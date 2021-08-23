Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION（H shares）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the Announcement in relation to, among others, the entering into the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement. Under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, CQ Pharma Holdings Group shall supply the Procurement Products including, among others, pharmaceutical products, raw materials and preparations, to the Group from time to time during the term thereof.

In order to satisfy the demand of further business cooperation between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group during the second half of 2021, which is expected to incur additional transactions to Purchase Transactions between the Group and CQ Pharma Holdings Group under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement, and the Board envisages that the original Purchase Transaction Annual Cap will not be sufficient to fulfil the additional transactions that may take place under the CQ Pharma Mutual Supply Agreement for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board therefore proposes to adjust the Purchase Transaction Annual Cap to RMB200 million.