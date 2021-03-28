Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF HLX10 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION) FOR THE TREATMENT OF UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY-HIGH OR MISMATCH REPAIR-DEFICIENT SOLID TUMOURS THAT FAIL TO RESPOND TO THE STANDARD THERAPY MEETS PRIMARY STUDY ENDPOINT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF HLX10 (RECOMBINANT HUMANISED

ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL

ANTIBODY INJECTION) FOR THE

TREATMENT OF UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MICROSATELLITE

INSTABILITY-HIGH OR MISMATCH REPAIR-DEFICIENT SOLID TUMOURS THAT FAIL TO RESPOND TO THE STANDARD THERAPY

MEETS PRIMARY STUDY ENDPOINT

A. INTRODUCTION This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company met the primary study endpoint in a phase 2 clinical study of HLX10 (recombinant humanised anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody injection) ("HLX10") for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy. The Company has planed to make a new drug application (NDA) to the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Drug Products Administration ("NMPA") for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy in late March or early April 2021.

B. CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN, PURPOSE AND CONCLUSION This is a single-arm, open-label, multi-centre, phase 2 study, aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of HLX10 in patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy. The primary efficacy endpoint was objective response rate (ORR) assessed by independent radiological review committee (IRRC) per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints included ORR assessed by investigators, duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability. The results of this clinical study demonstrated the good efficacy and safety of HLX10 in this class of indications.

C. ABOUT HLX10

HLX10 is an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by the Company for the treatment of solid tumours and chronic hepatitis B (i.e., chronic hepatitis B), which is currently being undergone clinical studies in a number of monotherapy and combination therapies worldwide. As at the date of this announcement, the studies of HLX10 and HLX10-related combination therapies are as follows:

Indications Stage HLX10 unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China solid tumours Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan region solid tumours Clinical trial approval obtained in the USA Chronic hepatitis B Phase 2 clinical trial in Taiwan region HLX10+ chemotherapy Locally advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China Locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer Phase 3 clinical trial in the countries and regions such as mainland China and Turkey (International multi-centre trial) Untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer Phase 3 clinical trial in the countries and regions such as mainland China and Turkey (International multi-centre trial) Gastric Cancer Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China (International multi-centre trial) Indications Stage HLX10+HLX04 Advanced solid tumours Phase 1 clinical trial in mainland China Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China Metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland China Metastatic colorectal cancer Phase 2/3 clinical trial in mainland China HLX10+HLX07 Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland China

D. MARKET CONDITION

As at the date of this announcement, monoclonal antibody drugs targeting PD-1 that have been marketed globally include Keytruda® of Merck & Co. Inc., Opdivo® of Bristol-Myers Squibb and AiRuiKa® of Suzhou Shengdiya Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.). To date, no similar product has been approved for this indication (unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumours that fail to respond to the standard therapy) in the PRC. According to the statistics released by IQVIA MIDASTM (IQVIA is the world's leading provider of professional information and strategic consulting services in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry), the worldwide sales of the monoclonal antibody drugs targeting PD-1 in 2020 was approximately US$23.075 billion.

WARNING STATEMENT REQUIRED BY RULE 18A.05 OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED: The Company cannot guarantee the successful development and commercialisation of HLX10. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Qiyu CHEN

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

