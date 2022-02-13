Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : ADOPTION OF EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY (H SHARES)
02/13/2022 | 06:32am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Hong Kong Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
ADOPTION OF EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY
FOSUN HEALTH EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME
The Board announces that it has resolved to adopt Fosun Health Equity Incentive Scheme on 11 February 2022 to incentivize and retain talents (including the Participants) who are conducive to the business development of Fosun Health, a subsidiary of the Company, to enhance the development of Fosun Health in the long term.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the partnership equity interest in Ningbo Liding (a single purpose equity- holding platform holding the Subject Equity) held by the Existing Partners of Ningbo Liding, will be transferred to the Partnership Platforms such that each Participant will be interested in the Subject Equity indirectly through the relevant Partnership Platform and Ningbo Liding.
Upon adoption of the Scheme, Fosun Health will make the Initial Grants to Participants involving an aggregate Equity Incentives not exceeding approximately 5.008% of the entire equity interest in Fosun Health. The remaining Equity Incentives that represents approximately 2.992% of the entire equity interest in Fosun Health will be reserved for future grants to Participants under the Scheme.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES
The Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme or an arrangement analogous to a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
- 1 -
The applicable percentage ratios (as referred to under Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules) with respect to the transfer of the partnership equity interest in Ningbo Liding (being the indirect interest in Subject Equity) pursuant to the Scheme are all less than 5%. Therefore, the adoption of the Scheme and the transfers of the partnership equity interest in Ningbo Liding as contemplated under the Scheme do not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company that is subject to the announcement/Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
The applicable percentage ratios (as referred to under Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules) with respect to (i) the grant of Equity Incentives under the Initial Grants to each of those Participants who are Directors are less than 0.1%; and (ii) the grant of Equity Incentives under the Initial Grants to each of those Participants who are directors/supervisors of Fosun Health are less than 1%. Accordingly, the Initial Grants to those Participants who are connected person of the Company are fully exempted from the Shareholders' approval, annual review and all disclosure requirements under Rule 14A.76 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
THE SCHEME
The Board announces that it has resolved to adopt the Fosun Health Equity Incentive Scheme on 11 February 2022 to incentivize and retain talents including the Participants who are conducive to the business development of Fosun Health to enhance the development of Fosun Health in the long term.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the partnership equity interest in Ningbo Liding held by the Existing Partners of Ningbo Liding, will be transferred to the Partnership Platforms such that each Participant will be interested in the Subject Equity indirectly through the relevant Partnership Platform and Ningbo Liding.
The principal terms of the Scheme are summarized as follows:
Purpose
The purpose of the Scheme is to effectively incentivize and retain core talents who have substantial influence and contributions to the business growth of Fosun Health to enhance the development of Fosun Health in the long term.
Participants
The eligible participants under the Scheme comprise directors and core management members of Fosun Health and its subsidiaries and associate companies.
- 2 -
Management
The general meeting of Fosun Health is responsible for considering and approving the adoption of the Scheme and has the authority to consider and approve, on its own (or by delegation to the board of directors of Fosun Health), the implementation, changes and termination of the Scheme. Except as otherwise expressly provided in the Scheme, the implementation of the Scheme, the grant of Equity Incentives and other relevant matters in respect of the Scheme are delegated to the board of directors of Fosun Health by the general meeting of Fosun Health.
The board of directors of Fosun Health is the governing body of the Scheme and is responsible for the formulation, approval and implementation of the Scheme under the scope of delegation by the general meeting of Fosun Health.
The board of directors of Fosun Health has set up a management committee which is responsible for the substantive implementation and daily management of grant proposals under the Scheme.
Term
The Scheme has a life of 10 years from the date of approval made by Fosun Health's general meeting.
The Source of Subject Equity corresponding to the Equity Incentives
Pursuant to the Scheme, the equity interest of Fosun Health held by Ningbo Liding (a subsidiary of the Company) constitutes the Subject Equity.
