CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS-ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY（H SHARES）
10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS
REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 26 October 2021, Fosun Health (a subsidiary of the Company) entered into (i) the Fosun High Tech ETA, (ii) the Youle Information ETA, and (iii) Foshan Hospital ETA with each of Fosun High Tech, Youle Information and Foshan Hospital, respectively, pursuant to which (1) Fosun High Tech agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Fosun High Tech Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB34 million, (2) Youle Information agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Youle Information Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB10 million, and (3) Foshan Hospital agreed to sell and Fosun Health agreed to purchase the Foshan Hospital Sale Interest for a cash consideration of RMB10.408 million. Upon the completion of the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements, the Target Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Health.
HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As Fosun High Tech is the controlling shareholder of the Company, therefore, it constitutes a connected person of the Company. Further, as Youle Information is a company controlled by Fosun High Tech, therefore, Youle Information constitutes an associate of Fosun High Tech and also a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions under the Fosun High Tech ETA and Youle Information ETA constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Given that the relevant parties to each of the Fosun High Tech ETA and Youle Information ETA are the same connected persons as the relevant parties to Previous Connected Transactions, the transactions under the Fosun High Tech ETA and Youle Information ETA and the Previous Connected Transactions shall be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the percentage ratio applicable to the sum of the transactions under the Fosun High Tech ETA and Youle Information ETA and the Previous Connected Transactions is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Fosun High Tech ETA and Youle Information ETA are subject to reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS
The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreements are summarised below. Date
26 October 2021
Parties
Fosun High Tech ETA
(1)
Fosun High Tech, as the vendor; and
(2)
Fosun Health, as the purchaser.
Youle Information ETA
(1)
Youle Information, as the vendor; and
(2)
Fosun Health, as the purchaser.
Foshan Hospital ETA
(1)
Foshan Hospital, as the vendor; and
(2)
Fosun Health, as the purchaser.
Asset to be acquired
Under the Equity Transfer Agreements, each of Fosun High Tech, Youle Information and Foshan Hospital agreed to sell, and Fosun Health agreed to purchase, their respective Sale Interest, representing an aggregate of approximately 45.1864% equity interest in the Target Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreements.
Shareholding structure
The illustrative table below sets forth the shareholding structure of the Target Company before and after completion of the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements:
Before completion
After completion
Paid-in
Paid-in
registered
% of equity
registered
% of equity
Shareholders
capital
interest
capital
interest
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Fosun Health
66
54.8136%
120.408
100%
Fosun High Tech
34
28.2373%
-
-
Youle Information
10
8.3051%
-
-
Foshan Hospital
10.408
8.6439%
-
-
Total
120.408
100%
120.408
100%
Consideration and payment
The consideration for Fosun High Tech Sale Interest, Youle Information Sale Interest and Foshan Hospital Sale Interest are RMB34 million, RMB10 million and RMB10.408 million, respectively, which were determined between the parties through arm's-length negotiation with reference to the paid-in registered capital of the Target Company held by each of Fosun High Tech, Youle Information and Fosun Hospital, and taking into account the business nature of the Target Company, which may facilitate the healthcare services business of the Group. Such consideration will be financed by the self-raised funds of Fosun Health.
Payment arrangement
Under each of the Equity Transfer Agreements, within 10 days from the date of filing and registration formalities regarding the transfer of the Sale Interest, Fosun Health shall pay the consideration for the relevant Sale Interest in the amount of RMB34 million, RMB10 million and RMB10.408 million to each of Fosun High Tech, Youle Information and Foshan Hospital.
Other major terms
Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreements:
Any dispute arising out of, or in relation to, the Equity Transfer Agreements shall be resolved through amicable negotiation between the parties thereto, failing which any party shall have the right to bring proceedings in the court of Fosun Health's domicile.
The Equity Transfer Agreements shall become effective upon signing by the parties.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFIT OF ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS
The transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements aim at optimizing the shareholding structure of the Target Company, and further accelerating the integration for medical service business of the Group. Upon the completion of the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements, the Target Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Health.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of each Equity Transfer Agreements are on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin, being the Directors, abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board in relation to the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreements, while the remaining 5 Directors (including 4 independent non-executive Directors) participated in the voting and approved unanimously.
INFORMATION ON PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION The Group
The Group is a leading healthcare group in the PRC and is mainly engaged in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis, healthcare services as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail.
Fosun Health
Fosun Health is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, and a subsidiary of the Company, its scope of business includes technology development, technology consulting, technology services and technology transfer in the area of health technology, the investment in medical and healthcare industry and its related areas, including the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and pharmaceutical and educational industry, performance of the hospital management as entrusted by medical and healthcare institutions and provision of hospital management consultancy (except brokerage).
Fosun High Tech
Fosun High Tech is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and the controlling shareholder of the Company. Fosun High Tech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun International (a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code 00656), it mainly focuses on health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments and provides high- quality products and services for families around the world.
Youle Information
Youle Information is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, which is a company controlled by Fosun High Tech. Youle Information is mainly engaged in technical services, technical consultation, technology transfer and technology development in the fields of information technology and software technology.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:05 UTC.