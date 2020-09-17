MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited 363 HK0363006039 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (363) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16 11.38 HKD +0.18% 12:50a SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL : Interim Report 2020 PU 05/27 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/02 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL : Discloseable transaction - acquisition of land use right of the land pursuant to the joint venture arrangement PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Shanghai Industrial : Interim Report 2020 0 09/17/2020 | 12:50am EDT Send by mail :

In relation to the interim special dividend, the SIUD Shares will be distributed to the Qualifying Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the Record Date on the following basis: for every 5 Shares held . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 SIUD Share If any calculation of a Shareholder's entitlement to the SIUD Shares would result in a fraction of a SIUD Share, such entitlement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. No fraction of a SIUD Share will be distributed, but such fractional shares will be sold in the market as far as practicable and the net proceeds of such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. As at the date of this report, the total number of issued Shares is 1,087,211,600. For the corresponding period of last year, the Company has effected a distribution in specie to Qualifying Shareholders on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every Share held. The record date for the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend is Tuesday, 29 September 2020. The above cash dividend and special dividend are expected to distribute to Shareholders on or around Thursday, 22 October 2020. In addition, in relation to the interim special dividend, subject to overseas legal and regulatory restrictions, if any, it should be noted that it may not be possible or practicable to distribute the SIUD Shares to certain overseas Shareholders. For further details of the arrangements for such overseas Shareholders and distribution of interim dividend as aforesaid, please refer to the announcement made by the Company on 8 September 2020. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 September 2020 to Tuesday, 29 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. As such, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited of 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020. FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 interim results announced 28 August 2020 Despatch of 2020 interim report on or about 18 September 2020 Ex-dividend date for 2020 interim cash dividend 24 September 2020 and interim special dividend Record date for 2020 interim cash dividend and 29 September 2020 interim special dividend Despatch of notice of 2020 interim cash dividend on or about 22 October 2020 and SIUD Shares SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 2 Chairman's Statement I would like to report to our Shareholders the Group's interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020. During the first half of the year, global economic activity has been seriously affected by prevention-and-control measures introduced by governments of different countries in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in highly volatile capital markets, including security and bond prices, exchange rates, interest rates and other financial instruments. Responding swiftly to the adversity, the Group's Board of Directors and management firmly supported the government's control measures and safeguarded the health and safety of its employees. The Group also effectively coordinated its resources to ensure a steady operation of its core businesses while minimizing the impact and losses arising from the outbreak of the virus. The solid asset base and business structure of the Group's member companies, coupled with quality management and risk-control systems, have effectively contained adversities brought about by the epidemic. Despite the significant decline in operating results for the period, the Group has been able to maintain overall profitability, which has been regarded as satisfactory in light of the difficult external environment. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's total revenue amounted to HK$13,211 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 20.7%. Net profit decreased year-on-year by 60.1% to HK$803 million. These declines were largely due to the economic impact of the epidemic. The Board of Directors has resolved for the year of 2020 the payment of (i) an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per Share; and (ii) together with an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of the SIUD Shares held by the Group in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the following basis, to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, in order to reciprocate to our Shareholders and to enable them to participate more directly in the future business growth of our subsidiary, SI Urban Development, and to help increase the liquidity of the SIUD Shares in the market: for every 5 Shares held. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1 SIUD Share If any calculation of a Shareholder's entitlement to the SIUD Shares would result in a fraction of a SIUD Share, such entitlement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. No fraction of a SIUD Share will be distributed, but such fractional shares will be sold in the market as far as practicable and the net proceeds of such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. As at the date of this report, the total number of issued Shares is 1,087,211,600. For the corresponding period of last year, the Company has effected a distribution in specie to the Shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every Share held. The record date for the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend is Tuesday, 29 September 2020. The above cash dividend and special dividend are expected to distribute to Shareholders on or around Thursday, 22 October 2020. The Group's infrastructure and environmental protection business recorded a profit of HK$408 million for the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%. For the water services business, the revenue and profits attributable to shareholders of SIIC Environment for the first half of 2020 amounted to RMB2,640 million and RMB281 million, representing a decrease of 9.7% and 6.3%, respectively. For the same period, General Water of China recorded revenue of HK$1,100 million, representing an increase of 8.3% over the corresponding period last year, and a net profit of HK$167 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 46.2%. During the period, the toll roads business recorded significant declines in traffic flow and toll revenue due to the Government's toll policies and measures to prevent and control the epidemic. For the solid waste business, the Group capitalized on market opportunities to steadily expand its business, laying a solid foundation for future profit growth. 3 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Chairman's Statement The real estate business recorded a profit of HK$256 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 53.6%, as the epidemic adversely affected marketing activities and the progress of construction. Rental income was also lower due to rent concessions given to tenants of investment properties in order to cope with the policies as called upon by the Government. SI Urban Development recorded revenue of HK$3,173 million for the first half of 2020, representing a decrease of 31.1% over the same period last year. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to HK$151 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.4%. SI Development recorded revenue of RMB4,493 million for the period, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to RMB429 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1%. The production and operation of the consumer products business was also negatively affected by the outbreak of the epidemic. Net profit amounted to HK$360 million, a year-on-year decrease of 35.7%. Despite this, the division remained a primary source of profit and cash flow for the Group. Steady development of infrastructure and environmental protection business and orderly growth of solid waste business During the first half of 2020, our three toll roads and Hangzhou Bay Bridge recorded a significant decline in traffic flow and toll revenue, mainly brought about by state policies to combat the epidemic that required the waiving of tolls for toll roads nationwide, economic structural adjustments in surrounding areas, waiver of toll millage at the entry sections of all expressways nationwide, toll discounts on electronic toll collection (ETC) lanes nationwide, and unstable settlement data due to the new toll networking systems installed across the country that were at the initial stage of operation. The toll waiver policy ended on 5 May 2020, and the Government has been considering respective compensations for the toll-free policies for affected toll roads with a view to safeguarding the legitimate rights of the toll road users, creditors, investors and operators. During the period, our road operating companies responded promptly to the Government's epidemic prevention-and-control measures and maintained their service quality and management efficiency to achieve steady overall business development while safe and smooth road passage was ensured. SIIC Environment, dually listed in both Singapore and Hong Kong, continued to steadily expand its water asset, improve asset quality and overall profitability. The company's daily water treatment capacity almost reached 12,000,000 tonnes; together with General Water of China, the daily capacity for water treatment for the Group was brought up to over 19,000,000 tonnes. While it was under the threat of the epidemic, the company's subsidiary in Wuhan not only introduced proactive prevention-and-control measures to address problems arising from shortages of local staff and production materials, but also facilitated the supply of "lifesaving water" when the government built emergency hospitals. In the area of solid waste, SIIC Environment formed a joint venture with Baowu Environment and Canvest Environmental for the establishment of a renewable energy center project in Baoshan, representing the first innocuous domestic waste treatment facility in Shanghai. The Group also gradually increased its shareholding in Canvest Environmental to share its growth and profitability. We will continue to seek investment opportunities for other quality solid waste projects to create new sources for future profit growth. Shanghai Galaxy and its subsidiary, Galaxy Energy, together own a total of 13 photovoltaic power generation projects nationwide and have become leading Chinese photovoltaics companies with a total asset scale of 590MW. During the period, the total amount of on-grid electricity sold hit a new high of approximately 463 million kWh, representing an increase of 5.8% over the same period last year. Through cooperation with Shanghai Galaxy and Shangtou Asset, the Group also invested in Green Energy and made its debut in offshore wind power business in Shanghai. In addition, we joined hands with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of SIIC, to invest in CIRC, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as cornerstone investor to explore development potential in the radioactive drugs sector. