Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : ADJUSTMENTS IN THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

ADJUSTMENTS IN THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

To improve internal control and corporate governance, on 25 March 2021, the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') reviewed and approved the adjustments in the roles of members of the nomination committee of the Company (the ''Nomination Committee'') pursuant to the requirements of domestic laws, regulations and the listing rules of the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Details of the adjustments are set out as follows:

Name Role before adjustments Role after adjustments Wang Hai Bo chairman of the Nomination Committee member of the Nomination Committee Zhou Zhong Hui member of the Nomination Committee member of the Nomination Committee Xu Qing member of the Nomination Committee chairman of the Nomination Committee

By order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

25 March 2021

* For identification purpose only.