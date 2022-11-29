Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
35.48 CNY   +1.26%
01:30aFosun weighs sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - Bloomberg News
RE
11/22Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Gets Regulatory Approval For Two Drugs
MT
11/21Hong Kong Government Authorizes Fosun Pharma's COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster
MT
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Fosun weighs sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - Bloomberg News

11/29/2022 | 01:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group in Shanghai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is considering a sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, which has a market value of $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fosun, which holds a 57.86% stake in Gland Pharma, according to exchange data, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Gland Pharma declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAND PHARMA LIMITED 5.03% 1836 Delayed Quote.-56.19%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. 1.26% 35.48 End-of-day quote.-27.50%
