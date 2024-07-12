In order to better meet the business transformation needs of the domestic gas industry and to learn from the advanced experience of industry benchmarks, from June 4th to 6th, Wang Baoping, the executive director, led a team to conduct research and study at the headquarters of Enn Energy Group in Langfang, Hebei. Yan Dafeng, the general manager of Shanghai Dazhong Gas, Liu Xiang, the deputy general manager of Nantong Dazhong Gas, and some other senior executives and heads of the functional departments of the group accompanied the team.

The chairman of the Enn Energy Group Shareholders' Affairs Council, Jin Yongsheng, warmly received the visiting team. Mr. Wang Baoping and his delegation first visited the Customer Experience Center, the Intelligent Enterprise Operation Center, the Enn Energy Power Exhibition Hall, and other functional venues of the Enn Energy Group. They learned about the historical process of Enn Energy Group and observed the strategic positioning and future development planning of the New Enn Energy in the new era. The next day, Liu Jianfeng, the president of Enn Energy, and Wang Xiuqiao, the chief safety officer, led the team to discuss with the Dazhong Public Utilities on the development of new business beyond traditional gas supply services, such as pan-energy business and smart home business, as well as key industry issues such as safety production, digital transformation, and talent motivation. Both parties agreed to strengthen contact in the future and further carry out exchanges, learning, and cooperation in the development of new businesses, optimization of information systems, and the application of intelligent equipment.

Through this activity, the visiting team fully realized that under the new situation where traditional gas supply services generally encounter bottlenecks and the importance of information systems and intelligent applications is continuously increasing, domestic gas companies must have a clear understanding, take proactive actions, and have systematic planning. Gas companies should put in a lot of effort in new business areas such as pan-energy business and extended services, fully embracing the concept of smart gas. As a leading company in the industry, Enn Energy Group has set an example for us. In the future, we should also "go out" more to learn from others' strengths and weaknesses to solidify the foundation for the long-term and healthy development of the enterprise.