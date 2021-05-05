Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution on the entering into the Transfer Contract and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

6 May 2021

As at the date of this notice, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.