The Corporate Credit of Dazhong Public Utilities Has been Rated AAA for Seven Consecutive Years

Recently, the Company received the "2024 Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. Credit Rating Report" (No. CCXI-20241134M-01). The Company's main credit rating is AAA, and the outlook is stable. This credit rating is valid from April 30, 2024, to April 29, 2025.

China Cheng Xin International has affirmed the Company's significant regional advantages, high market share, and stable gas sources that contribute to the continuous development of the Company's gas sales business. The advantages of gas construction, sewage treatment, and other diversified businesses supplement the Company's revenue. Additionally, the free financing channels provide strong support for the overall credit strength of the Company.

In 2023, under the leadership of the Board of directors, the Company adhered to its established development strategy, implemented key tasks, and continued to steadily develop its main business, presenting a good trend in all aspects of work. In 2024, the Company will focus on its core public utilities business, optimize its business structure, strengthen top-level design, refine business directions, and promote more efficient development.

The Company has once again been awarded the AAA credit rating by China Cheng Xin International, indicating the full recognition of the Company's comprehensive strength and good development prospects. This is beneficial for the Company to further expand financing channels, optimize financing structure, reduce financing costs, and enhance visibility, trust, and competitiveness.