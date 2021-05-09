Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fosun Pharma Leads Hong Kong Healthcare Stocks Higher on Vaccine Optimism

05/09/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee

Healthcare stocks are trading higher in Hong Kong, led by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., after it announced a joint venture with German biotechnology company BioNTech SE to manufacture and sell coronavirus vaccines.

Shares of Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma rose as much as 23% to 61.35 Hong Kong dollars Monday morning, nearing a record, after the company said on Sunday it will have a plant in China capable of producing up to a billion doses annually of BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

Fosun Pharma's shares were recently trading 17% higher at HK$58.50, bringing its year-to-date gains to 58%.

Gains by the stock and other Hong Kong-listed healthcare shares helped the Hang Seng Healthcare Index rise 2.7%. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.4%.

Sinopharm Group Co. advanced 6.4%, after the World Health Organization on Friday approved the company's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. CanSino Biologics Inc. added 6.1%. Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., which on Friday said it completed the acquisition of manufacturing facilities in China and Germany, gained 2.7%.

The sector's rise comes amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases world-wide, with pharmaceutical companies and governments racing to supply sufficient vaccine doses as the coronavirus continues to mutate. Brokerage IG noted that India's Covid-19 cases aren't showing signs of peaking, which would build the case for a nationwide lockdown.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-21 2351ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 9.35% 183.71 Delayed Quote.125.36%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -2.26% 303.4 End-of-day quote.71.90%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. 0.79% 54.65 End-of-day quote.1.22%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.83% 24.2 End-of-day quote.28.31%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -4.23% 101.8 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
All news about SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
12:15aChina healthcare firms surge after vaccine waiver plan meets EU resistance
RE
05/09Fosun Pharma Leads Hong Kong Healthcare Stocks Higher on Vaccine Optimism
DJ
05/09SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Fosun Pharma, BioNTech to Form COVID-19 Vaccine..
MT
05/09SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Fosun Pharma to provide factory with annual cap..
RE
05/09SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Fosun Pharma's subsidiary, BioNTech to set up J..
RE
05/09SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Entering into the term sheet in relation to the..
PU
05/06Hong Kong Stocks Bounce Back from Losses; Vaccine Makers Tumble amid Plans to..
MT
05/06Shares of China vaccine makers slump on U.S. waiver support
RE
05/05Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H-Shares Head for Biggest Fall Since Listing
DJ
05/05SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Connected transactions entering into equity tra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40 446 M 6 289 M 6 289 M
Net income 2021 4 351 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2021 16 835 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 133 B 20 640 M 20 645 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 32 258
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 50,62 CNY
Last Close Price 54,65 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Hui Guan Executive President & Chief Financial Officer
Yu Qing Chen Co-President
Ke Xin Wang Co-President
Dong Ming Li Co-President
Yi Fang Wu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.22%20 640
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.70%22 254
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.74%21 469
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.45%13 085
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.15.05%12 942
CIPLA LIMITED7.68%9 720