and senior managers attended the meeting. After careful deliberation, the following resolutions were passed: Work Report of the Board of Directors for the Year 2022, Operation Work Report for the Year 2022, Final Financial Report for the Year 2023 and the Financial Budget Report for the Year 2024 of the Company, Profit Distribution Proposal of the Company for the Year 2023, Full Text and Abstract of 2023 Annual Report, Proposed Amendments to The Articles of Association, Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting, Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors, Proposed Revising to the Rules of Independent Non-Executive Director, Proposed Renaming and Revising to the Rules of the Strategic Development Committee and other proposals.

In addition, the Board also confirmed the resolutions of the 1st meeting of the 12th session of Strategic Development Committee, the 6th meeting of the 12th session of Audit Committee, the 1st meeting of the 12th session of Nomination Committee, and the 1st meeting of the 12th session of Remuneration and Assessment Committee. Jiayuan Law Firm provided training on the listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for all directors, supervisors, and senior management.

In 2023, under the downward pressure of the economy, the Company sticks to the requirements of "seeking progress while maintaining stability", closely focuses on the goals and requirements of the management and operation work formulated at the beginning of the year and implements the key projects. The main business of the Company continues to develop steadily, the investment business increased significantly, and all aspects of the Company present a good development trend.

In 2023, the main revenue reached RMB6.225 billion, an increase of 8.84% over the same period last year. Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company was RMB213 million, an increase of RMB546 million over the same period last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deducting the non-recurring profit was RMB519 million, an increase of RMB221 million over the same period last year. Interest-bearing debt ratio was 36.48%, down 1.68% from the same period last year. As of December 31, 2023, the total assets reached RMB22.835 billion, and the net assets attributable to the shareholders of the Company were RMB8.319 billion.

The Company would distribute its profit as the plan below: based on the total outstanding shares of 2,952,434,675 at the end of 2023, a cash dividend of RMB0.35 (including tax) would be distributed for every ten shares. This proposal must be submitted to the 2023 annual general meeting for approval before implementation.

On the same day, the 4th meeting of the 12th session of Board of Supervisors was held. All supervisors and senior managers participated in the meeting, and 16 resolutions were reviewed and passed.