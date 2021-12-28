Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION – ENTERING INTO THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT（H SHARES）
12/28/2021 | 09:27am EST
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
ENTERING INTO THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
The Board announces that, on 28 December 2021, Fosun Health, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Capital Increase Agreement with Xingshuangjian Investment, SFHIH and Shanghai Zhuorui in relation to the proposed capital increase in Shanghai Zhuorui in an aggregate amount of RMB20 million to be made in proportion to their respective shareholdings in Shanghai Zhuorui. In particular, Fosun Health agreed to make capital contribution in the amount of RMB10.2 million to subscribe for the additional registered capital of Shanghai Zhuorui of RMB10.2 million and each of Xingshuangjian Investment and SFHIH agreed to make capital contribution in the amount of RMB4.9 million to subscribe for additional registered capital of Shanghai Zhuorui of RMB4.9 million, respectively.
HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As Shanghai Zhuorui is held indirectly by Fosun High Tech, the controlling shareholder of the Company, through Xingshuangjian Investment and SFHIH, in aggregate as to 49%, Shanghai Zhuorui constitutes an associate of Fosun High Tech, hence a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement constitute connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Given the party to the Capital Increase Agreement is the same connected person as the relevant parties to Previous Connected Transactions, the transactions under the Capital Increase Agreement and Previous Connected Transactions shall be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the relevant applicable percentage ratios in respect of the capital increase contributed by Fosun Health in Shanghai Zhuorui, after aggregation, is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement are subject to reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
SUZHOU FUND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS
The principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are summarized below: Date
28 December 2021 Parties
Fosun Health;
Xingshuangjian Investment;
SFHIH; and
Shanghai Zhuorui
Consideration
The proposed capital contribution to be made by Fosun Health to subscribe for additional registered capital of RMB 10.2 million in Shanghai Zhuorui is RMB10.2 million. The amount of the additional registered capital is determined upon negotiation on arm's-length basis by all parties to the Capital Increase Agreement based on the requirements for Shanghai Zhuorui's daily operation and medical equipment.
The capital contribution will be financed by the self-raised funds of Fosun Health.
Capital Contribution Arrangement
Under the Capital Increase Agreement, each of Fosun Health, Xingshuangjian Investment and SFHIH shall make their respective capital contribution to the account designated by Shanghai Zhuorui in full by 31 January 2022.
Shareholding Structure of Shanghai Zhuorui
The table below sets forth the shareholding structure of Shanghai Zhuorui immediately before and after the completion of the Capital Increase Agreement:
Before completion of the
After completion of the
transactions under the Capital
transactions under the Capital
Increase Agreement
Increase Agreement
Subscribed
Subscribed
Shareholders of Shanghai
capital
Shareholding
capital
Shareholding
Zhuorui
contribution
percentage
contribution
percentage
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Fosun Health
34.170
51%
44.370
51%
Xingshuangjian Investment
16.415
24.5%
21.315
24.5%
SFHIH
16.415
24.5%
21.315
24.5%
Total
67
100%
87
100%
Governing Law and Dispute Resolution
The Capital Increase Agreement shall be governed by PRC law. Any dispute shall be resolved by the parties through negotiation or mediation by relevant authorities, failing which, a legal proceeding may be brought before the people's court having jurisdiction at the place of domicile of Shanghai Zhuorui in accordance with the applicable laws.
Effectiveness
The Capital Increase Agreement shall become effective upon signing or affixed with common seal by the parties thereto.
REASONS AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
As a for-profit medical institution, Shanghai Zhuorui provides medical services including physical examination, general out-patient clinic and specialist out-patient clinic mainly by introducing high-quality medical resources both domestic and abroad. The capital injected into Shanghai Zhuorui will be mainly used for the daily operation and purchase of medical equipment.
After the completion of the transactions under the Capital Increase Agreement, the percentage of the equity interest in Shanghai Zhuorui held by each of Fosun Health, Xingshuangjian Investment and SFHIH will remain unchanged, and Shanghai Zhuorui will remain consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of each of the Capital Increase Agreement are on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang and Mr. Pan Donghui, being the Directors, abstained from voting on the resolutions of the Board in respect of the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement, while the remaining 7 Directors (including 4 independent non-executive Directors) participated in the voting and approved unanimously.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND PARTIES The Group
The Group is a leading healthcare group in the PRC and is mainly engaged in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis, healthcare services as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail.
Fosun Health
Fosun Health is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in technology development, technology consulting, technology services and technology transfer in the area of health technology, the investment in medical and healthcare industry and its
related areas, including the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and pharmaceutical and educational industry, performance of the hospital management as entrusted by medical and healthcare institutions and provision of hospital management consultancy (except brokerage).
Xingshuangjian Investment
Xingshuangjian Investment is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in, among others, investment management, asset management, industrial investment, investment consultancy, corporate management consultancy, business information consultancy and real estate consultancy (excluding acting as agent for the relevant consultancy services), financial consultancy (excluding agency bookkeeping) and health information management (excluding medical treatment activities, psychological counseling). Xingshuangjian Investment is a subsidiary of Fosun High Tech, the controlling shareholder of the Company, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun International (a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code 00656), it focuses on health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments and providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.
SFHIH
SFHIH is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in, among others, health industry investment management, health management consultancy and elderly care investment management. SFHIH is a subsidiary of Fosun High Tech, the controlling shareholder of the Company, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun International (a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code 00656), it focuses on health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments and providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.
Shanghai Zhuorui
Shanghai Zhuorui is a company incorporated in PRC with limited liability, and a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Shanghai Zhuorui is a for-profit medical institution and is mainly engaged in, among others, the provision of medical services such as medical check-ups, general practice and specialist outpatient services through the introduction of domestic and international quality medical resources.
