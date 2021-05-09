Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : ENTERING INTO THE TERM SHEET IN RELATION TO THE FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE
05/09/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ENTERING INTO THE TERM SHEET IN RELATION
TO THE FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE
This announcement is made by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.
References are made to the relevant announcements of the Company dated 15 March and 16 December 2020 in relation to, among others, the entering into the License Agreement, the Amendment No. 1 and Supply Agreement between Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech (the ''Announcements''). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcements.
THE TERM SHEET
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 8 May 2021, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech entered into a term sheet (the ''Term Sheet'') in relation to the proposed setting up of a joint venture company for manufacturing and commercialisation of the Coronavirus Vaccine Product (the ''JV Company''), the equity interest of which shall be owned as to 50% by each of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech, respectively (the ''Formation of JV''). Under the Term Sheet, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial agreed to make capital contribution at the value of not more than US$100 million in cash and/or in tangible or intangible assets (comprising, among others, plants and manufacturing facility), and BioNTech agreed to make capital contribution in intangible assets including, among others, a license of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how at the value of not more than US$100 million. The Term Sheet is expressly to be legally binding on each party thereto in relation to the obligation to perform any act as is required for the Formation of JV but it is contemplated under the Term Sheet that the parties shall further enter into the definitive transaction documents in relation to the Formation of JV.
- 1 -
The principal terms of the Term Sheet are summarised below.
Date
8 May 2021
Parties
(1) Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial; and
(2)
BioNTech
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after
having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this
announcement, BioNTech and its ultimate beneficial owner are third
parties independent of the Company and are not connected persons of the
Company.
Term and place of
The term of the JV Company shall be 15 years commencing from its
incorporation
establishment, and the place of incorporation shall be Shanghai, the PRC.
Registered capital and
Under the Term Sheet, the registered capital of the JV Company shall be
capital contribution
not more than US$200 million, of which:
(1)
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial agreed to make capital contribution
in the aggregate amount of not more than US$100 million in cash
and/or in tangible or intangible assets (comprising plants and
Manufacturing Facility), representing 50% of the registered capital
of the JV Company; and
(2)
BioNTech agreed to make contribution in intangible assets including
licensing of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how, at
the value of not more than US$100 million to be accounted for as
the registered capital of the JV Company, representing 50% of the
registered capital of the JV Company.
Board composition
The board of directors of the JV Company shall consist of 6 directors,
and each of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech shall have the
right to nominate 3 directors, respectively. The chairman of the board shall be a director nominated by BioNTech and elected by the board of directors of the JV Company.
- 2 -
Management team and
The JV Company shall establish a management structure as authorised by
key employees
its board of directors. The management team of the JV Company shall
consist of a general manager, a deputy general manager (responsible for
implementing manufacturing process), a vice president for financial
affairs (the ''VP of Finance''), a vice president for compliance matters
(the ''VP of Compliance'') and other executives. The candidates for
general manager and VP of Finance shall be nominated by Fosun
Pharmaceutical Industrial, and the candidates for the deputy general
manager and VP of Compliance shall be nominated by BioNTech, of
whom the appointment and dismissal shall be approved by the board of
directors of the JV Company.
Manufacturing Facility
Under the Term Sheet, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial shall provide a
manufacturing facility, which has the potential capacity of producing up
to 1 billion doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Product per annum (the
''Manufacturing Facility''), and shall inject the Manufacturing Facility
into the JV Company forming a part of its capital contribution in
accordance with the Term Sheet.
Technology licensing and
Under the Term Sheet, BioNTech shall be responsible for conducting
assistance
technology licensing (through entering into a technology license
agreement) and providing technology assistance, and shall ensure
sufficient capable personnel in connection therewith. BioNTech shall be
reimbursed by the JV Company for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses
in relation to the technology licensing and assistance.
Working capital
The JV Company may borrow funds from authorised financial institutions
within or outside of China, to be used as working capital of the JV
Company.
