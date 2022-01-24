Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION REGARDING THE TARGET FUND LPA AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION REGARDING THE TARGET FUND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON CONNECTED TRANSACTION REGARDING THE DALIAN FUND LPA

LISTING RULE IMPLICATIONS

Regarding the Target Fund LPA, as at the date of this announcement, Fosun High Tech is the controlling shareholder of the Company and therefore constitutes a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund LPA constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that the same connected person of the Company i.e. Mr. Guo Guangchang has interests in or controls the relevant parties to the Target Fund LPA as well as the relevant parties to the Previous Connected Transactions, pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund LPA shall be aggregated with the Previous Connected Transactions. As the aggregated relevant percentage ratios applicable to the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund LPA and the Previous Connected Transactions are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund LPA are subject to reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

With respect to the proposal to enter into the Target Fund Management Agreement upon formation of the Target Fund, as Fujian Fund is a company owned by the Company and the controlling shareholder of the Company Fosun High Tech (through its subsidiaries) as to 60% and 40%, respectively, Fujian Fund is a connected subsidiary of the Company under Rule 14A.16 of the Listing Rules and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund Management Agreement will (when entered into) constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that Fujian Fund entered into the Existing Fund Management Agreements with other subsidiaries of the Company, under Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund Management Agreement will be aggregated with those contemplated under the Existing Fund Management Agreements. As the relevant applicable percentage ratios after aggregation on an annual basis applicable to the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund Management Agreement and the Existing Fund Management Agreements will be more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Target Fund Management Agreement will be subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but will be exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.