Shanghai Electric : POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM, EXTENSION OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES FOR THE ORDINARY RESOLUTION PROPOSED IN THE EGM

Extension of Closure of Register of Members

Due to the postponement of the EGM, in order to determine the list of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the last date for closure of register of members for the H shares will be extended from Tuesday, 20 April 2021 to Monday, 17 May 2021. The Company's register of members for the H shares will be closed from Saturday, 20 March 2021 to Monday, 17 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares will be effected. The holders of H shares whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Monday, 17 May 2021 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the postponed EGM.

Proxy Forms and Reply Slips

The supplemental form of proxy (the "Third Proxy Form") published on 13 April 2021 will not affect the validity of any proxy form duly completed and delivered by shareholders in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM dated 5 March 2021 and the supplemental notice of the EGM dated 26 March 2021. If shareholders do not duly complete and deliver the Third Proxy Form but have duly completed and delivered the proxy form dated 5 March 2021 (the "Original Proxy Form") and/or the supplemental form of proxy dated 26 March 2021 (the "Second Proxy Form") and validly appointed a proxy to attend and act for them at the EGM, such shareholders' proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion on the ordinary resolution set out in the second supplemental notice of the EGM dated 13 April 2021. If shareholders do not duly complete and deliver the Original Proxy Form and the Second Proxy Form for the EGM but have duly completed and delivered the Third Proxy Form and validly appointed a proxy to attend and act for them at the EGM, such shareholders' proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion on the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM dated 5 March 2021 and the supplemental notice of the EGM dated 26 March 2021.

If the proxy being appointed to attend the EGM under the Third Proxy Form is different from the proxy appointed under the Original Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form and both or more than two proxies attended the EGM, the proxy validly appointed under the Original Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form shall be designated to vote at the EGM. If the proxy being appointed to attend the EGM under the Second Proxy Form is different from the proxy appointed under the Original Proxy Form and both proxies attended the EGM, the proxy validly appointed under the Original Proxy Form shall be designated to vote at the EGM.