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial will make reasonable endeavour to meet
the demand of JV Company's initial working capital, including (1) in
addition to its capital contribution, it shall extend shareholder loans in the
aggregate amount of up to EUR150 million, and (2) arranging credit
facilities for the JV Company.
If Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial extends its shareholder loans to or
provide guarantee for credit facilities of the JV Company under the above
arrangement, BioNTech shall provide relevant guarantee or back-to-back
counter guarantee in favour of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial as agreed
to cover 50% of the shareholder loans or the total loans borrowed by the
JV Company.
- 3 -
Sale of products
The JV Company shall engage the affiliate of Fosun Pharmaceutical
Industrial as the contract sales organisation (the ''CSO'') to provide
marketing and sales services for the Coronavirus Vaccine Product of the
JV Company in China. The JV Company shall pay a service fee to the
CSO in accordance with the Term Sheet.
Profit sharing scheme
Prior to the local commercialisation of the products manufactured by the
JV Company, with respect to the profit sharing regarding the
collaboration of Coronavirus Vaccine Product, the parties shall apply to
the arrangement provided in the License Agreement and its Amendment
No. 1 and the Supply Agreement (the ''Existing Agreements'').
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial shall pay the sales milestones under the
Existing Agreements to BioNTech, irrespective of the Formation of JV.
The relevant logistics and other operational costs shall be borne by the
JV Company, and any amount exceeding the cap amount as agreed
between the parties to the Term Sheet shall be borne by Fosun
Pharmaceutical Industrial.
IP Protection
Appropriate IP protection mechanisms shall be adopted by the JV
Company so as to protect BioNTech's IP, know-how and trade secrets.
Clinical studies
During the term of the JV Company, the costs of clinical studies to
Coronavirus Vaccine Product conducted in the Territory shall be borne
by Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial.
Conditions
The Formation of JV shall be subject to the satisfaction of the following
conditions:
(1)
each party having duly obtained the approval and authorisation of
the Formation of JV and the transactions contemplated under the
Term Sheet;
(2)
the definitive transaction documents (including but not limited to the
joint venture contract, the articles of association of the JV Company
and the technology license agreement) in relation to the Formation of
JV having executed;
(3) completion of the preparation of the Manufacturing Facility by
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial;
(4)
the satisfaction of the preparation of the supply chain to serve the
local production;
- 4 -
(5) the parties' assessment of the market demand in China for the Coronavirus Vaccine Product justifying the continuation of the
formation and operation of the JV Company; and
(6)
having obtained all the necessary approvals from the governmental
authorities relating to the Formation of JV and transactions
contemplated under the definitive transaction documents.
Non-competition
During the term of the JV Company, neither Fosun Pharmaceutical
Industrial or BioNTech shall, directly or indirectly through any of their
respective affiliates, or with any third party, develop, acquire or invest in
(other than as a passive investor of under 5% of publicly listed shares) an
mRNA-based therapy or vaccine in the Territory which competes with the
then-current business of the JV Company, unless otherwise authorised by
the other party.
Until the earlier of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the definitive
transaction documents or the dissolution of the JV Company, the JV
Company shall have a right of first refusal with respect to the production
of any mRNA-based therapy or vaccine developed or commercialised by
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial or its affiliates with certain agreed
exceptions.
Miscellaneous
(1)
During the term of the JV Company, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial
and BioNTech may potentially expand collaboration beyond the
Coronavirus Vaccine Product into other infectious diseases and other
therapeutic areas based on the mRNA platform, subject to the
success of the Coronavirus Vaccine Product in China.
(2)
The definitive transaction documents are expected to be executed by
middle of June 2021.
(3)
The Term Sheet shall be governed by the laws of the State of New
York. Any dispute between the parties arising out of, or in
connection with, the Term Sheet shall be resolved by arbitration
administered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.
(4)
This Term Sheet is expressly to be legally binding on each party
thereto, and each party shall perform its obligation under the Term
Sheet accordingly.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 11:47:01 UTC.