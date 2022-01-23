Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT- ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY (H SHARES)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING LICENSE AGREEMENT

ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'' and, together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

It has come to the Company's attention that there have been recent media reports concerning the licensing by MPP (as defined below) to 27 entities (including the Group) regarding production of oral medication for treatment of COVID-19. The Company makes this announcement to provide further information in this regard.

On 7 January 2022, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (''Licensee''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sublicense agreement (''Agreement'') with Medicines Patent Pool (''MPP''), a non-profit foundation registered under the laws of Switzerland with a mission to increase access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable medicines for low- and middle- income countries or territories through an innovative approach to voluntary licensing and patent pooling.

The subject matter of the Agreement concerns the sublicensing of Molnupiravir (the ''Medication''). The Medication, which is developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (''MSD'') in collaboration with Ridge back Biotherapeutics LP, is an investigational oral COVID-19 antiviral medicine applied towards inhibiting the replication of SARS-CoV-2,the causative agent of COVID-19. MPP obtained the right to sublicense certain patents and know-hows relating to the Medication from MSD.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MPP has granted to the Licensee a non-exclusive sublicense to, among other things, manufacture the raw ingredient and finished drug in respect of the Medication, and to commercialize the Medication (including its registration, retail and distribution) in a total of 105 low- and middle-income countries or territories. The Licensee will manufacture the Medication at production facilities that are (i) certified under the World Health Organization (''WHO'') pre-qualification