  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING LICENSE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY(H SHARES)

03/18/2022 | 01:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Hong Kong Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING LICENSE AGREEMENT

ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'' and, together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

It has come to the Company's attention that MPP (as defined below) announced and there have been recent media reports that MPP (as defined below) has sublicensed 35 companies (including the Licensee, as defined below) to manufacture the generic version of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment nirmatrelvir, which co-packaged with a low dose of ritonavir, can be supplied in 95 low- and middle- income countries. The Company makes this announcement to provide further information in this regard.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (the ''Licensee''), a subsidiary of the Company, recently entered into a sub-license agreement (the ''Agreement'') with Medicines Patent Pool (''MPP''), a non-profit foundation registered under the laws of Switzerland with a mission to increase access to, and facilitate the development of, life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries through innovative approach to voluntary licensing and patent pooling.

The subject matter of the Agreement primarily concerns the sublicensing by MPP in favour of the Licensee to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished drug for nirmatrelvir (together, the ''Drug'') and a generic version of the licensed package of the finished drug itself co-packaged and co-administered with ritonavir (the ''Licensed Product'') for COVID-19 treatment. MPP obtained the right to sublicense certain patents and know-hows relating to the Drug and the Licensed Product from Pfizer.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MPP has granted to the Licensee a non-exclusivesub-license for, among other things, the manufacturing of the Drug and the Licensed Product, commercialization (including registration, retail and distribution) and related rights in connection with the Licensed Product in a total of 95 low- and middle-income countries. The Drug and the Licensed Product will be manufactured at

- 1 -

production facilities approved by a stringent regulatory authority (an agency approved by the relevant member institutions under the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)) or pre-qualified by the WHO. The Licensed Product is expected to be supplied by the Licensee on a cost-plus basis, which cost may be subject to third party's verification. As at the date of this announcement, the cost and the relevant price have not yet been determined but in light of the purpose of the sub-license being to facilitate access to the Licensed Product in low- and middle-income countries, it is expected that the price of the Licensed Product under such sub-license will be lower than those supplied to mid- and high-income countries.

The sublicense provided under the Agreement is royalty-free for any sales of Licensed Product during the period where WHO has declared COVID-19 to be a Public Health Emergency for International Concern. Thereafter, the Licensee will be required to pay Pfizer royalty at 5% or 10% of the net sales of the Licensed Product, depending on the purchaser of such products. Sales in low-income countries will remain royalty free.

Based on information that is publicly available, Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) has obtained conditional approval or emergency use authorization by authorities in Europe, the United States, Japan, the PRC and others. There are only limited clinical data in relation to the Licensed Product and the clinical use of the Licensed Product may result in unreported serious adverse events or unexpected adverse events. As at the date of this announcement, the Licensee has not commenced manufacturing of the Licensed Product or received any purchase order relating to the same.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

18 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Yifang, Mr. Wang Kexin and Ms. Guan Xiaohui; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang and Mr. Pan Donghui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Li Ling, Mr. Tang Guliang, Mr. Wang Quandi and Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 36 588 M 5 765 M 5 765 M
Net income 2021 4 467 M 704 M 704 M
Net Debt 2021 12 657 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 114 B 17 948 M 17 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 258
Free-Float 58,6%
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,22 CNY
Average target price 61,10 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yifang Wu Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Qing Chen Co-President
Ke Xin Wang Vice Chairman & Co-President
Dong Ming Li Co-President
De Yong Wen Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.0.57%16 612
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.14%28 007
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.48%18 420
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.7.23%14 649
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.5.50%12 547
CIPLA LIMITED11.83%11 183