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 4 Chairman's Statement Strengthening sales and innovation, consolidating and optimizing property management services for the real estate business The real estate business was adversely affected by the epidemic during the first half of 2020, including delays in the launching of marketing activities and the progress of construction. A lower rental income was also recorded due to concessions and exemptions extended to tenants of the Group's investment properties following calls by the Government. While ensuring strict implementation of epidemic prevention-and-control measures, SI Development strengthened its online project promotion and advertising activities to bolster contract sales and collection of receivables. In addition, efforts were made to strengthen the company's property management platforms and further consolidate service standards. SI Urban Development made considerable efforts to make up losses brought about by the epidemic and achieved significant progress in the acceleration of project construction. In addition, further efforts were made to accomplish better results in the area of standardization, branding, adoption of technology and capitalization in order to boost the company's core competitiveness and to add greater value to its services. Seizing sales orders and planning for innovation to achieve new breakthroughs for the consumer products business Since the beginning of the year, customs and ports were unprecedently shut down in a number of cities worldwide, resulting in disruptions in customs clearance of goods and significant declines in orders. The duty-free markets literally came to a halt and sales were very slow overall. Notwithstanding this difficult situation, Nanyang Tobacco continued to maintain its strategic goals of "Strengthening business growth; pursuing excellence; and ensuring healthy internal operations and external development" while adopting proactive epidemic prevention-and-control measures, and was able to ensure normal production and operation in an orderly manner. With the rapid recovery of the duty-paid market in Hong Kong and the gradual resumption of work and production on the mainland, sales volumes and turnover have rebounded. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of the company's management team, Wing Fat Printing has safely implemented prevention-and-control measures against the epidemic, resulting in the resumption of work and production for the company in a timely manner. By resuming operation, the company has been able to win invaluable contracts from foreign companies amidst a "capacity shortage period" during the first half of the year while the epidemic was still prevalent. Additionally, the implementation of "intelligent manufacturing" enhancement earlier this year has greatly supported the company's steady performance at a critical time during this extraordinary period. PROSPECTS In the second half of 2020, the Group's business and production have largely resumed operations following the success of prevention-and-control measures implemented by the Government on the mainland. However, uncertainties about the epidemic still remained in Hong Kong and other countries around the world. The impact created by control measures taken by different governments worldwide on normal economic and production activities, together with geopolitical factors, international trade disputes, volatility in interest rates and currency exchanges, are set to present severe challenges to the development of the Group's businesses. Against this scenario, the Group has pledged to take proactive steps to enhance its operating and management efficiency, strengthen risk management and controls, and continue to reform and innovate while still carrying out epidemic prevention-and-control measures. Resources will be carefully planned and deployed to make up for the shortfalls in operating results for the first half of the year. In addition, the Group will continue to optimize its assets when opportunities arise in order to maximize shareholder value. 5 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Chairman's Statement For the infrastructure and environmental protection segments, the water business and solid waste business will continue to expand the scale of their investments in an orderly manner, including the investment in the Baoshan project through SIIC Environment, as a new source of profit growth for the Group. Technological innovation will also be further strengthened and the management models of different enterprises will continue to be improved. The management team will be further streamlined to expedite business development. While maintaining operational efficiency, the toll roads business will continue to record steady growth. Through investments in new business arenas, the Group's investments in the environmental protection and green energy segment will generate new contribution to the Group. With the resumption of business and production in different provinces of the mainland, the development of the Company's real estate business will accelerate in all aspects of its operational activities with a view to meeting and exceeding development and sales goals. Thanks to the rapid recovery of the duty-paid market in Hong Kong and gradual resumption of business and production on the mainland, Nanyang Tobacco has begun to see a rebound both in sales volume and turnover. The prospects for the airport duty-free market, ship tobacco market and overseas markets are rather weak in the short term, but the company will proactively optimize allocation of resources, adjust its promotion plans in response to different markets and will actively deploy appropriate marketing strategies. Simultaneously, Nanyang Tobacco will continue to make progress in technological innovation, vividly adjust its marketing programs, streamline production processes, provide incentives to staff and actively plan for breakthroughs in development. The company will also seek cooperation with large PRC cigarette enterprises which aim to expand their overseas production and sales to broaden the scope of its markets and global presence. Against the difficult environment of the first half of the year, Wing Fat Printing made continuous efforts to consolidate the market competitiveness of its printing and packaging business and the moulded-fibre business, and made strategic plans for the smart-medicine packaging business. Such moves are expected to provide new performance support in the new normal of the post-epidemic environment, aimed at creating new sources of profit growth in the future. In the second half of the year, Wing Fat Printing will continue to strive for the achievement of the company's business goals for the year. Finally, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank our shareholders and business partners for their continued patronage and support to the Group, and extend my sincere gratitude to our management team and staff members for their dedication and contributions in the development of our business. Shen Xiao Chu Chairman Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 6 Group Business Structure As at 28 August 2020 INFRASTRUCTUREREAL FACILITIESESTATE TOLL 48.60% WATER Shanghai Industrial ROADS/ SERVICES Development Co., Ltd. BRIDGE (600748 SSE) 47.41% Shanghai Industrial Urban Development 100% 48.74% Group Limited (563 HKSE) Shanghai Hu-Ning SIIC Environment Expressway (Shanghai Holdings Ltd. Section) Co., Ltd. (BHK SGX; 807 HKSE) 100% 45% Shanghai Luqiao General Water of Development Co., Ltd. China Co., Ltd. 100% 19.48% Shanghai Shen-Yu Canvest Environmental Development Co., Ltd. Protection Group CONSUMER PRODUCTS TOBACCO PRINTING 100% 94.29% Nanyang Brothers The Wing Fat Tobacco Company, Printing Company, Limited Limited 23.0584% Company Limited (1381 HKSE) Ningbo Hangzhou Bay Bridge Development Co., Ltd. 7 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's unaudited revenue and profits attributable to shareholders amounted to HK$13,211 million and HK$803 million, representing a respective decrease of 20.7% and 60.1% over the same period last year. The declines were mainly due to the unfavorable business environment brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, and the implementation of respective quarantine and community restrictive measures on the mainland, Hong Kong and overseas, resulting in a significant drop in the Group's profit, especially for the expressway, real estates and consumer products businesses. During the period, the Group implemented effective prevention and-control measures to curtail the epidemic and strictly monitored cost and expenditure resulting in overall stable operations and production for all its businesses. In addition, the Group continued to promote business transformation, innovation and upgrading, expand the scale of its assets and optimize its capital structure. Profit contribution from the Group's core business 35.2% Consumer Products 39.8% Infrastructure Facilities 25.0% Real Estate INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES During the period, the infrastructure facilities business recorded a profit of HK$408 million, representing a