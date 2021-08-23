Log in
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021(H SHARES)

08/23/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the ''Reporting Period'').

- 1 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

For the six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

4

16,877,537

13,965,179

Cost of sales

(8,110,878)

(6,215,872)

Gross profit

8,766,659

7,749,307

Other income

5

141,714

180,429

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,356,975)

(3,931,067)

Administrative expenses

(1,505,057)

(1,322,239)

Research and development expenses

(1,561,885)

(1,204,425)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(14,804)

(42,765)

Other gains

6

1,645,255

603,622

Other expenses

(338,367)

(52,138)

Interest income

116,605

96,436

Finance costs

7

(420,725)

(427,878)

Share of profits and losses of:

Joint ventures

(93,817)

(46,558)

Associates

925,626

698,964

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

8

3,304,229

2,301,688

Income tax expense

9

(550,647)

(392,081)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

2,753,582

1,909,607

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,482,373

1,714,710

Non-controlling interests

271,209

194,897

2,753,582

1,909,607

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

11

Basic

- For profit for the period

RMB0.97 Yuan

RMB0.67 Yuan

Diluted

- For profit for the period

RMB0.97 Yuan

RMB0.67 Yuan

- 2 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

For the six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

2,753,582

1,909,607

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(201,712)

(255,609)

Share of other comprehensive loss of joint ventures

(804)

(1,115)

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

54,912

29,073

Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to

(147,604)

profit or loss in subsequent periods

(227,651)

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Equity investments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

5,200

Changes in fair value

3,727

Income tax effect

(780)

24

4,420

3,751

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

10,725

68,933

Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to

15,145

profit or loss in subsequent periods

72,684

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD,

(132,459)

NET OF TAX

(154,967)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

2,621,123

1,754,640

Attributable to:

2,385,072

Owners of the parent

1,660,547

Non-controlling interests

236,051

94,093

2,621,123

1,754,640

- 3 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

30 June 2021

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

11,986,909

12,579,873

Right-of-use assets

2,574,667

2,666,402

Goodwill

8,622,217

8,677,249

Other intangible assets

9,730,364

9,577,741

Investments in joint ventures

349,077

381,616

Investments in associates

22,447,860

21,870,966

Equity investments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

6,243

1,043

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,459,128

1,460,769

Deferred tax assets

232,984

244,937

Other non-current assets

1,807,055

1,083,724

Total non-current assets

59,216,504

58,544,320

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

5,485,618

5,162,800

Trade and bills receivables

12

6,028,237

4,807,059

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

3,462,140

2,554,165

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,267,854

1,970,096

Debt investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

472,998

628,881

Cash and bank balances

10,489,133

9,961,802

Total current assets

29,205,980

25,084,803

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

13

3,745,584

3,289,021

Other payables and accruals

6,582,248

5,597,564

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

15,852,411

14,488,946

Lease liabilities

140,052

151,084

Contract liabilities

1,447,288

1,020,309

Tax payable

389,670

325,429

Total current liabilities

28,157,253

24,872,353

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,048,727

212,450

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

60,265,231

58,756,770

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

8,513,509

8,475,685

Lease liabilities

706,945

627,291

Deferred tax liabilities

2,935,378

2,852,997

Deferred income

506,250

482,201

Other long term liabilities

277,854

269,488

Contract liabilities

285,708

121,712

Total non-current liabilities

13,225,644

12,829,374

Net assets

47,039,587

45,927,396

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Issued share capital

2,562,899

2,562,899

Reserves

35,241,150

34,375,748

37,804,049

36,938,647

Non-controlling interests

9,235,538

8,988,749

Total equity

47,039,587

45,927,396

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 03:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
