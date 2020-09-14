Shanghai Electric : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Stock code: 02727 Date submitted: 14 September 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: H Share (Ordinary Share) of RMB1.00 each

I.

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 2,972,912,000 11 September 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) H Shares repurchased on 10 16,348,000 0.55% September 2020 but not yet cancelled H Shares repurchased on 11 5,426,000 0.18% September 2020 but not yet cancelled H Shares repurchased on 14 4,550,000 0.15% September 2020 but not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 2,972,912,000 14 September 2020 (Note 8)

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board