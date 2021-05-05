Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : FORM OF PROXY FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

FORM OF PROXY FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

FOR THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the holder(s) of overseas listed

foreign share(s) (H Share(s)) (Note 2) of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the

chairman of the meeting or

of

as my/our proxy(Note 3) to vote and act for me/us at the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC to vote for me/ us as indicated below. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that defined in the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular").

Please tick or insert the number of H Shares in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a

poll.(Note 4)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR (Note 4) AGAINST(Note 4) ABSTAIN(Note 4)

1 To consider and approve the resolution on the entering into the Transfer Contract and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Signed this day of 2021 Signature(s)(Note 5):

Notes: