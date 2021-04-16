Shanghai Electric : SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR 04/16/2021 | 04:24am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this supplemental circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this supplemental circular. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 02727) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING This supplemental circular shall be read together with the circular of the Company despatched to the Shareholders on 31 March 2021. All capitalised terms used in this supplemental circular have the meanings set out in the section headed "Definitions" of this supplemental circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 4 of this supplemental circular. The second supplemental notice of EGM is set out on pages 5 to 6 of this supplemental circular. The EGM will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 May, 2021 at Fulin Hall, 9th Floor, Shanghai Bund Yujinxiang Xinya Hotel, 422 Tiantong Road, Shanghai, the PRC. The English and Chinese versions of this supplemental circular and the accompanying supplemental form of proxy are available on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the aforesaid documents by browsing through the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 16 April 2021 For identification purpose only CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 The Second Supplemental Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Accompanying Document - Supplemental Form of Proxy - i - DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions in this supplemental circular shall have the following meanings: "Board" the board of directors of the Company; "Company" Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, a joint stock limited company duly incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 02727 and the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under stock code 601727; "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting to be convened by the Company on 17 May 2021; "Directors" the directors of the Company; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Latest Practicable Date" 16 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular; "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China, which for the purposes of this circular only, excluding Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan; "Shareholders" the shareholder(s) of the Company, including holders of A share(s) and/or holders of H share(s); "%" per cent. - ii - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 02727) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Zheng Jianhua 30th Floor, Maxdo Center Mr. Huang Ou No. 8 Xingyi Road Mr. Zhu Zhaokai Shanghai PRC Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yao Minfang Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Ms. Li An Room 901-903, Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Independent non-executive Directors: Hong Kong Dr. Xi Juntong Dr. Xu Jianxin Dr. Liu Yunhong 16 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION References are made to the circular of the Company dated 31 March 2021, and the notice of EGM dated 5 March 2021 (the "Original EGM Notice"), the supplemental notice dated 26 March 2021 ("Second EGM Notice") and the second supplemental notice dated 13 April 2021 ("Third EGM Notice"), which set out the time and venue of the EGM and contain the resolutions to be tabled before the EGM for Shareholders' approval. For identification purpose only - 1 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD On 12 April 2021, due to age reasons, Mr. Zhu Bin resigned as an executive director of the Company. On the same date, the Board agreed to nominate Mr. Gan Pin ("Mr. Gan") as the candidate for a director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company and submit the proposal to appoint Mr. Gan as a non-executive director to the EGM for consideration. The purpose of this supplemental circular, to which this letter forms a part of, is to give you a supplemental notice of the EGM and to provide you with all the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM. 2. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR An additional ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to approve the appointment of Mr. Gan as a non-executive director. On 12 April 2021, the Board agreed to nominate Mr. Gan as the candidate for a non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company. The term of office of Mr. Gan will be from the date on which his appointment is approved at the general meeting to the end of the term of the fifth session of the Board. The biography of Mr. Gan is as follows: Mr. Gan Pin, 58, currently serves as chairman and secretary of the Communist Party Committee of Shanghai Microelectronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. Gan served as the manager and secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the second car plant of Shanghai Volkswagen Co., Ltd., the general manager of Shanghai Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the executive deputy general manager and secretary of Communist Party Committee of Shanghai Shenwo Bus Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of SAIC Motor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Mr. Gan held several positions in Shanghai Automobile Co., Ltd., including the head of an Engine Project, the deputy dean of Automotive Engineering Research Institute, deputy director of Technology Center, general manager of Fuel Cell Vehicle Business Unit, deputy leader of New Energy Work Promotion Team, director of Technology Management Office, general manager of New Energy Vehicle Business Unit, and executive director of the New Energy and Technology Management Department. Mr. Gan served as the deputy director and the first-level inspector of the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission. Mr. Gan graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University majoring in marine internal combustion engines. Mr. Gan possesses a master's degree in engineering and business administration and is a professor-level senior engineer. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Gan has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Mr. Gan does not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Gan does not have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). During the term of office of Mr. Gan being a non-executive director of the Company, the emoluments of Mr. Gan will be determined based on a number of factors, including the operating results of the Company, his responsibilities, performance and market conditions. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has not yet entered into any director service contract with Mr. Gan. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Gan which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2) (h) to of the Listing Rules nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 3. EGM The supplemental form of proxy (the "Third Proxy Form") published on 13 April 2021 will not affect the validity of any proxy form duly completed and delivered by shareholders in respect of the resolutions set out in the Original EGM Notice dated 5 March 2021 and the Second EGM Notice dated 26 March 2021. If shareholders do not duly complete and deliver the Third Proxy Form but have duly completed and delivered the proxy form dated 5 March 2021 (the "Original Proxy Form") and/or the supplemental form of proxy dated 26 March 2021 (the "Second Proxy Form") and validly appointed a proxy to attend and act for them at the EGM, such shareholders' proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion on the ordinary resolution set out in the Third EGM Notice dated 13 April 2021. If shareholders do not duly complete and deliver the Original Proxy Form and the Second Proxy Form for the EGM but have duly completed and delivered the Third Proxy Form and validly appointed a proxy to attend and act for them at the EGM, such shareholders' proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion on the resolutions set out in the Original EGM Notice dated 5 March 2021 and the Second EGM Notice dated 26 March 2021. If the proxy being appointed to attend the EGM under the Third Proxy Form is different from the proxy appointed under the Original Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form and both or more than two proxies attended the EGM, the proxy validly appointed under the Original Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form shall be designated to vote at the EGM. If the proxy being appointed to attend the EGM under the Second Proxy Form is different from the proxy appointed under the Original Proxy Form and both proxies attended the EGM, the proxy validly appointed under the Original Proxy Form shall be designated to vote at the EGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Please refer to the Original EGM Notice, Second EGM Notice, Third EGM Notice and the announcement of the Company dated 13 April 2021 in relation to the postponement of the EGM for details in respect of other resolutions to be passed at the EGM, eligibility for attending the EGM, proxy, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters. RECOMMENDATION

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the aforementioned resolution is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. None of the Directors abstained from voting on this board resolution.

Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of this resolution at the forthcoming EGM. VOTING BY POLL

According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all resolutions at the general meeting of the Company will be taken by way of poll.

The English text of this supplemental circular shall prevail over the Chinese text in the event of inconsistency. Yours faithfully By order of the Board Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited Zheng Jianhua Chairman of the Board Shanghai, the PRC - 4 - THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 02727) THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 at Fulin Hall, 9th Floor, Shanghai Bund Yujinxiang Xinya Hotel, 422 Tiantong Road, Shanghai, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution in addition to the resolutions set out in the previous notice of the EGM of the Company dated 5 March 2021 and the previous supplemental notice of the EGM of the Company dated 26 March 2021. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. GAN Pin as a non-executive director of the Company. By order of the Board Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited Zheng Jianhua Chairman of the Board Shanghai, the PRC, 13 April 2021 As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou and Mr. ZHU Zhaokai; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. XI Juntong, Dr. XU Jianxin and Dr. LIU Yunhong. For identification purpose only - 5 - THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: A supplemental form of proxy is enclosed with this second supplemental notice of the EGM. Please refer to the notice dated 5 March 2021 and the supplemental notice dated 26 March 2021 for details of the other resolutions to be considered at the EGM, closure of register of members and eligibility for attending the EGM and other relevant matters. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 13 April 2021 for the details of extension of closure of register of members. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy shall complete and return the enclosed supplemental form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it no later than 24 hours before the time appointed to hold the EGM or any adjourned meeting. - 6 - Attachments Original document