decrease of 59.8% over the corresponding period last year and accounting for 39.8% of the Group's Net Business Profit. To combat the epidemic, the Group has made considerable efforts to ensure water safety and meet sewage treatment standards. In addition, it continued to upgrade and integrate existing water treatment projects, and capitalize on opportunities to further expand the scale of its solid waste business. The toll roads and bridge business will carry out plans for the implementation of prevention and control measures of the epidemic which has become a new normal, and continue to improve transportation facilities and system upgrading in order to further improve road efficiency, reduce costs and striving to safeguard corporate interests. Toll Roads During the period, significant declines were recorded in overall traffic flow and toll revenue of our three toll roads and Hangzhou Bay Bridge due to the following factors: (1) Epidemic prevention and control measures have restrained large-scale travel demand across the country; (2) Toll-free policy for small passenger vehicles was extended from 7 days to 16 days during the Spring Festival, and the subsequent waiving of toll tariffs nationwide commencing from 17 February 2020 till 5 May 2020, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of toll collection days; (3) Toll milleage for the entry section of all expressways nationwide would not be counted; (4) A 5% toll discount on electronic toll collection (ETC) lanes nationwide and an increased proportion of ETC transactions; (5) Unstable settlement data due to the installation of the new toll networking system nationwide following the removal of expressway toll stations on provincial borders across the country; and toll adjustments made to new vehicle classification since this year; and (6) It is expected to take a while before the traffic flow could return to normal following the gradual recovery of the PRC economy. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 8 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Our toll road project companies responded swiftly to prevention and control arrangements from respective provinces and cities as well as from the Group to curtail the epidemic. In support of the traffic police and health departments, epidemic prevention inspections were carried out on passing vehicles while transportation facilities were continued to be improved. Additionally, catering services were suspended in service areas to minimize the gathering of people. To safeguard the health conditions of the employees, anti-epidemic materials were distributed to them in a timely manner. Disinfection for public areas such as toll stations and offices were strengthened while the expressways were kept in clean, safe and smooth operation. According to information released by Government departments, respective state departments are contemplating appropriate compensation schemes to alleviate the impact on tolls and profits brought about by the waiving of tolls due to the epidemic. The scheme is intended to safeguard the legitimate rights of toll road users, creditors, investors and operators. During the period, the Hangzhou Bay Bridge and the "two districts and one island" were in safe and orderly operation with the implementation of sound epidemic prevention-and-control measures. While full-scale operation has resumed in these areas, the project company will continue to conduct whole bridge maintenance inspections, facility and equipment repairs and toll system updates. The key operating figures of the respective tolls roads/bridge are as follows: Interest Net profit Traffic flow attributable attributable (vehicle Toll roads/bridge to the Group to the Group Change Toll revenue Change journey) Change Jing-Hu Expressway (Shanghai Section） 100% HK$27.78 million -87.9% HK$119 million -65.8% 14.93 million -48.3% Hu-Kun Expressway (Shanghai Section） 100% HK$11.78 million -95.9% HK$190 million -65.3% 28.64 million -0.6% Hu-Yu Expressway (Shanghai Section） 100% HK$1.89 million -98.5% HK$123 million -60.1% 15.18 million -28.0% Hangzhou Bay Bridge 23.0584% HK$13.71 million -79.4% HK$462 million -49.4% 8.27 million +17.9% Total HK$55.16 million -92.2% HK$894 million -57.8% 67.02 million -21.9% Since the beginning of the year, expressway toll stations on provincial borders across the country have been cancelled. In response to this, the optimization and upgrading of the new toll settlement system project and the "toll display" function of ETC toll was completed during the period, allowing fast toll collection across provinces where vehicles are not required to stop and pay tolls. Additionally, all project companies have managed to ensure smooth traffic and optimize the settlement system. Training programs and competitions were organized to improve the performance of toll collectors and to familiarize them with the operation of the new system. In the current year, our toll roads are required to undergo national inspections for the assessment of the maintenance and management performance of the expressways nationwide, which takes place every five years. To accomplish this exercise, the project companies will strictly implement a number of tasks by setting high standards and will complete environmental improvement on road surface and road area. Plans will also be made to safeguard the smooth running of the third China International Impact Expo (CIIE), further enhancing the image of our collection services on the basis of former achievements and experience, and to complete a variety of tasks with regulated and high-quality services. In April 2020, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hu-Ning Expressway, has transferred the entire 23.9719% equity interests held by it in Wufangzhai to Shanghai Galaxy, of which 45% equity interest is held by it, for a consideration of RMB419,508,055. Upon completion of the transaction, Hu-Ning Expressway no longer directly holds any equity interests in Wufangzhai, but will be indirectly held those interest through Shanghai Galaxy. In view of the current market conditions, the transaction is expected to allow Hu-Ning Expressway to gain more liquid funds and to achieve a reasonable return on its investment, thereby allowing it to concentrate its resources to its core business of toll roads, and replenish its working capital for the implementation of strategic transformation plans. 9 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Water Services The Group will continue to streamline management in the area of water services and solid waste power generation while further upgrading its standards and expanding its capital scale in an orderly manner in order to improve its overall profitability. The results for the period also benefited from profits attributable to the gradual increase in the equity interests of Canvest Environmental in recent years. SIIC Environment During the period, SIIC Environment recorded a revenue of RMB2,640 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.7%. The decline was mainly attributable to a reduction in construction revenue due to delays or postponement caused by the epidemic for the construction of new BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) projects in the first half of the year. The reduction in construction revenue was partly offset by an increase in operating income due to a rising volume of sewage treatment and higher average treatment tariff. During the period, the company recorded a profit after taxation of RMB281 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%. SIIC Environment signed a cooperation strategic framework with its partners at the beginning of the year following the formation of a joint venture with Baowu Environment and Canvest Environmental in the preceding year for the bidding of a renewable energy center project in Baoshan, Shanghai. Under the agreement, the three parties will leverage on their respective environmental protection technology expertise for the construction of the renewable energy center project. The energy center under construction is expected to represent a local and international benchmark for waste incineration. In addition, plans are being made for the building of a number of ecological industrial parks in such cities as Nanjing, Wuhan, Maanshan, Chongqing, and to be followed by the expansion of related businesses along the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Belt and Road. With regard to new projects, SIIC Environment was awarded a contract during the second quarter of the year for the construction of the Wuxi Huishan economic development zone sewage treatment project. With a total planned daily capacity of 100,000 tonnes, the new treatment plant will represent one of the core projects of the company and is expected to bolster its strategic deployment along the Yangtze River Delta region. The company was offered four additional expansion and upgrading projects with a total planned daily capacity of 250,000 tonnes. A wastewater treatment project with a total planned daily capacity of 30,000 tonnes has commenced commercial operation. In terms of treatment tariff, the company's average daily sewage water treatment fees were increased to RMB1.10 per tonne from RMB1.01 per tonne, up 9% year on year. Going forward, SIIC Environment will continue to expand and strengthen its two core areas of business, including municipal water utilities and comprehensive water environment management, while striving for more sewage water treatment upgrade projects. In line with the Government's environmental protection policy, the company will capitalize on market opportunities in the solid waste incineration business. In addition, water utilities and solid waste incineration businesses will continue to be expanded to undertake additional high-standard modern environmental protection projects and the company will look for opportunities in other environmental protection-related markets. Leveraging its own competitive advantageous, SIIC Environment is actively seeking development opportunities in the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, the company will optimize its development strategies and broaden its scope of business while striving to improve its economy of scale and generate higher returns for the long term and rapid development of the company. General Water of China In the first half of 2020, General Water of China made significant progress on a number of projects which are intended for the protection of the Yangtze River, improvement of quality and efficiency and technological innovation. During the period, the company implemented effective measures to prevent and control the epidemic and achieved good results. Accordingly, all operating units maintained stable production while a number of water treatment projects have been put into trial operation. During the period, the company recorded a revenue of HK$1,100 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.3%. Net profit amounted to HK$167 million, representing an increase of 46.2% over the same period of last year. General Water of China was awarded one of the Top 10 Most Influential Enterprises in China's Water Industry for the 17th consecutive year, and was once again being ranked one of the top three companies in this area. