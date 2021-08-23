Log in
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION（H shares）

08/23/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the Announcement in relation to, among others, the entering into the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement. Under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, CQ Pharma Holdings Group shall supply the Procurement Products including, among others, pharmaceutical products, raw materials and preparations, to the Group from time to time during the term thereof.

In order to satisfy the demand of further business cooperation between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group during the second half of 2021, which is expected to incur additional transactions to Purchase Transactions between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, and the Board envisages that the original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap will not be sufficient to fulfil the additional transactions that may take place under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board therefore proposes to adjust the Purchase Transaction Annual Cap to RMB200 million.

1

HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

According to Rule 14A.54 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, if the Company proposes to revise the annual caps for continuing connected transactions, the Company will be required to re-comply with the provisions of Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the relevant connected transaction. CQ Pharma Holdings is a substantial shareholder of Yao Pharma, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, therefore, CQ Pharma Holdings is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under Rule 14A.07(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As a result, the transactions contemplated under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio (other than the profit ratio) calculated in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the sum of the Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap and annual caps of other transactions under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement on an annual basis is more than 1% but less than 5%, and the transactions contemplated under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement are conducted on normal commercial terms, such transactions will be subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

  1. REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION
    Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 June 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the entering into the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement. Under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, CQ Pharma Holdings Group shall supply the Procurement Products including, among others, pharmaceutical products, raw materials and preparations, to the Group from time to time during the term thereof. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement.
    In order to satisfy the demand of further business cooperation between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group during the second half of 2021, which is expected to incur additional transactions to Purchase Transactions between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, and the Board envisages that the original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap will not be sufficient to fulfil the additional transactions that may take place under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement for the year ended 31 December 2021.
    Pricing terms
    The terms of the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement have not been changed or modified in any way and the major terms (including the pricing terms) are set out in the section headed "CQ PHARMA MUTUAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT" in the Announcement.

2

Historical transaction amount

For the seven months ended 31 July 2021, the transaction amount incurred in respect of the Purchase Transactions was approximately RMB14.90 million (unaudited), representing approximately 42.58% of the original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap. The Company also confirms that as at the date of this announcement, the actual transaction amount for the Purchase Transactions has not exceeded the Purchase Transaction Annual Cap.

Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap

Accordingly, the Board resolved to revise the Purchase Transaction Annual Cap as follows (the "Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap"):

For the year ended

31 December 2021

(RMB million)

Original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap

35

Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap

200

The Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap is determined with reference to (i) the historical transaction amount in respect of the Purchase Transactions under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement; and (ii) the anticipated increase in the Procurement Products from CQ Pharma Holdings Group in line with the business cooperation of the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group.

  1. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE REVISION OF PURCHASE TRANSACTION ANNUAL CAP
    The Board has been carefully monitoring the performance of the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement. Taking into account of the factors set out above, in view of the business relationship between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group and their respective business development, the Board envisages that the original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap will not be sufficient to fulfil the transactions that may take place under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement for the year 2021. Hence, the Board proposes to increase the original annual cap to the Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap to satisfy the increasing demand for Procurement Products from CQ Pharma Holdings Group.
    The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the proposed Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

3

  1. INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES
    The Group is a leading healthcare group in the PRC and directly carries out business including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis as well as healthcare services.
    CQ Pharma Holdings Group is the leading modern pharmaceutical group in the southwest region of China. It engages in the distribution and retail of medicine and medical machinery.
  2. HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
    According to Rule 14A.54 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, if the Company proposes to revise the annual caps for continuing connected transactions, the Company will be required to re-comply with the provisions of Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the relevant connected transaction. CQ Pharma Holdings is a substantial shareholder of Yao Pharma, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, therefore, CQ Pharma Holdings is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under Rule 14A.07(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As a result, the transactions contemplated under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio (other than the profit ratio) calculated in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the sum of the Revised Purchase Transaction Annual Cap and annual caps of other transactions under the the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement on an annual basis is more than 1% but less than 5%, and the transactions contemplated under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement are conducted on normal commercial terms, such transactions will be subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

23 August 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Li Ling, Mr. Tang Guliang, Mr. Wang Quandi and Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson.

  • For identification purposes only

4

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
