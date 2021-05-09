Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : ENTERING INTO THE TERM SHEET IN RELATION TO THE FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO THE TERM SHEET IN RELATION

TO THE FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

References are made to the relevant announcements of the Company dated 15 March and 16 December 2020 in relation to, among others, the entering into the License Agreement, the Amendment No. 1 and Supply Agreement between Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech (the ''Announcements''). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcements.

THE TERM SHEET

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 8 May 2021, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech entered into a term sheet (the ''Term Sheet'') in relation to the proposed setting up of a joint venture company for manufacturing and commercialisation of the Coronavirus Vaccine Product (the ''JV Company''), the equity interest of which shall be owned as to 50% by each of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech, respectively (the ''Formation of JV''). Under the Term Sheet, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial agreed to make capital contribution at the value of not more than US$100 million in cash and/or in tangible or intangible assets (comprising, among others, plants and manufacturing facility), and BioNTech agreed to make capital contribution in intangible assets including, among others, a license of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how at the value of not more than US$100 million. The Term Sheet is expressly to be legally binding on each party thereto in relation to the obligation to perform any act as is required for the Formation of JV but it is contemplated under the Term Sheet that the parties shall further enter into the definitive transaction documents in relation to the Formation of JV.