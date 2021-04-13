Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited    2727   CNE100000437

SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2727)
  Report
Shanghai Electric : THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EGM

04/13/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

THE SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 at Fulin Hall, 9th Floor, Shanghai Bund Yujinxiang Xinya Hotel, 422 Tiantong Road, Shanghai, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution in addition to the resolutions set out in the previous notice of the EGM of the Company dated 5 March 2021 and the previous supplemental notice of the EGM of the Company dated 26 March 2021.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. GAN Pin as a non-executive director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Zheng Jianhua

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 13 April 2021

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou and Mr. ZHU Zhaokai; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. XI Juntong, Dr. XU Jianxin and Dr. LIU Yunhong.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. A supplemental form of proxy is enclosed with this second supplemental notice of the EGM.
  2. Please refer to the notice dated 5 March 2021 and the supplemental notice dated 26 March 2021 for details of the other resolutions to be considered at the EGM, closure of register of members and eligibility for attending the EGM and other relevant matters. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 13 April 2021 for the details of extension of closure of register of members.
  3. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy shall complete and return the enclosed supplemental form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it no later than 24 hours before the time appointed to hold the EGM or any adjourned meeting.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
