Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF RSU SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY （H SHARES）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF RSU SCHEME BY A SUBSIDIARY

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE SISRAM RSU SCHEME

The Board announces that Sisram Board approved the proposed adoption of the Sisram RSU Scheme on 9 September 2021 in order to attract, incentivise and motivate the employees of the Sisram Group, subject to the approval by the shareholders of Sisram at its general meeting. Pursuant to the Sisram RSU Scheme, subject to the passing of an ordinary resolution approving, the adoption of Sisram RSU Scheme and the Sisram RSU Scheme Annual Mandate, and assuming that the aggregate number of issued shares in Sisram remains unchanged as at the date of general meeting of Sisram, a maximum of 22,107,780 new Sisram Shares may be issued under the Sisram RSU Scheme, representing approximately 4.74% of the total number of Sisram Shares in issue.

The Sisram RSU Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme for the purpose of Chapter 17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules as it does not involve the grant of options by Sisram to subscribe for new Sisram Shares.

Upon completion of the issue of all the new Sisram Shares under the Sisram RSU Scheme, the Company's shareholding in Sisram is expected to decrease from approximately 70.91% to 67.70%. Therefore, the transaction contemplated under the Sisram RSU Scheme constitute a deemed disposal by the Company in its equity interest in Sisram under Rule 14.29 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As all the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the deemed disposal are less than 5%, the deemed disposal does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Sisram will remain as a subsidiary of the Company after the dilution of shareholding as a result of the issue of all new Sisram Shares under the Sisram RSU Scheme. As Sisram is an insignificant subsidiary of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.09 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, notwithstanding certain Participants are directors of Sisram, they are not regarded as connected persons of the Company under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Accordingly, the proposed grant of RSUs to such Participants under the Sisram RSU Scheme does not constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.