    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-18
44.86 CNY   -2.71%
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (H SHARES)

04/20/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎూ݋ᔼᖹ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The following sets out the "Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Adoption of the Share Option Scheme of a Subsidiary" published by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, for your reference only. The following is a translation of the abovementioned announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

20 April 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Yifang, Mr. Wang Kexin and Ms. Guan Xiaohui; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang and Mr. Pan Donghui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Li Ling, Mr. Tang Guliang, Mr. Wang Quandi and Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson.

* for identification purposes only

Stock code: 600196

Stock abbreviation: Fosun Pharma Announcement

Bond code: 143422

Bond abbreviation:18 Fosun 01

Bond code: 155067

Bond abbreviation:18 Fosun 02

Bond code: 175708

Bond abbreviation:21 Fosun 01

No.: Lin 2022-065

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Adoption of the Share Option Scheme of a Subsidiary

The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that this announcement does not contain any false information, misleading statement or material omission, and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.

Important notes

Subject and amount of transaction:

Fosun Health, a subsidiary of the Company, proposes to adopt a core and key employee share incentive scheme, pursuant to which Fosun Health may grant to the participants options corresponding to its new registered capital of no more than RMB380,435,000 nor more than 10% of its total registered capital as at the date of approval of the Scheme at the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

The Scheme does not constitute a connected transaction.

The Scheme does not constitute a major asset reorganisation.

Risk Warning: the adoption of the Scheme is subject to the approvals of the shareholders' meetings of Fosun Health, the Company and Fosun International.

I. Overview of the Scheme

In order to effectively attract and retain core talent with significant influence on and contribution to the business growth, stimulate core and key employees' passion for entrepreneurship and support the long-term development of the enterprise, Fosun Health intends to adopt a share incentive scheme for its core and key employee on top of the "Equity Incentive Scheme for Directors and Core Management"1. Pursuant to the Scheme,

1 Please refer to the Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Implementation of the Equity Incentive Scheme of a Subsidiary and Connected Transaction of the Company on 12 February 2022.

Fosun Health may grant to the participants options corresponding to its new registered capital of no more than RMB380,435,000 nor more than 10% of its total registered capital as at the date of approval of the Scheme at the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

The Scheme does not constitute a connected transaction, nor a major asset reorganisation under the Regulations Governing the Reorganisation of Major Assets of Listed Companies.

The Scheme has been reviewed and approved by the 70th meeting of the 8th session of the board of director of Fosun Pharma and the board of directors of Fosun Health. Pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Scheme is also subject to the approvals of the shareholders' meetings of Fosun Health, the Company and Fosun International.

II. Main content of the Scheme

1. Purpose

The purpose of the Scheme is to effectively attract and retain core talent with significant influence on and contribution to the Fosun Health's business growth, stimulate core and key employees' passion for entrepreneurship and support the long-term development of the enterprise.

2. Participants

The participants of the Scheme shall comprise the core and key employees of Fosun

Health, its subsidiary companies/hospitals and investee companies/hospitals approved by the board of directors of Fosun Health, include:

(1) employees of Fosun Health with ranks ranging from director-level (總監級) to department head;

(2) the senior management of a subsidiary company/hospital of Fosun Health, or employees of such subsidiary company/hospital, who have been officially recognized by the relevant government authority as national, provincial or municipal-level leaders in respect of any research area or subject, or directors of any high-performing department of such subsidiary company/hospital;

(3) the chief executive or president of an investee company/hospital of Fosun Health or employees of such investee company/hospital who have been officially recognized by the relevant government authority as national or provincial-level leaders in respect of any research area or subject; and

(4) any other employee of Fosun Health, its subsidiary companies/hospitals or investee companies/hospitals whom the board of directors of Fosun Health determines has made or may make substantive contribution to the business and growth of Fosun Health.

3. Administration

(1) The shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health is responsible for considering and approving the adoption of the Scheme and has the authority to consider and approve, on its own (or by delegation to the boards of directors of Fosun Health), the implementation, alteration and termination of the Scheme. Except as otherwise expressly provided in the

Scheme, the implementation of the Scheme, the grant of options under the Scheme and other related matters in respect of the Scheme are delegated to the board of directors of

Fosun Health by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

(2) The board of directors of Fosun Health is the administrator of the Scheme and, subject to the scope of the authorities as approved by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health, is responsible for the formulation, review and approval of option grants under the Scheme and the implementation of the Scheme.

(3) The administration committee is established by and under the board of directors of Fosun Health and it shall be responsible for the concrete implementation and day-to-day administration of the option grants under the Scheme.

4. Effective period

The Scheme shall be effective for a period of 10 years from date on which the Scheme will be adopted by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

5. Source of Option Shares and upper limit

The source of the Option Shares under the Scheme is the new registered capital that will be issued by Fosun Health. The new registered capital that corresponds to the aggregate number of Option Shares under the Scheme shall not exceed RMB380,435,000 of the registered capital of Fosun Health, nor shall it exceed 10% of the total registered capital of Fosun Health as at the date on which the Scheme will be adopted by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

6. Incentive tool and models

The implementation tool of the Scheme is the option, i.e., the right awarded to a participant pursuant to an option granted, which entitles the participant to purchase a specified number of shares of Fosun Health within a specified period in the future at a pricethat is pre-determined or calculated in accordance with the basis set forth in the Scheme, subject to its vesting after the fulfillment of the conditions provided under the Scheme.

The Scheme adopts the annual performance-based grant as the form of option grants thereunder, i.e., the options under the Scheme are granted based on the preconditions that the annual performance targets of Fosun Health and the participant's individual performance appraisal targets shall both have been achieved.

7. Grant

The board of directors of Fosun Health may grant options to a participant only when both of the following conditions are met:

(1) Fosun Health have achieved the performance targets set by its board of directors for the previous year; and

(2) such participant has reached or exceeded the level of "meeting expectations" (GP)

in the previous year's individual performance appraisal or is considered to have met the conditions by the board of directors of Fosun Health.

Upon signing of an option grant agreement by Fosun Health, such other party as designated by Fosun Health (if any) and the relevant participant, the relevant options shall be deemed to be accepted by such participant.

8. Limit on the options granted to each participant

The total number of shares (or share capital/registered capital corresponding thereto)

issued and to be issued upon exercise of the options granted to each participant (including exercised, cancelled and outstanding options) in any 12-month period must not exceed 1%

  • of the total number of shares of the relevant class (or total share capital/registered capital)

  • of Fosun Health outstanding as of the date of the proposed options. Where any further grant

  • of options to the participant would result in the number of shares (or share capital/registered capital corresponding thereto) of Fosun Health issued and to be issued upon exercise of all options granted and to be granted to the Participant (including exercised, cancelled and outstanding options) in the 12-month period up to and including the date of such further grant representing in aggregate over 1% of the total number of shares of the relevant class (or total share capital/registered capital) in issue, such further grant must be separately approved in advance by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health and, for so long as Fosun Health remains a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International at that time, the shareholders of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International in general meeting.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
