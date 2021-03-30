Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT AND WRITING-OFF OF ASSETS FOR 2020

provision for impairment of inventories of RMB1,429,377.27 as part of the raw material of liquefied natural gas purchased was at a higher price at the end of the period and the net realizable value was lower than the book value.

A total of RMB3,895,714.33 should be written-off for the year.

During the year, the customer involved in the business had no property available for court execution for making repayment to Shanghai Dazhong Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.*( 上海大眾融資租賃有限公司 ), which is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has fully made provision for the impairment of its financial lease receivable of RMB3,895,714.33 which has been overdue for more than 3 years, and currently intends to write it off. IMPACT OF PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS AND WRITING-OFF OF ASSETS ON THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

Total profit of the Company in the 2020 consolidated statement will decrease by RMB26,050,500 due to the impairment provisions made for the year. The write-off made for the year will not have an impact on the profit or loss of the Company during the period.

The information contained in this announcement has not been audited and reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company will disclose further details of the Group's financial performance when releasing its financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

YANG Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

March 30, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Mr. WANG Baoping and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. QU Jia and Mr. JIN Yongsheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.