Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021（H SHARES）

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the ''Reporting Period'').