Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.    2696   CNE100003N76

SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.

(2696)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/26
37.3 HKD   +1.77%
06:36aSHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Voluntary announcement - phase 2 clinical study of hlx10 (recombinant humanised anti-pd-1 monoclonal antibody injection) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the sta..
PU
06:12aSHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Voluntary announcement - cooperation and license arrangement with neupharma for small-molecule inhibitor rx208 targeting v600e mutation in human braf protein
PU
03/26SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2020, change in use of proceeds from the global offering and updates regarding a share offering and listing
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF HLX10 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION) FOR THE TREATMENT OF UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY-HIGH OR MISMATCH REPAIR-DEFICIENT SOLID TUMOURS THAT FAIL TO RESPOND TO THE STANDARD THERAPY MEETS PRIMARY STUDY ENDPOINT

03/28/2021 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

ɪऎూ҃ဏᎌ͛يҦஔٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF HLX10 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED

ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL

ANTIBODY INJECTION) FOR THE

TREATMENT OF UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MICROSATELLITE

INSTABILITY-HIGH OR MISMATCH REPAIR-DEFICIENT SOLID TUMOURS THAT FAIL TO RESPOND TO THE STANDARD THERAPY

MEETS PRIMARY STUDY ENDPOINT

  • A. INTRODUCTION

    This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company.

    The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company met the primary study endpoint in a phase 2 clinical study of HLX10 (recombinant humanised anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody injection) ("HLX10") for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy. The Company has planed to make a new drug application (NDA) to the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Drug Products Administration ("NMPA") for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy in late March or early April 2021.

  • B. CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN, PURPOSE AND CONCLUSION

    This is a single-arm, open-label, multi-centre, phase 2 study, aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of HLX10 in patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy. The primary efficacy endpoint was objective response rate (ORR) assessed by independent radiological review committee (IRRC) per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints included ORR assessed by investigators, duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability. The results of this clinical study demonstrated the good efficacy and safety of HLX10 in this class of indications.

C. ABOUT HLX10

HLX10 is an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by the Company for the treatment of solid tumours and chronic hepatitis B (i.e., chronic hepatitis B), which is currently being undergone clinical studies in a number of monotherapy and combination therapies worldwide. As at the date of this announcement, the studies of HLX10 and HLX10-related combination therapies are as follows:

Indications

Stage

HLX10

unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy

Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China

solid tumours

Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan region

solid tumours

Clinical trial approval obtained in the USA

Chronic hepatitis B

Phase 2 clinical trial in Taiwan region

HLX10+ chemotherapy

Locally advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China

Locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer

Phase 3 clinical trial in the countries and regions such as mainland China and Turkey (International multi-centre trial)

Untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer

Phase 3 clinical trial in the countries and regions such as mainland China and Turkey (International multi-centre trial)

Gastric Cancer

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China (International multi-centre trial)

Indications

Stage

HLX10+HLX04

Advanced solid tumours

Phase 1 clinical trial in mainland China

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China

Metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China

Metastatic colorectal cancer

Phase 2/3 clinical trial in mainland China

HLX10+HLX07

Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China

D. MARKET CONDITION

As at the date of this announcement, monoclonal antibody drugs targeting PD-1 that have been marketed globally include Keytruda® of Merck & Co. Inc., Opdivo® of Bristol-Myers Squibb and AiRuiKa® of Suzhou Shengdiya Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.). To date, no similar product has been approved for this indication (unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy) in the PRC. According to the statistics released by IQVIA MIDASTM (IQVIA is the world's leading provider of professional information and strategic consulting services in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry), the worldwide sales of the monoclonal antibody drugs targeting PD-1 in 2020 was approximately US$23.075 billion.

WARNING STATEMENT REQUIRED BY RULE 18A.05 OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED: The Company cannot guarantee the successful development and commercialisation of HLX10. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Qiyu CHEN

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wenjie Zhang as the executive director, Mr. Qiyu Chen as the chairman and non-executive director, Mr.Yifang Wu, Ms. Xiaohui Guan, Dr. Aimin Hui and Mr. Zihou Yan as the non-executive directors, and Mr. Tak Young So, Dr. Lik Yuen Chan, Dr. Guoping Zhao and Dr. Ruilin Song as the independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.
06:36aSHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Voluntary announcement - phase 2 clinical study of h..
PU
06:12aSHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Voluntary announcement - cooperation and license arr..
PU
03/26SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 de..
PU
03/21SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Henlius Biotech Wins US FDA Nod for Phase 3 Study of..
MT
03/19SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPLICATION FOR CLINICAL TR..
PU
03/11SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Henlius Biotech Doses First Patient in Phase 2/3 Tri..
MT
03/11SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Voluntary announcement - first patient has been dose..
PU
01/31SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Henlius Biotech Wins Regulatory Nod to Start Phase I..
MT
01/18SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Henlius Biotech Files Application for New Indication..
MT
01/15SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH  : Strikes Exclusive License Deal with Chiome Bioscienc..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 584 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2020 -765 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2020 3,27 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 069 M 2 609 M 2 610 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 629
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,08 CNY
Last Close Price 31,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Jie Zhang President, CEO & Executive Director
Xin Lei Li Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qi Yu Chen Chairman
Rong Li Feng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Dong Jiang Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.-20.55%2 589
CSL LIMITED-5.55%90 168
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-4.67%46 894
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-12.23%42 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.20.47%39 788
BIOGEN INC.12.97%39 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