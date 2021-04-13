Shanghai Electric : SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

Supplemental Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on

Monday, 17 May 2021

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2H shares of RMB1.00

each in the share capital of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN

OF THE MEETING3 or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at Fulin Hall, 9th Floor, Shanghai Bund Yujinxiang Xinya Hotel, 422 Tiantong Road, Shanghai, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 (and any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the second supplemental notice convening the EGM and at the EGM (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR4 AGAINST4 ABSTAIN4

1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. GAN Pin as a non- executive director of the Company.

Date: 2021 Signature(s)5:

Notes :