Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (H SHARES)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following sets out the "Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Adoption of the Share Option Scheme of a Subsidiary" published by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, for your reference only.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Adoption of the Share Option Scheme of a Subsidiary

Important notes

●Subject and amount of transaction:

Fosun Health, a subsidiary of the Company, proposes to adopt a core and key employee share incentive scheme, pursuant to which Fosun Health may grant to the participants options corresponding to its new registered capital of no more than RMB380,435,000 nor more than 10% of its total registered capital as at the date of approval of the Scheme at the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

●The Scheme does not constitute a connected transaction.

●The Scheme does not constitute a major asset reorganisation.

●Risk Warning: the adoption of the Scheme is subject to the approvals of the shareholders' meetings of Fosun Health, the Company and Fosun International.

I. Overview of the Scheme

In order to effectively attract and retain core talent with significant influence on and contribution to the business growth, stimulate core and key employees' passion for entrepreneurship and support the long-term development of the enterprise, Fosun Health intends to adopt a share incentive scheme for its core and key employee on top of the "Equity Incentive Scheme for Directors and Core Management"1. Pursuant to the Scheme,

1 Please refer to the Announcement in Relation to the Proposed Implementation of the Equity Incentive Scheme of a Subsidiary and Connected Transaction of the Company on 12 February 2022.

Fosun Health may grant to the participants options corresponding to its new registered capital of no more than RMB380,435,000 nor more than 10% of its total registered capital as at the date of approval of the Scheme at the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

The Scheme does not constitute a connected transaction, nor a major asset reorganisation under the Regulations Governing the Reorganisation of Major Assets of Listed Companies.

The Scheme has been reviewed and approved by the 70th meeting of the 8th session of the board of director of Fosun Pharma and the board of directors of Fosun Health. Pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Scheme is also subject to the approvals of the shareholders' meetings of Fosun Health, the Company and Fosun International.

II. Main content of the Scheme

1. Purpose

The purpose of the Scheme is to effectively attract and retain core talent with significant influence on and contribution to the Fosun Health's business growth, stimulate core and key employees' passion for entrepreneurship and support the long-term development of the enterprise.

2. Participants

The participants of the Scheme shall comprise the core and key employees of Fosun

Health, its subsidiary companies/hospitals and investee companies/hospitals approved by the board of directors of Fosun Health, include:

(1) employees of Fosun Health with ranks ranging from director-level (總監級) to department head;

(2) the senior management of a subsidiary company/hospital of Fosun Health, or employees of such subsidiary company/hospital, who have been officially recognized by the relevant government authority as national, provincial or municipal-level leaders in respect of any research area or subject, or directors of any high-performing department of such subsidiary company/hospital;

(3) the chief executive or president of an investee company/hospital of Fosun Health or employees of such investee company/hospital who have been officially recognized by the relevant government authority as national or provincial-level leaders in respect of any research area or subject; and

(4) any other employee of Fosun Health, its subsidiary companies/hospitals or investee companies/hospitals whom the board of directors of Fosun Health determines has made or may make substantive contribution to the business and growth of Fosun Health.

3. Administration

(1) The shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health is responsible for considering and approving the adoption of the Scheme and has the authority to consider and approve, on its own (or by delegation to the boards of directors of Fosun Health), the implementation, alteration and termination of the Scheme. Except as otherwise expressly provided in the

Scheme, the implementation of the Scheme, the grant of options under the Scheme and other related matters in respect of the Scheme are delegated to the board of directors of

Fosun Health by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

(2) The board of directors of Fosun Health is the administrator of the Scheme and, subject to the scope of the authorities as approved by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health, is responsible for the formulation, review and approval of option grants under the Scheme and the implementation of the Scheme.

(3) The administration committee is established by and under the board of directors of Fosun Health and it shall be responsible for the concrete implementation and day-to-day administration of the option grants under the Scheme.

4. Effective period

The Scheme shall be effective for a period of 10 years from date on which the Scheme will be adopted by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

5. Source of Option Shares and upper limit

The source of the Option Shares under the Scheme is the new registered capital that will be issued by Fosun Health. The new registered capital that corresponds to the aggregate number of Option Shares under the Scheme shall not exceed RMB380,435,000 of the registered capital of Fosun Health, nor shall it exceed 10% of the total registered capital of Fosun Health as at the date on which the Scheme will be adopted by the shareholders' meeting of Fosun Health.

6. Incentive tool and models

The implementation tool of the Scheme is the option, i.e., the right awarded to a participant pursuant to an option granted, which entitles the participant to purchase a specified number of shares of Fosun Health within a specified period in the future at a pricethat is pre-determined or calculated in accordance with the basis set forth in the Scheme, subject to its vesting after the fulfillment of the conditions provided under the Scheme.

The Scheme adopts the annual performance-based grant as the form of option grants thereunder, i.e., the options under the Scheme are granted based on the preconditions that the annual performance targets of Fosun Health and the participant's individual performance appraisal targets shall both have been achieved.

7. Grant

The board of directors of Fosun Health may grant options to a participant only when both of the following conditions are met:

(1) Fosun Health have achieved the performance targets set by its board of directors for the previous year; and

(2) such participant has reached or exceeded the level of "meeting expectations" (GP)

in the previous year's individual performance appraisal or is considered to have met the conditions by the board of directors of Fosun Health.

Upon signing of an option grant agreement by Fosun Health, such other party as designated by Fosun Health (if any) and the relevant participant, the relevant options shall be deemed to be accepted by such participant.

8. Limit on the options granted to each participant

The total number of shares (or share capital/registered capital corresponding thereto)

issued and to be issued upon exercise of the options granted to each participant (including exercised, cancelled and outstanding options) in any 12-month period must not exceed 1%