Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY (H SHARES)
08/23/2021 | 11:34am EDT
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY
The Disposal
THE DISPOSAL
The Board announces that, on 23 August 2021, the Company, Tianjin KingYork and TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and Tianjin KingYork agreed to purchase the Sale Interest for a consideration of RMB1,432,563,030. Upon the completion of the Disposal, the Company will cease to hold any equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.
The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below.
Date
23 August 2021
Parties
the Company, as the seller;
Tianjin KingYork, as the buyer; and
TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings, as the guarantor.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Tianjin KingYork, TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, and are not connected person of the Company.
Asset to be disposed of
Under the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Company agreed to sell and Tianjin KingYork agreed to purchase all the equity interest in Tianjin Pharma held by the Company, representing approximately 25.0011% of the total outstanding equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.
Consideration
The consideration for the Sale Interest is RMB1,432,563,030 which was determined through arm's- length negotiation between the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement with reference to the audited net assets attributable to the shareholder of the parent of Tianjin Pharma as at 31 December 2020 (i.e. RMB4,680.10 million) on consolidated basis.
Payment schedule
Under the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin KingYork shall pay the consideration for the Sale Interest to the Company by three instalments as follows (subject to adjustment):
before 31 December 2021, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010, to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the first instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma;
before 31 December 2022, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010, to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the second instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma; and
before 31 December 2023, Tianjin KingYork shall pay RMB477,521,010 to the Company. Within 30 days following the receipt of the third instalment of the consideration, the Company shall facilitate and coordinate with Tianjin Pharma to deal with the filing formalities with the relevant competent authorities in respect of the transfer of an 8.3337% equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.
Other major terms
Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement,
TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings, as the sole shareholder of Tianjin KingYork, shall consent to the acquisition of the Sale Interest by Tianjin KingYork, and shall guarantee the due performance of all the obligations of Tianjin KingYork under the Equity Transfer Agreement for a term of 3 years from the expiration of the last payment obligation of Tianjin KingYork in accordance with the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement;
the parties shall first resolve any dispute arising out of, and in relation to, the Equity Transfer Agreement through amicable negotiation, failing which any party shall have the right to submit the dispute to the court at its place of domicile;
the Equity Transfer Agreement shall become effective upon signing by all parties thereto; and
each party shall bear its own tax incurred by entering into and performance of the Equity Transfer Agreement in accordance with the applicable laws.
IMPACT OF THE DISPOSAL ON THE GROUP
The Disposal is intended to help the Group in optimizing asset allocations, and in promoting its asset operational efficiency.
Upon completion of all the transactions under the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Group is expected to record a gain of approximately RMB194 million (unaudited, before the deduction of corporate income tax). As the consideration for the Sale Interest will be settled by three instalments, the relevant gain will be recognised by instalments. The actual gain from the Disposal shall be subject to the audit results.
The proceeds of the Disposal will be used for replenishment of the Group's working capital and repayment of interest-bearing debts.
INFORMATION ON PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION The Group
The Group is a leading healthcare group in the PRC and is mainly engaged in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis, healthcare services as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail.
Tianjin KingYork
Tianjin KingYork is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in technical services, technology transfer and technical consulting in relation to, among others, chemical APIs, intermediates and chemical raw materials. As at the date of this announcement, Tianjin KingYork is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings.
TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings
TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in, among others, investment, wholesale, retail and the related consulting services.
Tianjin Pharma
Tianjin Pharma is a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, and is mainly engaged in technical services, technology transfer and technical consulting in relation to, among others, chemical APIs, intermediates and chemical raw materials. As at the date of this
announcement, Tianjin Pharma is owned as to approximately 25.0011%, 74.0003% and 0.9986% by the Company, Tianjin KingYork and Tianjin Shebao Data Technology Co., Ltd.* (天津涉寳數據技 術有限公司).
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meaning unless the context otherwise specifies:
"A Share(s)"
the domestic Share(s) of the Company with a nominal value of
RMB1 each, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