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 10 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis In April, General Water of China signed a contract with Bengbu Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau for the construction of the Bengbu reclaimed water reclaimed project. The project is expected to greatly improve the water ecological environment of the Huai River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, representing an important step in fulfilling its responsibility as the main platform for environment protection and controlling pollution of the Yangtze River. The total investment of the project was RMB278 million, with a planned daily capacity of 160,000 tonnes (the current daily capacity was 90,000 tonnes). In the same month, as an important part of the water environment system upgrading project of the Ming River in Guiyang, General Water of China's Guiyi reclaimed water plant was put into trial operation. By adopting a PPP (public-private partnership) model with a total planned daily capacity of 50,000 tonnes and covering a service area of 22,060 square meters, the project has become the first ultra-deep pit buried reclaimed water plant in the PRC. In May, the company's Changfen water plant was completed on schedule and put into trial operation, overcoming construction difficulties faced during the epidemic prevention and control period. The new water treatment plant is expected to solve the drinking water safety problem of the rural population for three nearby towns, benefiting a population of 180,000. The current daily capacity and long-term daily capacity of the project are 20,000 tonnes and 40,000 tonnes respectively. In the same month, part of the Xiangtan No. 3 water plant project involving upgrading, alteration and expansion was also officially put into run. Together with the new facilities, the daily treatment capacity will reach 300,000 tonnes, which will greatly alleviate the insufficient water supply pressure during the hot weather season to supply water in the Hedong district. Details of the water development projects under the Group as at 30 June 2020 are as follows: Interest Daily attributable capacity to SIIC Province Projects of SIIC Environment Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress Sewage treatment/reclaimed water treatment projects 1 Auhui Sewage treatment project in Hefei Sewage treatment 30,000 60% The project is in operation. Chemical Industrial Park 2 Auhui Sewage treatment plant O&M project Sewage treatment 30,000 60% The project is in operation. in Hefei Feidong County Circulation Park Constructed Wetland 3 Auhui Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 46.4% The project is in operation. project in southern Lingbi 4 Auhui Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 46.4% The project is in operation. project in southern Lingbi 5 Auhui Phase I of reclaimed water project of Reclaimed water 25,000 46.4% The project is yet to commence construction. sewage treatment plant in southern treatment Lingbi 6 Auhui Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 20,000 46.4% The project is in operation. northern Lingbi 7 Fujian Phase I of sewage treatment plant BOT Sewage treatment 12,500 100% The project is in operation. project in Longmen Town, Anxi 8 Fujian Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 12,500 100% The project is yet to commence construction. BOT project in Longmen Town, Anxi 9 Fujian Sewage treatment plant BOT forward Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. project in Longmen Town, Anxi 10 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. southern Songshan Lake, Dalang, • Upgrading project is under construction by Dongguan government. 11 Guangdong Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 60,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. project in Shayao, Shijie, Dongguan • Upgrading project is under construction by government. 12 Guangdong Phase II of sewage treatment plant in Sewage treatment 50,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. Yantian, Fenggang, Dongguan • Upgrading project is under construction by government. 13 Guangdong Phases I and II of BOT project in Sewage treatment 150,000 35.5% The project is in operation. Sanzhou, Changan, Dongguan 14 Guangdong Phase I of water purification centre Sewage treatment 100,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Meihu, Huizhou 11 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 15 Guangdong Phase II of water purification centre Sewage treatment 100,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Meihu, Huizhou 16 Guangdong Phases I and II of water purification Sewage treatment 200,000 100% • The project is in operation. centre advance treatment project in • Upgrading project is under construction. Meihu, Huizhou 17 Guangdong Phase III of water purification centre Sewage treatment 100,000 100% • The project is in operation. project in Meihu, Huizhou • Upgrading project is under construction. 18 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 25,000 100% • The project is in operation. Pinghu, Shenzhen • Upgrading project is under debugging stage. 19 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant expansion Sewage treatment 55,000 100% • The project is in operation. project in Pinghu, Shenzen • Upgrading project is under debugging stage. 20 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 50,000 100% • The project is in operation. Pudixia, Shenzhen • Upgrading project is under debugging stage. 21 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 50,000 100% • The project is in operation. Egongling, Shenzhen • Upgrading project is under debugging stage. 22 Guangdong Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 100,000 100% • The project is in operation. project in Henggang, Shenzhen • Upgrading project is yet to commence operation. 23 Guangdong Reclaimed water plant project in Reclaimed water 50,000 100% The project is yet to commence operation. Henggang, Shenzhen treatment 24 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 200,000 60% The project is in operation. Guanlan, Shenzhen 25 Guangdong Phase II of water purification plant Sewage treatment 40,000 60% The project is in operation. upgrading and expansion project in Guanlan, Shenzhen 26 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 40,000 100% • The project is in operation. Wuchuan • Upgrading project is under construction. 27 Guangxi Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 200,000 55% The project is in operation. Hongkan, Beihai 28 Guangxi Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 20,000 55% The project is yet to commence operation. Daguansha, Beihai 29 Guangxi Phase I of urban sewage treatment Sewage treatment 40,000 100% The project is in operation. plant project in Beiliu 30 Guangxi City sewage treatment plant upgrading Sewage treatment 40,000 100% The project is in operation. and expansion project in Beiliu 31 Heilongjiang City sewage treatment plant and Sewage treatment 45,000 58% • The project is in operation. reclaimed water plant project in Anda • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 32 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant TOT project in Sewage treatment 20,000 58% The project is in operation. Anda Development Zone 33 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 20,000 58% The project is in operation. Baoqing 34 Heilongjiang City municipal sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 35,000 58% The project is in operation. no. 2 project in Fujin 35 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Fujin Sewage treatment 15,000 58% The project is in operation. 36 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Acheng, Harbin 37 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Acheng, Harbin 38 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant O&M project Sewage treatment 20,000 58% The project is in operation. in old town, Hulan, Harbin 39 Heilongjiang Second plant of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is in operation. no. 2 project in old town, Hulan, Harbin 40 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant O&M project Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is yet to commence operation. in Limin, Hulan, Harbin SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 12 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 41 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 150,000 58% The project is in operation. Pingfang, Harbin 42 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 325,000 58% The project is in operation. Taiping, Harbin 43 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 325,000 58% The project is in operation. Wenchang, Harbin 44 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant upgrading Sewage treatment 650,000 58% • The project is in operation. project in Wenchang, Harbin • Upgrading project is under construction. 45 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 58% • The project is in operation. Xinyigou, Harbin • Upgrading project is under construction. 