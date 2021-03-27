Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTSFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
03/27/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6826)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
HIGHLIGHTS OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
• During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,324.43 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB271.07 million, or approximately 16.99%, as compared to that in 2019.
• During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase investment in R&D, focusing on expanding the R&D pipelines for innovative products of ophthalmology and medical aesthetics. The R&D expenses during the Reporting Period increased from approximately RMB116.08 million in 2019 to approximately RMB126.47 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB10.39 million, or approximately 8.95%. The proportion of R&D expenses in revenue increased from 7.28% in 2019 to 9.55%.
• During the Reporting Period, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company and the net profit after deducting non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company were approximately RMB230.07 million and RMB206.43 million respectively, representing decreases of approximately 37.95% and 42.25% respectively, as compared to those in 2019, which were mainly due to the fact that the operating revenue in the first half of the year 2020 was greatly affected by the Pandemic. By the second half of the year 2020, however, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company has resumed a year-on-year growth.
• The Board has proposed to declare the final dividend of RMB0.50 (inclusive of tax) per share for the year ended 31 December 2020.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group", "we", "our" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2020
2020
2019
Notes
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
REVENUE
4
1,324,427
1,595,498
Cost of sales
(334,004)
(363,999)
Gross profit
990,423
1,231,499
Other income and gains, net
4
180,737
129,498
Selling and distribution expenses
(555,727)
(544,128)
Administrative expenses
(216,759)
(268,985)
Impairment losses on financial assets
1,369
923
Research and development costs
(126,474)
(116,076)
Other expenses
(11,507)
(21,756)
Finance costs
(4,905)
(4,538)
Share of profits and losses of:
A joint venture
-
27,550
An associate
(131)
362
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
5
257,026
434,349
Income tax expense
6
(30,686)
(57,972)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
226,340
376,377
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(13,962)
22,019
Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(13,962)
22,019
2
Note
2020RMB' 000
2019RMB' 000
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value Income tax effect
Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAXTOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Basic and diluted (RMB)
- For profit for the year
(9,071)
8,189
841(1,365)
(8,230)6,824
(8,230)6,824
(22,192)28,843
204,148405,220
230,072370,779
(3,732)5,598
226,340376,377
210,969394,023
(6,821)11,197
204,148405,220
8
1.30
2.27
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION31 December 2020
2020
2019
Notes
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
978,017
895,071
Right-of-use assets
202,378
216,714
Other intangible assets
404,332
430,609
Goodwill
385,490
333,493
Investment in a joint venture
9
45,864
-
Investment in an associate
4,355
5,329
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
10
405,279
292,630
Deferred tax assets
26,186
18,393
Other non-current assets
36,845
14,257
Total non-current assets
2,488,746
2,206,496
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
255,127
239,988
Trade and bills receivables
11
340,747
389,999
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
55,374
92,880
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
15,145
-
Pledged deposits
50,963
-
Cash and bank balances
3,092,603
3,222,508
Total current assets
3,809,959
3,945,375
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
12
28,032
36,786
Other payables and accruals
296,942
263,319
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
13
87,708
25,710
Tax payable
21,079
34,152
Total current liabilities
433,761
359,967
NET CURRENT ASSETS
3,376,198
3,585,408
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
5,864,944
5,791,904
4
