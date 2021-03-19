Log in
Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPLICATION FOR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR RECOMBINANT ANTI-VEGF HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY OPHTHALMIC INJECTION HLX04-O FOR THE TREATMENT OF WET AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION (wAMD) APPROVED BY THE UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)

03/19/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPLICATION FOR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR RECOMBINANT ANTI-VEGF

HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY OPHTHALMIC INJECTION HLX04-O FOR THE TREATMENT OF WET AGE-RELATED MACULAR

DEGENERATION (wAMD) APPROVED BY THE UNITED STATES

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)

  • A. INTRODUCTION

    This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company.

    Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2020 in relation to the Company's grant of the exclusive right of recombinant anti-VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody injection HLX04 ("HLX04") for ophthalmic treatment and/or therapy purposes worldwide to Essex Bio-Investment Limited ("Essex Investment") and Zhuhai Essex Bio-Pharmaceutical Company Limited* (together with Essex Investment, the "Essex") and the agreement to co-develop the relevant product with Essex. The Company and Essex will bear 20% and 80% of the costs and expenses related to the relevant product development activities, respectively.

    The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, recently, the application for clinical trial for recombinant anti-VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody ophthalmic injection HLX04-O ("HLX04-O") for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • B. GLOBAL MULTICENTRE CLINICAL TRIAL FOR HLX04-O

    The phase 3, global and multicentre clinical study of HLX04-O is intended to commence in the near future to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of HLX04-O for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. According to the protocol of the clinical study, there will be 388 patients from countries/regions including mainland China, Australia, Russian Federation, Singapore, Spain and Poland enroll to the study.

  • C. INFORMATION ABOUT HLX04-O

    HLX04-O is a new ophthalmic preparation product developed based on HLX04, a bevacizumab biosimilar independently developed by the Company, through optimizing the prescription, specifications and production processes of HLX04 according to the requirements of ophthalmic drugs, without changing the active ingredients, and is intended to be used for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. By means of comparability studies, it shows that changes in production processes and prescriptions of the preparation have no adverse impact on the quality, safety and efficacy of the pharmaceutical preparation. The primary action mechanism of HLX04-O is to inhibit VEGF's binding to its receptor Flt-1 and KDR on endothelial cells to inhibit the activation of its tyrosine kinase signaling pathway, inhibit endothelial cell proliferation and reduce angiogenesis, thereby treating eye diseases associated with angiogenesis. In January 2021, HLX04-O for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration has been approved to commence the phase 3 clinical trial in Australia.

  • D. MARKET CONDITION

    As of the date of this announcement, none of the bevacizumab products marketed globally has shown wet age-related macular degeneration indications. Large molecule drugs targeting wet age-related macular degeneration indications that have been marketed globally include Eylea® (Aflibercept), Lucentis® (Ranibizumab) and Langmu® (Conbercept). According to the statistics released by IQVIA MIDASTM, being the world's leading provider of professional information and strategic consulting services in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, the sales of relevant drugs in 2020 were as follows: US$6,071 million for Eylea®; US$3,905 million for Lucentis® and US$106 million for Langmu®.

    WARNING STATEMENT WITH REFERENCE TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER RULE 18A.05 OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED: The Company cannot guarantee the successful development and commercialization of HLX04-O. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Qiyu CHEN

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wenjie Zhang as the executive director, Mr. Qiyu Chen as the chairman and non-executive director, Mr. Yifang Wu, Ms. Xiaohui Guan, Dr. Aimin Hui and Mr. Zihou Yan as the non-executive directors, and Mr. Tak Young So, Dr. Lik Yuen Chan, Dr. Guoping Zhao and Dr. Ruilin Song as the independent non-executive directors.

* for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
