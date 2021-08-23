Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021（H SHARES）
08/23/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the ''Reporting Period'').
- 1 -
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
For the six months ended 30 June 2021
For the six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
4
16,877,537
13,965,179
Cost of sales
(8,110,878)
(6,215,872)
Gross profit
8,766,659
7,749,307
Other income
5
141,714
180,429
Selling and distribution expenses
(4,356,975)
(3,931,067)
Administrative expenses
(1,505,057)
(1,322,239)
Research and development expenses
(1,561,885)
(1,204,425)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(14,804)
(42,765)
Other gains
6
1,645,255
603,622
Other expenses
(338,367)
(52,138)
Interest income
116,605
96,436
Finance costs
7
(420,725)
(427,878)
Share of profits and losses of:
Joint ventures
(93,817)
(46,558)
Associates
925,626
698,964
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
8
3,304,229
2,301,688
Income tax expense
9
(550,647)
(392,081)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
2,753,582
1,909,607
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,482,373
1,714,710
Non-controlling interests
271,209
194,897
2,753,582
1,909,607
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
11
Basic
- For profit for the period
RMB0.97 Yuan
RMB0.67 Yuan
Diluted
- For profit for the period
RMB0.97 Yuan
RMB0.67 Yuan
- 2 -
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2021
For the six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
2,753,582
1,909,607
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(201,712)
(255,609)
Share of other comprehensive loss of joint ventures
(804)
(1,115)
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
54,912
29,073
Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to
(147,604)
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(227,651)
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Equity investments designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income
5,200
Changes in fair value
3,727
Income tax effect
(780)
24
4,420
3,751
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
10,725
68,933
Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to
15,145
profit or loss in subsequent periods
72,684
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD,
(132,459)
NET OF TAX
(154,967)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
2,621,123
1,754,640
Attributable to:
2,385,072
Owners of the parent
1,660,547
Non-controlling interests
236,051
94,093
2,621,123
1,754,640
- 3 -
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
30 June 2021
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
11,986,909
12,579,873
Right-of-use assets
2,574,667
2,666,402
Goodwill
8,622,217
8,677,249
Other intangible assets
9,730,364
9,577,741
Investments in joint ventures
349,077
381,616
Investments in associates
22,447,860
21,870,966
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
6,243
1,043
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,459,128
1,460,769
Deferred tax assets
232,984
244,937
Other non-current assets
1,807,055
1,083,724
Total non-current assets
59,216,504
58,544,320
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
5,485,618
5,162,800
Trade and bills receivables
12
6,028,237
4,807,059
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
3,462,140
2,554,165
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,267,854
1,970,096
Debt investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
472,998
628,881
Cash and bank balances
10,489,133
9,961,802
Total current assets
29,205,980
25,084,803
- 4 -
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
13
3,745,584
3,289,021
Other payables and accruals
6,582,248
5,597,564
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
15,852,411
14,488,946
Lease liabilities
140,052
151,084
Contract liabilities
1,447,288
1,020,309
Tax payable
389,670
325,429
Total current liabilities
28,157,253
24,872,353
NET CURRENT ASSETS
1,048,727
212,450
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
60,265,231
58,756,770
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
8,513,509
8,475,685
Lease liabilities
706,945
627,291
Deferred tax liabilities
2,935,378
2,852,997
Deferred income
506,250
482,201
Other long term liabilities
277,854
269,488
Contract liabilities
285,708
121,712
Total non-current liabilities
13,225,644
12,829,374
Net assets
47,039,587
45,927,396
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Issued share capital
2,562,899
2,562,899
Reserves
35,241,150
34,375,748
37,804,049
36,938,647
Non-controlling interests
9,235,538
8,988,749
Total equity
47,039,587
45,927,396
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:33:11 UTC.