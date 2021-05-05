Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
05/05/2021 | 04:35am EDT
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular").
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the resolution on the entering into the Transfer Contract and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
By order of the Board
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
Wu Yifang
Chairman
6 May 2021
As at the date of this notice, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.
Notes:
A holder of H Shares entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote by poll instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of H Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Return of the form of proxy will not preclude any member of H Shares from attending the EGM and voting in person if such member so wishes and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.
For the purpose of determining the entitlement of H Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company for H Shares will be closed from Monday, 24 May 2021 to Thursday, 27 May 2021, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all transfer documents for H Shares together with the relevant share certificates should be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021.
Shareholders who attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
This notice of EGM is despatched to the holders of H Shares only. The notice of EGM to the holders of A Shares and proxy form are separately published on the websites of the Company (http://www.fosunpharma.com) and of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).
