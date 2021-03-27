Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTSFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

ɪऎ؀ऎ͛ي߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6826)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

HIGHLIGHTS OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

• During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,324.43 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB271.07 million, or approximately 16.99%, as compared to that in 2019.

• During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase investment in R&D, focusing on expanding the R&D pipelines for innovative products of ophthalmology and medical aesthetics. The R&D expenses during the Reporting Period increased from approximately RMB116.08 million in 2019 to approximately RMB126.47 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB10.39 million, or approximately 8.95%. The proportion of R&D expenses in revenue increased from 7.28% in 2019 to 9.55%.

• During the Reporting Period, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company and the net profit after deducting non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company were approximately RMB230.07 million and RMB206.43 million respectively, representing decreases of approximately 37.95% and 42.25% respectively, as compared to those in 2019, which were mainly due to the fact that the operating revenue in the first half of the year 2020 was greatly affected by the Pandemic. By the second half of the year 2020, however, the Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company has resumed a year-on-year growth.

• The Board has proposed to declare the final dividend of RMB0.50 (inclusive of tax) per share for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group", "we", "our" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019 Notes RMB' 000 RMB' 000 REVENUE 4 1,324,427 1,595,498 Cost of sales (334,004) (363,999) Gross profit 990,423 1,231,499 Other income and gains, net 4 180,737 129,498 Selling and distribution expenses (555,727) (544,128) Administrative expenses (216,759) (268,985) Impairment losses on financial assets 1,369 923 Research and development costs (126,474) (116,076) Other expenses (11,507) (21,756) Finance costs (4,905) (4,538) Share of profits and losses of: A joint venture - 27,550 An associate (131) 362 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 5 257,026 434,349 Income tax expense 6 (30,686) (57,972) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 226,340 376,377 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (13,962) 22,019 Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (13,962) 22,019 2

Note

2020 RMB' 000

2019 RMB' 000

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Changes in fair value Income tax effect

Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAXTOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

Basic and diluted (RMB)

- For profit for the year

(9,071)

8,189

841 (1,365)

(8,230) 6,824

(8,230) 6,824

(22,192) 28,843

204,148 405,220

230,072 370,779

(3,732) 5,598

226,340 376,377

210,969 394,023

(6,821) 11,197

204,148 405,220

8

1.30

2.27

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2020