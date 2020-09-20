Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHANGHAI HENLIUS ISSUES LATEST CLINICAL STUDY DATA ON HLX04 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-VEGF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION) IN 23RD ANNUAL MEETING OF CSCO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHANGHAI HENLIUS ISSUES LATEST CLINICAL STUDY DATA ON HLX04 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-VEGF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION) IN 23RD ANNUAL MEETING OF CSCO

This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company" or "Shanghai Henlius") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has recently issued the latest clinical study data on HLX04 (recombinant humanised anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody injection) ("HLX04") through oral reporting in the 23rd Annual Meeting of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO).

HLX04, A Bevacizumab Biosimilar, Versus Reference Bevacizumab in Combination with XELOX or mFOLFOX6 as First-line Treatment for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC): A Phase 3 study