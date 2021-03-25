Log in
Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : ADJUSTMENTS IN THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

03/25/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ADJUSTMENTS IN THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

To improve internal control and corporate governance, on 25 March 2021, the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') reviewed and approved the adjustments in the roles of members of the nomination committee of the Company (the ''Nomination Committee'') pursuant to the requirements of domestic laws, regulations and the listing rules of the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Details of the adjustments are set out as follows:

Name

Role before adjustments

Role after adjustments

Wang Hai Bo

chairman of the Nomination Committee

member of the Nomination Committee

Zhou Zhong Hui

member of the Nomination Committee

member of the Nomination Committee

Xu Qing

member of the Nomination Committee

chairman of the Nomination Committee

By order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

25 March 2021

* For identification purpose only.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


