Certain A Shares of Shanghai GenTech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 20-AUG-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 11-AUG-2020 to 20-AUG-2023.



Details:

Fengfan Holdings Limited, the company's controlling shareholders, the actual controllers and directors YU DONG LEICUI RONG committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Huang Yong, the shareholder of the issuer's directors and senior management; Yu Feng, the shareholder of the issuer's supervisor; Li Dongsheng, a shareholder of the issuer's senior management and core technical staff; Zhou Mingzheng, the shareholder of the issuer's core technical staff promised that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares and 6 months after resigning , there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Other shareholders of the company promised that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.