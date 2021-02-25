Log in
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE LICENSE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY

02/25/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎూ݋ᔼᖹ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE LICENSE AGREEMENT ENTERED

INTO BY A SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

References are made to the overseas regulatory announcements of the Company dated 15 March 2020 and 12 November 2020, the announcements of the Company dated 10 November 2020, 16 December 2020 and 25 January 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the entering in to the License Agreement and the Amendment No.1 between Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech, pursuant to which BioNTech granted Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial a license to exclusively develop and commercialise its COVID-19 Vaccine developed based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology platform targeting COVID-19 in the Territory. Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The government of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Macau") proposed to purchase a total of 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine, namely BNT162b2 (the "Vaccine") for the local COVID-19 vaccination programme. The Board is pleased to announce that, on 23 February 2021, the Health Bureau of Macau granted the special import authorisation of the Vaccine for the use of the local COVID-19 vaccination programme by Health Bureau of Macau, of which the amount of the Vaccine is no more than 105,000 doses (the "Import Authorisation").

The Company wishes to remind shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, further import of the Vaccine in addition to the Import Authorisation for the Macau government's vaccination programme must be approved by new application for authorisation according to the implementation requirements of the Macau government's COVID-19 vaccination programme. The sale of the Vaccine in Macau in addition to applicable circumstances of the Import Authorisation is subject to approval from the local authorities. The supply of the Vaccine in Macau underthe Import Authorisation is still subject to, among others, the development of the epidemic, the progress of the government's vaccination programme and production and/or supply chain capabilities. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

Shanghai, PRC

25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.

* for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
