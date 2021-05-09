Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Fosun Pharma's subsidiary, BioNTech to set up JV for COVID-19 vaccine production

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical said on Sunday its
subsidiary had agreed to set up a joint venture with BioNTech
for the manufacture and commercialisation of the
German firm's COVID-19 vaccine.
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial will provide a manufacturing
facility with an annual capacity of up to 1 billion doses of
BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, while BioNTech agreed to license
relevant manufacturing technology and know-how to the JV, in
which the two firms will hold 50% stake each, Shanghai Fosun
Pharma said in a filing.