46 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 58% • The project is in operation. project in Heihe • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 47 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 2,200 58% The project is yet in operation. eastern Wudalianchi Scenic Area 48 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in new Sewage treatment 3,000 58% The project is in operation. district of Wudalianchi Scenic Area 49 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Aihui Sewage treatment 200 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Town 50 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 500 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Handaqi 51 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Nenjiang Town, Nenjiang 52 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 200 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Duobaoshan Town, Nenjiang 53 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 200 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Xigangzi 54 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment project in Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. Jiguan District, Jixi 55 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Jiguan District, Jixi 56 Heilongjiang Phases I and II of sewage treatment Sewage treatment 100,000 58% The project is in operation. plant advance treatment project in Jiguan District, Jixi 57 Heilongjiang Reclaimed water project in Jixi Reclaimed water 5,000 58% The project is under construction treatment 58 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 58% • The project is in operation. eastern Jiamusi • Upgrading project is under debugging stage. 59 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in western Jiamus 60 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is yet to commence operation. project in western Jiamusi 61 Heilongjiang City sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 58% The project is in operation. Mudanjiang 62 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 100,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Mudanjiang 63 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 20,000 58% • The project is in operation. Ningan • Upgrading project is in trial operation. 64 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant reconstruction Sewage treatment 15,000 58% The project is in trail operation. and expansion project in Ningan 65 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant franchise Sewage treatment 40,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Shangzhi 66 Heilongjiang Phase I of city sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Shuangyashan 67 Heilongjiang Phase II of city sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. project in Shuangyashan 13 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 68 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant in Youyi, Sewage treatment 10,000 58% • The project is in operation. Shuangyashan • The upgrading project is under construction. 69 Heilongjiang City sewage treatment and reclaimed Reclaimed water 40,000 29.6% The project is under construction. water project in Anbang River Basin, treatment Shuangyashan 70 Heilongjiang Phases I and II of city sewage Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is in operation. treatment plant project in Zhaodong 71 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant no. 2 project in Sewage treatment 50,000 58% • 20,000 tonnes are in operation. Zhaodong • Planned 30,000 tonnes are under construction. 72 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment and Sewage treatment 30,000 58% • The project is in operation. reclaimed water project in eastern • Upgrading project is yet to commence Hegang construction. 73 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment and Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is yet to commence construction. reclaimed water project in eastern Hegang 74 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment and Sewage treatment 50,000 58% • The project is in operation. reclaimed water project in western • Upgrading project is yet to commence Hegang construction. 75 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment and Sewage treatment 50,000 58% The project is yet to commence construction. reclaimed water project in western Hegang 76 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment expansion project in Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is under construction. western Hegang 77 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment and reclaimed water Reclaimed water 30,000 58% The project is yet to commence operation. project in Hegang treatment 78 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant and sludge Sewage treatment 10,000 58% • The project is in operation. disposal project in Fuyuan • Upgrading project is under construction by government 79 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 10,000 58% The project is in operation. Xinglong, Bayan 80 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant expansion Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is yet to commence construction. project in Xinglong, Bayan 81 Henan Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 69.1% The project is in trial operation. no. 3 project in Xiping 82 Henan Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 20,000 69.1% The project is yet to commence construction. no. 3 project in Xiping 83 Henan Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 20,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. project in Dongcheng, Luohe • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 84 Henan Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. expansion project in Dongcheng, Luohe • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 85 Henan Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 69.1% The project is in operation. southern Baihe, Nanyang 86 Henan Sewage treatment plant no.1 project in Sewage treatment 30,000 69.1% The project is in operation. Suiping 87 Henan Sewage treatment plant no.2 project in Sewage treatment 10,000 69.1% The project is in operation. Suiping 88 Hubei Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 125,000 75.3% The project is in operation. project in Cihu, Huangshi 89 Hubei Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 340,000 80% The project is in operation. Hanxi, Wuhan 90 Hubei Sewage treatment plant expansion Sewage treatment 260,000 80% The project is in operation. project in Hanxi, Wuhan (including Hanxi sludge treatment project) SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 14 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 91 Hubei Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan 92 Hubei Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 22,500 100% The project is in operation. project in Panlong, Huangpi, Wuhan 93 Hubei Sewage treatment plant continued Sewage treatment 22,500 100% The project is in operation. construction project in Panlong, Huangpi, Wuhan 94 Hubei Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Wuhu, Huangpi, Wuhan 95 Hubei Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 60,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Wuhan Economic and Technology Development Zone 96 Hubei Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 92.2% The project is in operation. project in southern Suizhou 97 Hunan Sewage treatment BOT project in Sewage treatment 10,000 20% The project is in operation. Linwu, Chenzhou 98 Hunan Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 80,000 100% • The project is in operation. project in Chenzhou • Upgrading project is under construction. 99 Hunan Phase I of sewage treatment expansion Sewage treatment 40,000 100% • The project is in operation. plant project in Chenzhou • Upgrading project is under construction. 100 Hunan Sewage treatment project in Sewage treatment 20,000 75.5% The project is in operation. Taohuajiang, Taojiang 101 Hunan Sewage treatment plant no. 1 upgrading Sewage treatment 10,000 75.5% The project is in operation. and expansion project in Taohuajiang, Taojiang 102 Hunan Sewage treatment plant project in the Sewage treatment 30,000 75.5% The project is in operation. new district of eastern Gaoxin, Yiyang 103 Hunan Sewage treatment plant BOT project in Sewage treatment 40,000 75.5% The project is in operation. northern Yiyang 104 Hunan Phase II of sewage treatment Sewage treatment 40,000 75.5% The project is in operation. plant expansion, upgrading and reconstruction projects in northern Yiyang 105 Inner Mongolia Sewage treatment BOT project in Sewage treatment 3,500 58% The project is under construction. Dazhuangyuan Meat Processing Plant, Xilinhot 106 Inner Mongolia Sewage treatment plant BOT project in Sewage treatment 40,000 58% • The project is in operation. Xilinhot • Upgrading project is under construction. 107 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 20,000 100% The project is in operation. project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang 108 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 20,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang 109 Jiangsu Phase III of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 40,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang 110 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 100% The project is in operation. project in southern Shuyang 111 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 30,000 100% The project is in operation. project in southern Shuyang 112 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 92.2% The project is in operation. project in Guanyinshan, Nantong 113 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 48,000 92.2% The project is in operation. project in Guanyinshan, Nantong 114 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Huangqiao, Taixing 115 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. project in Huangqiao, Taixing 15 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 116 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 10,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing 117 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 10,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. project in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing 118 Jiangsu Phase I of sewage treatment plant with Reclaimed water 3,000 100% The project is in operation. reclaimed water treatment project in treatment Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing 119 Jiangsu Phase II of sewage treatment plant Reclaimed water 3,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. with reclaimed water treatment project treatment in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing 120 Jiangsu Sewage treatment project in Huishan Sewage treatment 100,000 50.8% The project is in operation. Economic and Development Zone, Wuxi 121 Jiangxi Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 10,000 60% The project is in operation. project in Chongren Industrial Park 122 Jiangxi Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 5,000 60% • The project is in operation. project in Yihuang Industrial Park • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 123 Jiangxi Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 10,000 60% • The project is in trial operation. project in Yihuang Industrial Park • Upgrading project is yet to commence construction. 