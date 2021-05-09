Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Fosun Pharma to provide factory with annual capacity of 1 bln doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical said its subsidiary has
agreed to provide a factory with an annual capacity to make up
to 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech
.
This marks a step closer for China to have localized
manufacturing capability for the German firm's vaccine. Five
domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccines are being used in the
country, while no foreign ones have gained regulatory approval.
BioNTech, which is also partnering with Pfizer to
produce and distribute the vaccine in markets outside China,
Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, said last month that it expects to
win approval from the Chinese health authority "by July at the
latest" for the product.
The factory is part of a joint venture between Fosun
Pharmaceutical Industrial and BioNTech, in which the two
companies will hold 50% stake each, Shanghai Fosun Pharma said
in a filing on Sunday.
BioNTech has agreed to license relevant manufacturing
technology and know-how to the JV with Fosun, the filing said.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)