Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.    6826   CNE100001W69

SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6826)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTSFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/27/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

ɪऎ؀ऎ͛ي߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6826)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

HIGHLIGHTS OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

  • • During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,324.43 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB271.07 million, or approximately 16.99%, as compared to that in 2019.

  • • During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase investment in R&D, focusing on expanding the R&D pipelines for innovative products of ophthalmology and medical aesthetics. The R&D expenses during the Reporting Period increased from approximately RMB116.08 million in 2019 to approximately RMB126.47 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB10.39 million, or approximately 8.95%. The proportion of R&D expenses in revenue increased from 7.28% in 2019 to 9.55%.

  • • During the Reporting Period, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company and the net profit after deducting non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company were approximately RMB230.07 million and RMB206.43 million respectively, representing decreases of approximately 37.95% and 42.25% respectively, as compared to those in 2019, which were mainly due to the fact that the operating revenue in the first half of the year 2020 was greatly affected by the Pandemic. By the second half of the year 2020, however, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company has resumed a year-on-year growth.

  • • The Board has proposed to declare the final dividend of RMB0.50 (inclusive of tax) per share for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group", "we", "our" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

REVENUE

4

1,324,427

1,595,498

Cost of sales

(334,004)

(363,999)

Gross profit

990,423

1,231,499

Other income and gains, net

4

180,737

129,498

Selling and distribution expenses

(555,727)

(544,128)

Administrative expenses

(216,759)

(268,985)

Impairment losses on financial assets

1,369

923

Research and development costs

(126,474)

(116,076)

Other expenses

(11,507)

(21,756)

Finance costs

(4,905)

(4,538)

Share of profits and losses of:

A joint venture

-

27,550

An associate

(131)

362

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

5

257,026

434,349

Income tax expense

6

(30,686)

(57,972)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

226,340

376,377

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(13,962)

22,019

Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(13,962)

22,019

2

Note

2020 RMB' 000

2019 RMB' 000

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Changes in fair value Income tax effect

Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAXTOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

Basic and diluted (RMB)

- For profit for the year

(9,071)

8,189

841 (1,365)

(8,230) 6,824

(8,230) 6,824

(22,192) 28,843

204,148 405,220

230,072 370,779

(3,732) 5,598

226,340 376,377

210,969 394,023

(6,821) 11,197

204,148 405,220

8

1.30

2.27

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

978,017

895,071

Right-of-use assets

202,378

216,714

Other intangible assets

404,332

430,609

Goodwill

385,490

333,493

Investment in a joint venture

9

45,864

-

Investment in an associate

4,355

5,329

Equity investments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

10

405,279

292,630

Deferred tax assets

26,186

18,393

Other non-current assets

36,845

14,257

Total non-current assets

2,488,746

2,206,496

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

255,127

239,988

Trade and bills receivables

11

340,747

389,999

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

55,374

92,880

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

15,145

-

Pledged deposits

50,963

-

Cash and bank balances

3,092,603

3,222,508

Total current assets

3,809,959

3,945,375

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

12

28,032

36,786

Other payables and accruals

296,942

263,319

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

13

87,708

25,710

Tax payable

21,079

34,152

Total current liabilities

433,761

359,967

NET CURRENT ASSETS

3,376,198

3,585,408

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,864,944

5,791,904

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 12:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
08:32aSHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Continuing connected transactions-spray p..
PU
08:32aSHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Announcement of annual resultsfor the yea..
PU
03/26SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Continuing connected transactions - spray..
PU
03/09EIRION THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Closes $40 Million Series A Investment and Licensin..
PR
02/26SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Supplemental announcement - discloseable ..
PU
02/26SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Drops 10% as 2020 Net Profit Slumps 38%
MT
02/25SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Announcement of preliminary annual result..
PU
02/22KWEICHOW MOUTAI  : Chinese blue-chips dip on high valuations, policy tightening ..
RE
02/21SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Acquisition of equity interests and capit..
PU
02/17SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOG : Haohai Biological Technology to be includ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 914 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 426 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 041 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 16 255 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 338
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 64,05 CNY
Last Close Price 45,34 CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Ying Wu General Manager & Executive Director
Min Jie Tang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yong Tai Hou Chairman
Yuan Zhong Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Zheng Wei Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.06%2 272
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.73%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.48%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.04%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.13%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-10.76%41 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