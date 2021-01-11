Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (H SHARES)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 02196) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The following sets out the "Announcement in Relation to the Receipt of Clinical Trial Application Acceptance by a Subsidiary" published by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, for your reference only. The following is a translation of the abovementioned announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail. By order of the Board Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* Wu Yifang Chairman Shanghai, the PRC 11 January 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang. for identification purposes only

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Announcement in Relation to the Receipt of Clinical Trial Application Acceptance by a Subsidiary

I. Overview

Recently, YaoPharma Co., Ltd.* (重慶藥友製藥有限責任公司), a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (上海復星醫藥(集團)股份有限公司) (the "Company"), has received the "Acceptance Notice", and the clinical trial application for the YP01001 capsules (the "Investigational New Drug") developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors (including, among others, liver cancer and gastric cancer) was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA").

II. Research Progress of the Investigational New Drug

The Investigational New Drug, an innovative small-molecule compound jointly developed by the Group (i.e. the Company and its controlling subsidiaries/units) and WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.* (上海藥明康德新藥開發有限公司) before the

clinical trial stage, and self-developed by the Group independently after entering the clinical trial stage, is proposed to be used for the treatment of advanced solid tumors (including, among others, liver cancer and gastric cancer). As at the date of this announcement, Lenvatinib Mesilate Capsule is the same type of medicine as the Investigational New Drug that launched in the PRC (excluding Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region, hereinafter the same) market. According to the IQVIA CHPA data (provided by IQVIA, a world-leading provider of professional medical and health information and strategic consultation; IQVIA CHPA data represents the drug sales market in hospitals with more than 100 beds in the PRC, the actual sales of drugs may differ from the IQVIA CHPA data to varying degrees due to their different distribution channels), the sales of Lenvatinib Mesilate Capsule in the PRC amounted to approximately RMB22.00 million for the year of 2019. As at the end of November 2020, the Group has cumulatively invested in the R&D of the Investigational New Drug in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB30.59 million (unaudited) at this stage. III.Risk Warning As required by the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, the Investigational New Drug is subject to the clinical trial approval from the NMPA, a series of clinical studies and approval from the competent national drug review department before it comes onto the market. There are certain risks in the R&D of the new drug based on our experience. For example, clinical trials may be terminated due to issues such as safety and/or efficacy. The R&D and marketing of the new drug is a long-term task involving various uncertainties. Investors should be aware of the investment risks. Announcement is hereby given. Board of Directors of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* 11 January 2021 2

