Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : ADOPTION OF EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY (H SHARES)

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

ADOPTION OF EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY

FOSUN HEALTH EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME

The Board announces that it has resolved to adopt Fosun Health Equity Incentive Scheme on 11 February 2022 to incentivize and retain talents (including the Participants) who are conducive to the business development of Fosun Health, a subsidiary of the Company, to enhance the development of Fosun Health in the long term.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the partnership equity interest in Ningbo Liding (a single purpose equity- holding platform holding the Subject Equity) held by the Existing Partners of Ningbo Liding, will be transferred to the Partnership Platforms such that each Participant will be interested in the Subject Equity indirectly through the relevant Partnership Platform and Ningbo Liding.

Upon adoption of the Scheme, Fosun Health will make the Initial Grants to Participants involving an aggregate Equity Incentives not exceeding approximately 5.008% of the entire equity interest in Fosun Health. The remaining Equity Incentives that represents approximately 2.992% of the entire equity interest in Fosun Health will be reserved for future grants to Participants under the Scheme.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES

The Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme or an arrangement analogous to a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.