Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING LICENSE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY(H SHARES)

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING LICENSE AGREEMENT

ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'' and, together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

It has come to the Company's attention that MPP (as defined below) announced and there have been recent media reports that MPP (as defined below) has sublicensed 35 companies (including the Licensee, as defined below) to manufacture the generic version of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment nirmatrelvir, which co-packaged with a low dose of ritonavir, can be supplied in 95 low- and middle- income countries. The Company makes this announcement to provide further information in this regard.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (the ''Licensee''), a subsidiary of the Company, recently entered into a sub-license agreement (the ''Agreement'') with Medicines Patent Pool (''MPP''), a non-profit foundation registered under the laws of Switzerland with a mission to increase access to, and facilitate the development of, life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries through innovative approach to voluntary licensing and patent pooling.

The subject matter of the Agreement primarily concerns the sublicensing by MPP in favour of the Licensee to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished drug for nirmatrelvir (together, the ''Drug'') and a generic version of the licensed package of the finished drug itself co-packaged and co-administered with ritonavir (the ''Licensed Product'') for COVID-19 treatment. MPP obtained the right to sublicense certain patents and know-hows relating to the Drug and the Licensed Product from Pfizer.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MPP has granted to the Licensee a non-exclusivesub-license for, among other things, the manufacturing of the Drug and the Licensed Product, commercialization (including registration, retail and distribution) and related rights in connection with the Licensed Product in a total of 95 low- and middle-income countries. The Drug and the Licensed Product will be manufactured at