Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 26 April 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the connected transactions in connection with the entering into the Transfer Contract. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to provide the Shareholders and the public with following additional information in relation to the financial impact of transactions contemplated under the Transfer Contract.

If the Disposal is completed, it is expected to record a gain of approximately RMB72 million (before corporate income tax and unaudited) to the Group, the actual gain contribution is still subject to the audited results. Such expected gain of approximately RMB72 million is calculated with reference to the difference between the consideration for the Sale Interest and the audited net asset value of Foshan Chanxi as at 31 December 2020, taking into account of the percentage of equity interest in Chancheng Hospital and Fosun Healthcare held by the Company.