124 Jiangxi Phases I and II of sewage treatment Sewage treatment 15,000 60% The project is yet to commence construction. plant advance treatment project in Yihuang Industrial Park 125 Jiangxi Phase I of comprehensive sewage Sewage treatment 10,000 60% The project is in operation. treatment plant project in Yongxin Industrial and Development Zone 126 Jiangxi Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 25,000 60% • The project is in operation. project in Xiaolan Economic and • Upgrading project is under construction. Development Zone, Nanchang 127 Jiangxi Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 60% • The project is in operation. project in Xiaolan Economic and • Upgrading project is yet to commence Development Zone, Nanchang construction. 128 Jiangxi Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 5,000 60% • The project is in operation. project in Wanzai Industrial Park • Upgrading project is yet to commence operation. 129 Jiangxi Sewage treatment plant expansion Sewage treatment 7,500 60% • The project is in operation. project in Wanzai Industrial Park • Upgrading project is yet to commence operation. 130 Jiangxi Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 10,000 60% The project is in operation. project in Yongfeng Industrial Park 131 Jiangxi Sewage treatment plant in Fengxin Sewage treatment 34,000 60% • 25,000 tonnes are in operation. Industrial Park • 7,000 tonnes are under debugging stage. • 2,000 tonnes are yet to commence construction. • Upgrading project is under construction. 132 Jilin Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 15,000 58% The project is in operation. Yingcheng, Jiutai, Changchun 133 Jilin Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 25,000 58% The project is in operation. Kalun, Jiutai Development Zone, Changchun 134 Jilin Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 10,000 58% The project is in operation. Panshi Industrial and Development Zone SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 16 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 135 Jilin Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 2,500 58% The project is in operation. Mincheng Economic and Development Zone 136 Jilin Phases I and II of sewage treatment Sewage treatment 25,000 58% The project is in operation. plant project in Jiaohe 137 Jilin Phase III of city sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 15,000 58% The project is in operation. expansion O&M project in Jiaohe 138 Jilin Sewage treatment plant project in Fuyu Sewage treatment 30,000 58% The project is in operation. 139 Liaoning Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 20,000 92.7% The project is in operation. project in Sanshilipu, Puwan New Zone, Dalian 140 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 20,000 92.7% The project is in operation. Houhai, Puwan New Zone, Dalian 141 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 40,000 75.5% The project is in operation. Dalian Bay 142 Liaoning Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 105,000 75.5% The project is in operation. project in Quanshui River, Dalian 143 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant in northern Sewage treatment 30,000 60% The project is in operation. Yingkou Economic and Technological Development Zone 144 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 60,000 86.5% The project is in operation. Lingshui River, Dalian 145 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant upgrading and Sewage treatment 20,000 86.5% The project is in operation. expansion project in Lingshui River, Dalian 146 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant project in Tiger Sewage treatment 80,000 75.5% The project is in operation. Beach, Dalian 147 Liaoning Sewage treatment plant upgrading and Sewage treatment 10,000 75.5% The project is in operation. expansion project in Tiger Beach, Dalian 148 Ningxia Hui Phase I of sewage treatment plant no. Sewage treatment 50,000 100% The project is in operation. Autonomous 5 project in Yinchuan Region 149 Ningxia Hui Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 100% The project is in operation. Autonomous no. 5 expansion, upgrading and Region reconstruction project in Yinchuan 150 Ningxia Hui O&M project for reclaimed water Reclaimed water 50,000 100% The project is in operation. Autonomous treatment plant no. 5 of Yinchuan treatment Region Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd. 151 Ningxia Hui Sewage treatment plant project in Suyin Sewage treatment 50,000 100% • The project is in operation. Autonomous Industrial Park, Yinchuan • 25,000 tonnes modification are under Region construction. 152 Ningxia Hui Sewage treatment plant project in Suyin Sewage treatment 100,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. Autonomous Industrial Park, Yinchuan Region 153 Shandong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 75.5% • The project is in operation. Dezhou • Upgrading project is under construction. 154 Shandong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 40,000 75.5% The project is in operation. western Weifang 155 Shandong Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 75.5% The project is in operation. project in Weifang High Technology Industrial Development Zone 156 Shandong Sewage treatment plant with reclaimed Reclaimed water 38,500 75.5% The project is in operation. water treatment project in Weifang treatment 157 Shandong Sewage treatment plant expansion Sewage treatment 200,000 75.5% The project is in operation. project in Weifang 17 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 158 Shandong Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 60,000 75.5% The project is in operation. resumption and upgrading project in Shawo, Weifang 159 Shandong Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 40,000 75.5% The project is yet to commence construction. resumption and upgrading project in Shawo, Weifang 160 Shandong Sewage treatment centre project in Sewage treatment 20,000 75.5% The project is in operation. Shanting, Zaozhuang 161 Shandong Phase I of sewage treatment centre Sewage treatment 20,000 75.5% The project is in operation. project in Yicheng, Zaozhuang 162 Shandong Phase II of sewage treatment centre Sewage treatment 20,000 75.5% The project is in operation. project in Yicheng, Zaozhuang 163 Shanghai Phase I of sewage treatment plant no. Sewage treatment 15,000 87.8% The project is in operation. 2 project in Qingpu 164 Shanghai Phase II of sewage treatment plant no. Sewage treatment 45,000 87.8% The project is in operation. 2 project in Qingpu 165 Shanghai Phase III of sewage treatment plant no. Sewage treatment 60,000 87.8% The project is in operation. 2 project in Qingpu 166 Shanghai Phase IV of sewage treatment plant no. Sewage treatment 60,000 87.8% The project is in operation. 2 expansion project in Qingpu 167 Shanghai Sewage treatment plant no. 2 Sewage treatment 60,000 87.8% The project is yet to commence construction. expansion project in Qingpu 168 Shanghai Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 100,000 73.7% The project is in operation. western Fengxian 169 Shanghai Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 73.7% The project is in operation. expansion project in western Fengxian 170 Shanghai Phase III of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 50,000 73.7% The project is in operation. expansion project in western Fengxian 171 Zhejiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant with Sewage treatment 12,500 100% The project is in operation. pipe network ancillary facilities project in Zhejiang Chemical Raw Material Site Linhai Park 172 Zhejiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 12,500 100% The project is in operation. with pipe network ancillary facilities expansion project in Zhejiang Chemical Raw Material Site Linhai Park 173 Zhejiang Sewage treatment plant with pipe Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. network ancillary facilities expansion project in Zhejiang Chemical Raw Material Base Linhai Park 174 Zhejiang Batch 1 of phase I of water purification Sewage treatment 60,000 69.1% The project is in operation. plant project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao 175 Zhejiang Batch 2 of phase I of water purification Sewage treatment 60,000 69.1% The project is in operation. plant project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao 176 Zhejiang City sewage treatment plant upgrading Sewage treatment 30,000 69.1% The project is in operation. and expansion project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao 177 Zhejiang Phase III of city sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 75,000 69.1% The project is in operation. upgrading and reconstruction project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao 178 Zhejiang Phase III of city sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 75,000 69.1% The project is yet to commence construction. upgrading and expansion project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao 179 Zhejiang Preserved pickle preprocess treatment Sewage treatment 3,000 69.1% The project is in operation. plant project in Yuyao SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 18 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable Projects of SIIC Environment capacity to SIIC Province (continued) Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress 180 Zhejiang Sewage treatment plant upgrading Sewage treatment 30,000 64.5% The project is in operation. and reconstruction project in Binhai, Huangjiabu, Ningbo 181 Zhejiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 90,000 64.5% The project is in operation. expansion project in Hangzhou Bay New Zone, Ningbo 182 Zhejiang Sewage treatment plant and artificial Sewage treatment 100,000 59.9% The project is in operation. wetland O&M project in northern Cixi 183 Zhejiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 40,000 64.5% The project is yet to commence operation. O&M project in Zhouxiang, Cixi 184 Zhejiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 40,000 92.2% The project is in operation. project in eastern Pinghu 185 Zhejiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 45,000 92.2% The project is in operation. expansion project in eastern Pinghu 186 Zhejiang Phase III of sewage treatment plant Sewage treatment 135,000 92.2% The project is yet to commence construction. expansion project in eastern Pinghu Total 9,849,300 19 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable capacity to SIIC Province Projects of SIIC Environment Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress Water supply projects 1 Heilongjiang Water supply plant no. 1 project in Water supply 80,000 58% The project is in operation. Mudanjiang 2 Heilongjiang Water supply plant no. 2 project in Reclaimed water 50,000 58% The project is yet to commence operation. Mudanjiang treatment 3 Heilongjiang Water supply plant no. 4 project in Water supply 170,000 58% The project is in operation. Mudanjiang 4 Heilongjiang City water supply TOT project in Water supply 160,000 58% The project is in operation. Jiamusi (Xijiao water resource water supply project) 5 Heilongjiang City water supply TOT project in Water supply 200,000 58% The project is in operation. Jiamusi (Jiangbei water plant) 6 Henan Water supply plant no. 1 project in Water supply 30,000 69.1% The project is in operation. Suiping 7 Henan Water supply plant no. 2 project in Water supply 10,000 69.1% The project is in operation. Suiping 8 Hubei Water supply plant expansion project in Water supply 40,000 100% The project is in operation. Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan 9 Hubei Water supply plant reserve O&M Water supply 80,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan 10 Hubei Phase V of water supply plant Water supply 60,000 100% The project is under construction. reconstruction and expansion project in Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan 11 Hubei Phase I of new Wuhu water supply Water supply 100,000 100% The project is in operation. plant project in Huangpi, Wuhan 12 Hubei Phase II of New Wuhu water supply Water supply 150,000 100% The project is yet to commence construction. plant project in Huangpi, Wuhan 13 Hunan Huilongshan water supply plant city Water supply 120,000 90% The project is in operation. water supply project in Yiyang 14 Hunan Phase I of water supply plant no. 3 city Water supply 100,000 90% The project is in operation. municipal water supply project in Yiyang 15 Hunan Phase II of water supply plant no. 3 Water supply 100,000 90% The project is in operation. city municipal water supply expansion project in Yiyang 16 Hunan Water supply plant no. 4 city municipal Water supply 200,000 90% The project is under construction. water supply project in Yiyang 17 Shandong Water supply project in Hanting, Water supply 60,000 26.2% The project is in operation. Weifang 18 Shandong City municipal water supply project in Water supply 120,000 51.3% The project is in operation. Weifang (Bailanghe water supply plant project) 19 Shandong City municipal water supply project Water supply 200,000 51.3% The project is in operation. in Weifang (Gaoxin water distribution plant project) 20 Shandong Fangzi Water Supply Holding Co. Water supply 40,000 26.2% The project is in operation. project in Weifang 21 Shanxi Water diversion project from Wenshui Water supply 55,000 100% The project is in operation. to Pingchuan (southern line) Total 2,125,000 Total for water projects 11,974,300 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 20 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Daily attributable capacity to SIIC Province Projects of SIIC Environment Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress Waste incineration projects 1 Shandong Phase I of household waste incineration Waste incineration 300 82.9% The project is in trial operation. power generation project in Wulian 2 Shandong Phase II of household waste Waste incineration 300 82.9% The project is yet to commence construction. incineration power generation project in Wulian 3 Shandong Waste incineration thermal power Waste incineration 1,200 47.5% The project is yet to commence construction. generation project in Shen County 4 Shanghai Waste incineration power generation Waste incineration 1,050 50% The project is in operation. project in Pucheng 5 Shanghai Renewable energy utilization center Waste incineration 3,800 42% The project is under construction. project in Baoshan 6 Sichuan Stage 1 of city municipal household Waste incineration 700 100% The project is in operation. waste incineration power generation project in Dazhou 7 Sichuan Stage 2 of city municipal household Waste incineration 350 100% The project is yet to commence construction. waste incineration power generation project in Dazhou 8 Zhejiang Waste incineration power generation Waste incineration 1,100 50% The project is in operation. project in Wenling Total 8,800 Interest Daily attributable capacity to SIIC Province Projects of SIIC Environment Project type (tonnes) Environment Project progress Sludge treatment projects 1 Heilongjiang Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sludge treatment 650 58% The project is in operation. sludge disposal project in Harbin 2 Heilongjiang Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sludge treatment 350 58% The project is in operation. sludge disposal project in Harbin 3 Heilongjiang Sludge disposal project in Heihe Sludge treatment 40 58% The project is in operation. 4 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant sludge disposal Sludge treatment 100 58% The project is in operation. project in Jiamusi 5 Heilongjiang Sewage treatment plant sludge disposal Sludge treatment 150 58% The project is in operation. project in Mudanjiang 6 Heilongjiang Sludge disposal plant project in Ningan Sludge treatment 40 58% The project is in operation. 7 Henan Sludge disposal project in Xinxiang Sludge treatment 300 69.1% The project is in operation. 8 Henan Phase I of sewage treatment plant Sludge treatment 200 69.1% The project is in operation. sludge disposal project in Nanyang 9 Henan Phase II of sewage treatment plant Sludge treatment 100 69.1% The project is yet to commence construction. sludge disposal project in Nanyang 10 Hubei Sludge disposal project in Hanxi, Wuhan Sludge treatment 325 80% The project is under renovation. Total 2,255 21 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest attributable Daily to General capacity Water of Province Projects of General Water of China Project type (tonnes) China Project progress Sewage treatment/reclaimed water treatment projects 1 Auhui Sewage treatment plant nos. 2, 3 and 4 Sewage treatment 350,000 100% The project is in operation. project in Bengbu 2 Auhui Reclaimed water project in Bengbu Reclaimed water 160,000 70% The project is in operation. treatment 3 Auhui Sewage treatment project in Suzhou Sewage treatment 100,000 80% The project is under construction. 4 Auhui Guzhen GWC Sewage Treatment Co., Sewage treatment 50,000 100% The project is in operation. Ltd. project 5 Fujian Sewage treatment project in Xiamen Sewage treatment 1,202,500 55% The project is in operation. 6 Guangdong Sewage treatment plant project in Sewage treatment 150,000 90% The project is in operation. Longhua, Shenzhen 7 Heilongjiang City sewage treatment project in Sewage treatment 20,000 100% The project is in operation. Suifenhe 8 Hunan Sewage treatment project in Hedong, Sewage treatment 150,000 100% The project is in operation. Xiangtan 9 Zhejiang Sewage treatment project in new zone Sewage treatment 50,000 81.16% The project is in operation. of eastern Huzhou 10 Zhejiang Sewage treatment project in Huzhou Sewage treatment 25,000 100% The project is in operation. 11 Zhejiang Sewage treatment plant upgrading Sewage treatment 50,000 N/A The project is in operation. entrustment project in new zone of eastern Wenzhou 12 Zhejiang Sewage treatment project in eastern Sewage treatment 150,000 100% The project is in operation. Wenzhou 13 Zhejiang Sewage treatment project in central Sewage treatment 200,000 70% The project is in operation. Wenzhou Total 2,657,500 Interest attributable Daily to General capacity Water of Province Projects of General Water of China Project type (tonnes) China Project progress Water supply/water generation projects 1 Auhui Water supply project in Bengbu Water supply 705,000 60% The project is in operation. 2 Auhui Water supply project in Guzhen Water supply 100,000 46.15% The project is in operation. 3 Auhui Water supply project in Huaiyuan Water supply 157,000 60% The project is in operation. 4 Fujian Water generation project in Xiamen Water generation 1,565,000 45% The project is in operation. 5 Heilongjiang Wuhua mountain reservoir project and Water supply 305,000 100% The project is in operation. water supply project in Suifenhe 6 Hubei Water supply project in Xiangyang Water supply 953,000 50% The project is in operation. 7 Hunan Water supply project in Xiangtan Water supply 485,000 70% The project is in operation. 