Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY (H SHARES)

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INVESTEE COMPANY

The Disposal

The Board announces that, on 23 August 2021, the Company, Tianjin KingYork and TJ Pharmaceutical Holdings entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and Tianjin KingYork agreed to purchase the Sale Interest for a consideration of RMB1,432,563,030. Upon the completion of the Disposal, the Company will cease to hold any equity interest in Tianjin Pharma.

As all applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the Disposal are less than 5%, the entering into the Equity Transfer Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.