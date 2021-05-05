Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600196)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

05/05/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 26 April 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the connected transactions in connection with the entering into the Transfer Contract. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to provide the Shareholders and the public with following additional information in relation to the financial impact of transactions contemplated under the Transfer Contract.

If the Disposal is completed, it is expected to record a gain of approximately RMB72 million (before corporate income tax and unaudited) to the Group, the actual gain contribution is still subject to the audited results. Such expected gain of approximately RMB72 million is calculated with reference to the difference between the consideration for the Sale Interest and the audited net asset value of Foshan Chanxi as at 31 December 2020, taking into account of the percentage of equity interest in Chancheng Hospital and Fosun Healthcare held by the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Wu Yifang

Chairman

Shanghai, People's Republic of China

5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Yifang; the non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping, Mr. Pan Donghui and Mr. Zhang Houlin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.

  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 446 M 6 247 M 6 247 M
Net income 2021 4 351 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2021 16 835 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 148 B 22 902 M 22 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 32 258
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 50,62 CNY
Last Close Price 60,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Hui Guan Executive President & Chief Financial Officer
Yu Qing Chen Co-President
Ke Xin Wang Co-President
Dong Ming Li Co-President
Yi Fang Wu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.11.58%22 902
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.8.91%20 975
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.91%20 838
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.16.12%12 981
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.49%12 559
CIPLA LIMITED7.13%9 600
