    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY (H SHARES)

08/23/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY

The Disposal

The Board announces that, on 23 August 2021, the Company, Tianjin KingYork and TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and Tianjin KingYork agreed to purchase the Sale Interest for a consideration of RMB1,432,563,030. Upon the completion of the Disposal, the Company will cease to hold any equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.

As all applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the Disposal are less than 5%, the entering into the Equity Transfer Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

  1. THE DISPOSAL
    The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below.
    The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below.
    Date
    23 August 2021

1

Parties

  1. the Company, as the seller;
  2. Tianjin KingYork, as the buyer; and
  3. TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings, as the guarantor.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Tianjin KingYork, TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, and are not connected person of the Company.

Asset to be disposed of

Under the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Company agreed to sell and Tianjin KingYork agreed to purchase all the equity interest in Tianjin Pharma held by the Company, representing approximately 25.0011% of the total outstanding equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.

Consideration

The consideration for the Sale Interest is RMB1,432,563,030 which was determined through arm's- length negotiation between the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement with reference to the audited net assets attributable to the shareholder of the parent of Tianjin Pharma as at 31 December 2020 (i.e. RMB4,680.10 million) on consolidated basis.

Payment schedule

Under the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin KingYork shall pay the consideration for the Sale Interest to the Company by three instalments as follows (subject to adjustment):

  1. before 31 December 2021, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010, to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the first instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma;
  2. before 31 December 2022, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010, to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the second instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma; and

2

  1. before 31 December 2023, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010 to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the third instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.

Other major terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement,

    1. TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings, as the sole shareholder of Tianjin KingYork, shall consent to the acquisition of the Sale Interest by Tianjin KingYork, and shall guarantee the due performance of all the obligations of Tianjin KingYork under the Equity Transfer Agreement for a term of 3 years from the expiration of the last payment obligation of Tianjin KingYork in accordance with the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement;
    2. the parties shall first resolve any dispute arising out of, and in relation to, the Equity Transfer Agreement through amicable negotiation, failing which any party shall have the right to submit the dispute to the court at its place of domicile;
    3. the Equity Transfer Agreement shall become effective upon signing by all parties thereto; and
    4. each party shall bear its own tax incurred by entering into and performance of the Equity Transfer Agreement in accordance with the applicable laws.
  2. IMPACT OF THE DISPOSAL ON THE GROUP
    The Disposal is intended to help the Group in optimizing asset allocations, and in promoting its asset operational efficiency.
    Upon completion of all the transactions under the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Group is expected to record a gain of approximately RMB194 million (unaudited, before the deduction of corporate income tax). As the consideration for the Sale Interest will be settled by three instalments, the relevant gain will be recognised by instalments. The actual gain from the Disposal shall be subject to the audit results.
    The proceeds of the Disposal will be used for replenishment of the Group's working capital and repayment of interest-bearing debts.

3

  1. INFORMATION ON PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION The Group
    The Group is a leading healthcare group in the PRC and is mainly engaged in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis, healthcare services as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail.
    Tianjin KingYork
    Tianjin KingYork is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in technical services, technology transfer and technical consulting in relation to, among others, chemical APIs, intermediates and chemical raw materials. As at the date of this announcement, Tianjin KingYork is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings.
    TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings
    TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in, among others, investment, wholesale, retail and the related consulting services.
    Tianjin Pharma
    Tianjin Pharma is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in technical services, technology transfer and technical consulting in relation to, among others, chemical APIs, intermediates and chemical raw materials. As at the date of this
    announcement, Tianjin Pharma is owned as to approximately 25.0011%, 74.0003% and 0.9986% by the Company, Tianjin KingYork and Tianjin Shebao Data Technology Co., Ltd.* (天津涉寳數據技 術有限公司).
  2. DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meaning unless the context otherwise specifies:

"A Share(s)"

the domestic Share(s) of the Company with a nominal value of

RMB1 each, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

and traded in RMB

"Board"

the board of Directors

4

"Company"

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (上海復星醫

藥（集團）股份有限公司), a joint stock company established in the

PRC with limited liability, the H Shares and A Shares of which

are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing

Rules

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Disposal"

the proposed dispose of the Sale Interest by the Company to

Tianjin KingYork in accordance with the terms of the Equity

Transfer Agreement

"Equity Transfer Agreement"

the equity transfer agreement dated 23 August 2021 entered into

between the Company, Tianjin KingYork and TJ Pharmaceutical

Holdings in relation to the Disposal

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"H Share(s)"

the overseas listed share(s) of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan region

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Sale Interest"

the 25.0011% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma held by the

Company

"Share(s)"

A Share(s) and H Share(s)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
