Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION – ENTERING INTO THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT（H SHARES）

SFHIH; and Shanghai Zhuorui

Consideration

The proposed capital contribution to be made by Fosun Health to subscribe for additional registered capital of RMB 10.2 million in Shanghai Zhuorui is RMB10.2 million. The amount of the additional registered capital is determined upon negotiation on arm's-length basis by all parties to the Capital Increase Agreement based on the requirements for Shanghai Zhuorui's daily operation and medical equipment.

The capital contribution will be financed by the self-raised funds of Fosun Health.

Capital Contribution Arrangement

Under the Capital Increase Agreement, each of Fosun Health, Xingshuangjian Investment and SFHIH shall make their respective capital contribution to the account designated by Shanghai Zhuorui in full by 31 January 2022.

Shareholding Structure of Shanghai Zhuorui

The table below sets forth the shareholding structure of Shanghai Zhuorui immediately before and after the completion of the Capital Increase Agreement:

Before completion of the After completion of the transactions under the Capital transactions under the Capital Increase Agreement Increase Agreement Subscribed Subscribed Shareholders of Shanghai capital Shareholding capital Shareholding Zhuorui contribution percentage contribution percentage (RMB million) (RMB million) Fosun Health 34.170 51% 44.370 51% Xingshuangjian Investment 16.415 24.5% 21.315 24.5% SFHIH 16.415 24.5% 21.315 24.5% Total 67 100% 87 100%

Governing Law and Dispute Resolution

The Capital Increase Agreement shall be governed by PRC law. Any dispute shall be resolved by the parties through negotiation or mediation by relevant authorities, failing which, a legal proceeding may be brought before the people's court having jurisdiction at the place of domicile of Shanghai Zhuorui in accordance with the applicable laws.