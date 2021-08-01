Log in
    2718   CNE100003HX6

SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO., LTD.

(2718)
Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF ZHENGTONG SHARES BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF CHINA ZHENGTONG

08/01/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


All news about SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO., LTD.
06:12aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Inside information update on disposal of ..
PU
05/05SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance..
PU
05/03SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Monthly update announcement pursuant to r..
PU
04/23SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Proxy form for the annual general meeting..
PU
04/23SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Proposed election and re-election of dire..
PU
04/01SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Monthly update announcement pursuant to r..
PU
03/31Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd. Reports Audited Earnings Resu..
CI
03/31SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of t..
PU
03/26SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Inside information profit warning
PU
03/10CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : ZhengTong Auto Loses Appeal over Sale of 71% Sta..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 197 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net income 2020 55,0 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
Net Debt 2020 2 092 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 743 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 19,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Li President
Hui Hua Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fan Lin Chairman
Shuo Xu Chief Information Officer
Yan Jun Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO., LTD.66.10%270
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.86.33%12 559
SLM CORPORATION53.27%5 758
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.27%3 850
GOEASY LTD.76.93%2 262
ORIENT CORPORATION18.10%2 167