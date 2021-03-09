Shanghai Electric : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGESS OF THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF EXCHANGEABLE CORPORATE BONDS BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 上海電氣集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGESS OF THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF EXCHANGEABLE CORPORATE BONDS BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by the board of directors of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and with reference to Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2018 in relation to the proposed non-public issuance of exchangeable corporate bonds (the "Exchangeable Bonds") by Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation ("SEC"), the controlling shareholder of the Company; the announcement of the Company dated 9 January 2020 in relation to the No Objection Letter of the Exchangeable Bonds obtained by SEC and SEC's completion of application to pledge 1,120,000,000 A shares of the Company (representing 7.39% of the Company's total issued share capital); the announcement of the Company dated 17 January 2020 in relation to the completion of registration procedures for the share pledge on 15 January 2020 and the completion of transfer of the 1,120,000,000 A shares (the "Pledged Shares") to "Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation-Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation 2020 Non-Public Offering of Exchangeable Corporate Bonds (Phase 1) Designated Shares Pledge Account" (the "Share Pledge"); and the announcement of the Company dated 20 January 2020 in relation to the supplemental information of the Share Pledge; and the announcement of the Company dated 4 February 2020 in relation to the successful issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds (Phase 1). Terms defined in the abovementioned announcements shall have the same meaning when used herein unless the context herein requires otherwise.

On 9 March 2021, the Company received a notice from SEC, the controlling shareholder of the Company, which states that SEC intends to use the A shares of the Company held by it and its yields as the exchange objects for the non-public issuance of exchangeable corporate bonds.

In accordance with the Letter on No Objection to Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation's Non-public Issuance of Exchangeable Corporate Bonds (Shang Zheng Han [2020] No. 51) (the "No Objection Letter") issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") to SEC on 7 January 2020, SEC may issue the Exchangeable Bonds with a total amount not exceeding RMB5 billion to qualified investors in a non-public way. The Exchangeable Bonds meet the transfer conditions of the SSE, and the SSE hasno objection. The No Objection Letter is valid for 12 months from the date of its issuance. According to the Notice on Matters Concerning Arrangements for Bonds Business in the Course of COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control (《關於疫情防控期間債券業務安排有關事項的通知》) issued by the Bonds Business Center of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 8 February 2020, "from 1 February 2020, the valid period of the CSRC approvals for public corporate bonds, as well as the no objection letters for private corporate bonds and asset-backed securities shall be deferred, and the date of resumption of the counts of such valid period will be notified otherwise depending on the progress of the pandemic prevention and control", and according to the Notice on Adjustment to Matters Concerning Arrangements for Bonds Business (《關於調整債券業務安排有關事項的通知》) issued on 11 January 2021, "from 2021, the counts of the valid period of the CSRC approvals for public issuance of corporate bonds, as well as the no objection letters for non-public issuance of corporate bonds and asset-backed securities shall be resumed", thus, the valid period of the No Objection Letter shall expire on 7 December 2021. The Exchangeable Bonds shall be issued in tranches, and this tranche is the second one, which is the first issuance of such kind for 2021. SEC will take the opportunity to organize the issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds based on its own funding arrangements and market conditions during the valid period of the No Objection Letter.

SEC has submitted the application documents to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited Shanghai Branch to open a special securities account for pledge of exchangeable corporate bonds ("Pledge Special Account") and SEC intends to transfer no more than 254,545,455 A shares of the Company (accounting for 1.62% of the Company's total issued share capital) from its securities account to the Pledge Special Account after the Pledge Special Account is opened in order to carry out share pledge registration, which will be used to provide guarantee for bondholders' share exchange and the repayment of the principal and interest of the Exchangeable Bonds.

In relation to the issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds and subsequent events, the Company will make disclosure in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

ZHENG Jianhua

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou, Mr. ZHU Zhaokai and Mr. ZHU Bin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. XI Juntong, Dr. XU Jianxin and Dr. LIU Yunhong.

* For identification purpose only