Incentive Instrument
The Equity Incentives under the Scheme may be granted in one of the two incentive instruments as described below:
co-investment(跟投): the right granted to a Participant to purchase a corresponding amount of equity interest through the relevant equity-holding platform at a price pre-determined or calculated according to the pricing principles set out in the Scheme, thereby obtaining in turn an indirect interest in the corresponding Subject Equity upon fulfilment of the relevant vesting conditions of the Scheme. The Participants shall, within 3 months, 15 months and 27 months from the date of execution of agreement(s) in relation to relevant grants, settle accumulatively 33%, 66% and 100% of total grant price in respect of such Equity Incentives granted as co-investment.
- 3 -
RSUs: the right granted, subject to vesting conditions of the Scheme, to a Participant to purchase equity interest through the relevant equity-holding platform at a price pre-determined or calculated according to the pricing principles set out in the Scheme, thereby obtaining in turn an indirect interest in the corresponding Subject Equity. Upon vesting, Fosun Health will arrange for exercise window(s), during which periods the relevant Participants shall determine on his/her own discretion whether or not to exercise the rights underlying the vested RSUs.
Incentive modes
The Scheme's incentives may be granted upon recruitment (入職授予) or linked to annual performance (年度業績授予).
Grant upon recruitment refers to any one-off grant of Equity Incentives as co-investment or as RSUs upon a Participant having passed the relevant probation period, or upon the board of directors of Fosun Health confirming satisfaction of the relevant conditions for the grant.
Grants that are linked to annual performance are made by way of granting Equity Incentives as RSUs upon Fosun Health having attained specified annual performance targets and the relevant Participant having attained related performance goals at appraisal.
Implementation of the grant of Equity Incentives
Upon adoption of the Scheme, Fosun Health will make the Initial Grants to Participants involving an aggregate Equity Incentives not exceeding approximately 5.008% of the equity interest in Fosun Health which corresponds to approximately RMB190.52 million of registered capital in Fosun Health. The remaining Equity Incentives that represent approximately 2.992% of the equity interest in Fosun Health which represents approximately RMB113.83 million of registered capital in Fosun Health will be reserved for future grants to Participants under the Scheme.
- 4 -
Participants under the Initial Grants
Pursuant to the Scheme, Initial Grants are proposed to be made in favour of a total of 52 Participants:
Unit: 10,000 Equity Incentives
Initial grants
linked to
Grant upon
annual
recruitment
performance
Total Grants
Approximate
percentage of the
total registered
capital of Fosun
as Co-
Equity
Health as at 11
No.
Name
investment
as RSUs
as RSUs
Incentives
February 2022
1
Wu Yifang (吳以芳)1, 2
140
280
140
560
0.147%
2
Guan Xiaohui
90
180
90
360
0.095%
(關曉暉)1, 2
3
Chen Qiyu
380
760
380
1,520
0.400%
(陳啟宇)1, 2
4
Yao Fang (姚方)1, 2
200
400
200
800
0.210%
5
Chen Yuqing (陳玉卿)
300
600
300
1,200
0.315%
1,
2
6
Li Shengli (李勝利)1, 2
300
600
300
1,200
0.315%
7
Feng Rongli (馮蓉麗)1, 2
80
160
80
320
0.084%
8
Hu Hang (胡航)1
280
560
280
1,120
0.294%
9
Chen Weijun (陳衛俊)2
120
240
120
480
0.126%
10
Li Tao (李濤)2
50
100
50
200
0.053%
11
Yang Chuanhua
56
224
56
336
0.088%
(楊傳華)2
12
Other Participants
2,363.70
6,549.40
2,042.50
10,955.60
2.880%
Total
4,359.70
10,653.40
4,038.50
19,051.60
5.008%
Note 1: Connected parties of the Company in accordance with the listing rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Note 2: Connected persons of the Company under the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:31:07 UTC.