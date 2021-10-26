CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS-ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY（H SHARES）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 26 October 2021, Fosun Health (a subsidiary of the Company) entered into (i) the Fosun High Tech ETA, (ii) the Youle Information ETA, and (iii) Foshan Hospital ETA with each of Fosun High Tech, Youle Information and Foshan Hospital, respectively, pursuant to which (1) Fosun High Tech agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Fosun High Tech Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB34 million, (2) Youle Information agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Youle Information Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB10 million, and (3) Foshan Hospital agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Foshan Hospital Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB10.408 million. Upon the completion of the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements, the Target Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Health.