Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
35.70 CNY   -3.64%
02:45aBioNTech's COVID booster vaccine approved in Hong Kong for individuals from age 12
RE
12/22BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy
RE
12/22Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Unit Bags Registration Approval for Immune Thrombocytopenia Drug in China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioNTech's COVID booster vaccine approved in Hong Kong for individuals from age 12

12/23/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows vials labelled

BERLIN (Reuters) - BioNTech and its partner for China, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, were granted approval for their COVID-19 vaccine that is adapted for the BA.4 and the BA.5 subvariants of Omicron for people aged 12 and older in Hong Kong, the German company said on Friday.

The vaccine is the first and currently only variant-adapted vaccine available as a booster dose for individuals 12 years and older that has been granted approval in Hong Kong, BioNTech said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.97% 179.88 Delayed Quote.-30.23%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. -3.64% 35.7 End-of-day quote.-27.05%
All news about SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
02:45aBioNTech's COVID booster vaccine approved in Hong Kong for individuals from age 12
RE
12/22BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy
RE
12/22Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Unit Bags Registration Approval for Immune Thrombocytopen..
MT
12/22BioNTech ships 11,500 doses of COVID vaccine to China
RE
12/22BioNTech, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Deliver About 11,500 Shots of COVID-19 Vaccines..
MT
12/22BioNTech, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Send 11,500 mRNA COVID-19 Shots To China
MT
12/21First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany
RE
12/21Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Unit Bags Regulatory Approval for Leukemia Drug Trial in ..
MT
12/20The world fears a new China COVID wave, ponders how to help Xi
RE
12/19Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Unit Obtains Certificates of Registration for COVID-19 Va..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 777 M 6 412 M 6 412 M
Net income 2022 3 694 M 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2022 18 824 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 87 998 M 12 601 M 12 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 36 279
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 35,70 CNY
Average target price 44,52 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Qing Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer
De Yong Wen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Ming Li Co-President
Shirley Wu General Manager-Finance Management Department
Yi Fang Wu Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.05%12 601
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.18.91%29 100
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.80%18 120
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.17.33%12 390
CIPLA LIMITED19.48%10 980
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED0.00%5 151