8 Zhejiang Reservoir and water induction project in Water supply 200,000 100% The project is in operation. Tiger Lake, Huzhou 9 Zhejiang GWC sewage treatment (water supply Water supply 19,500 100% The project is in operation. plant) project in Huzhou Total 4,489,500 Total for water projects 7,147,000 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 22 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis NEW BUSINESS ARENA As at the end of June 2020, the photovoltaic assets capacity of Shanghai Galaxy in which the Group holds 45% equity interest and Galaxy Energy, a subsidiary held by it, reached 590MW. The total amount of on-grid electricity sold from the 13 photovoltaic power stations was approximately 463 million kWh, representing an increase of 5.8% over the same period of last year. During the period, the photovoltaic team continued to strengthen studies on macro policies, industry dynamics and the capital market, as well as project acquisition related work. During the period, the National Energy Administration Bureau issued a notice to clarify the conditions for renewable energy projects to be included in the first financial subsidy list. The projects of Shanghai Galaxy and Galaxy Energy are well prepared for the application of subsidy in the next round. In April of this year, the Government issued the 2020 photovoltaic power generation on-grid tariff policy, which will help the industry to affirm its expectations, provide guidance for the industry to make appropriate plans for their investment and construction, and promote the healthy and orderly development of the photovoltaic industry. In May, the National Energy Administration Bureau also issued a consultation paper, aiming to promote the establishment of a sound long-term mechanism for clean energy industry consumption, so as to set reasonable targets for clean energy utilization rates, and steadily increase the proportion of clean energy electricity in energy consumption, helping to promote orderly development of the industry. REAL ESTATE In the first half of 2020, the real estate business recorded a profit of HK$256 million, representing a year- on-year decrease of 53.6% and accounting for 25.0% of the Group's Net Business Profit. The decline was mainly due to delays in marketing and construction activities caused by the epidemic in January and February of this year which once brought our real estate business to a standstill. In addition, a lower rental income was recorded as rent concessions were extended to tenants due to the epidemic following calls by the Government. As the epidemic began to subside, a number of provinces and cities have resumed work and markets were re-opened accordingly. The Group's real estate business has been fully restored with the acceleration of its production and sales activities. The Group will continue to focus on the integration of the Yangtze River Delta to promote the long-term development of our business. SI Development During the period, SI Development recorded a revenue of RMB4,493 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. The rise in revenue was mainly attributable to the year-on-year increase of the company's booked income from projects delivered during the period and rise in construction income. Net profit was RMB429 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1%. While ensuring the implementation of epidemic control measures, SI Development has made considerable efforts in seeking new contracts and in the collection of receivables. The company also broadened its customer base through strengthening the promotion and marketing of its projects online. As a result, contract sales of real estate projects reached RMB1,079 million, with a gross floor area of 68,000 square meters, including such projects as Shanghai Bay (Phase 4) in Qingpu, Shanghai, Territory Shanghai in Jing'an, Shanghai, A New Era in Jiading, Shanghai, Sea Palace in Quanzhou, Hi-Shanghai (Phase 2) in Hangzhou, SIIC Tianlan Bay in Huzhou and SIIC Yungjing Bay in Huzhou. Rental income for the period amounted to HK$199 million. During the period, the gross floor area of properties delivered was approximately 156,000 square meters, which mainly included Hi-Shanghai (Phase 2) in Hangzhou, A New Era in the city in Jiading, Shanghai and Sea Palace in Quanzhou. In the first half of 2020, a total of 9 projects were under construction, covering an area of 1,920,000 square meters. To compensate for delays in construction due to suspension of work and production caused by the epidemic, SI Development has stepped up the pace of its construction of projects to make up for losses caused by the epidemic. In the area of property management, SI Development is planning to integrate the resources of its existing office and commercial projects to establish a common platform for the sharing of resources through multiple channels while adding value to its services in order to enhancing the core competitiveness of its business. In addition, the company will continue to explore its development potential in terms of scale, branding, technology and capital. Established for over 10 years, the Qingdao International Beer City has been successfully upgraded to Qingdao International Financial City and Qingdao International Wealth Management Financial Center, setting a new model for the integration of business and city building. 23 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis In addition, the company has further introduced high-end hotel brands to the super high-rise buildings T1 and T2 projects which were under construction. The Shanghai Investment Industrial Centre, the all-in-one building featuring finance, commerce, hotels, culture and entertainment under one roof, will foster the upgrading and transformation of the financial and cultural temperament of the project. SI Urban Development SI Urban Development recorded a revenue of HK$3,173 million for the first half of 2020, representing a decrease of 31.1% over the same period of last year, which was mainly due to lower booked income from properties delivered during the period and the impact of the epidemic on rental income. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to HK$151 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.4%, which was mainly due to the decrease in revenue and relatively lower gross profit margins of most of the projects completed and delivered. Entering the second quarter, SI Urban Development successfully surpassed its semi-annual sales target while focusing on "Seizing sales orders, business opportunities and market shares", and achieved a contract amount of RMB3,706 million for a total gross floor area of 64,000 square meters, which mainly included Contemporary Splendour Villa in Shanghai, Urban Cradle in Shanghai, West Diaoyutai • Emperor Seal in Beijing and Contemporary Art Villas in Shanghai. Properties delivered during the period mainly included Urban Cradle in Shanghai, Originally in Xi'an and Contemporary Art Villas in Shanghai, with a gross floor area of approximately 110,260 square meters. Rental income for the period was approximately HK$290 million. In conjunction with its 50%-owned joint venture and Aerospace Corporation, SI Urban Development took part in the bidding of the Guilin Road land project located in the southwest of Xuhui District, Shanghai in January 2020, with a total capital commitment of approximately RMB1,527.50 million, in which SI Urban Development holds approximately 32.5% beneficial interest. The transaction was completed in May 2020. With a prime location adjacent to the intersection of the existing Metro Line 9 and the future Metro Line 15 in Shanghai, the project is expected to support future rental returns and its property value is expected to be further enhanced upon completion. In the same month, SI Urban Development announced that it would inject RMB407,942,343 in cash into SIIC Financial Leasing for the subscription of 20% of the company's capital upon completion of the capital increase. The equity of the company's existing shareholder, Shanghai Galaxy will be diluted to 28.95% accordingly following the completion of the capital increase. The remaining shareholders are independent third parties. As an integrated credit provider based in Shanghai, SIIC Financial Leasing is mainly engaged in the business of financing regional governments and its platform companies to fund their projects in local infrastructure, water supply and construction of rail transportation. The transaction is pending the approval of independent shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. With this project, SI Urban Development is expected to further deepen the integration of finance into business and create synergy between the two areas. Set out below is a summary of the major property development projects of the Group as at 30 June 2020: Major Development Properties Pre-sold Interest Approximate Planned during the Total attributable site area total GFA period GFA sold Expected Projects of Type of to SI (square (square (square (square date of City SI Development property Development meters) meters) meters) meters) completion 1 Kaifu District, Fengsheng Building Residential and 90% 5,468 70,566 525 32,454 Completed Changsha commercial 2 Chenghua District, Hi-Shanghai Residential and 100% 61,506 254,885 2,221 196,827 Completed Chengdu commercial 3 Beibei District, Hi-Shanghai Residential and 100% 30,845 74,935 260 58,194 Completed Chongqing commercial 4 Yuhang District, Hi-Shanghai Residential and 85% 74,864 230,484 962 148,798 Completed Hangzhou (Phase I) commercial 5 Yuhang District, Hi-Shanghai Residential and 85% 59,640 198,203 5,426 128,297 Completed Hangzhou (Phase II) commercial 6 Wuxing District, SIIC Garden Hotel Hotel and 100% 116,458 47,177 - - Completed Huzhou commercial SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 24 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Pre-sold Interest Approximate Planned during the Total Projects of attributable site area total GFA period GFA sold Expected SI Development Type of to SI (square (square (square (square date of City (continued) property Development meters) meters) meters) meters) completion 7 Wuxing District, Hurun Commercial Commercial 100% 13,661 27,322 - - Under Huzhou Plaza planning 8 Wuxing District, SIIC Tianlan Bay Residential and 100% 115,647 193,292 8,707 19,861 Completed Huzhou commercial 9 Wuxing District, SIIC Yungjing Bay Residential 100% 68,471 207,906 4,083 - 2020 Huzhou 10 Shilaoren National International Beer City Composite 100% 227,675 806,339 - 327,831 2014 to 2022, Tourist Resort, in phases Qingdao 11 Fengze District, Sea Palace Residential and 100% 170,133 1,064,099 39,422 164,183 2017 to 2021, Quanzhou commercial in phases 12 Baoshan District, Gucun Large Residential 100% 26,600 73,798 - - 2022 Shanghai Residential Community Unit BSPO-0104, Lot 0421-01 13 Baoshan District, Gucun Large Residential 100% 32,130 86,692 - - 2022 Shanghai Residential Community Unit BSPO-0104, Lot 0423-01 14 Hongkou District, North Bund Project Commercial and 90% 23,037 230,568 - - 2021 Shanghai office 15 Jiading District, A New Era in the city Residential and 100% 58,949 163,351 2,408 79,492 Completed Shanghai commercial 16 Jiading District, Essence of Shanghai Residential and 100% 32,991 75,559 - 39,695 Completed Shanghai commercial 17 Jingan District, Territory Shanghai Residential 100% 32,512 114,737 727 76,768 2020 Shanghai 18 Jinshan District, Flos Granti Residential 100% 135,144 214,143 - 195,597 Completed Shanghai 19 Qingpu District, Belle Rive Villa 51% 315,073 59,577 - 25,985 Completed Shanghai 20 Qingpu District, Shanghai Bay Residential 51% 808,572 631,199 3,213 213,301 2011 to 2021, Shanghai in phases 21 Qingpu District, He Villa／ Residential 51% 162,708 121,683 - 84,627 Completed Shanghai Sea County 22 Qingpu District, Shanghai International Composite 100% 194,956 120,363 - 96,673 Completed Shanghai Art Centre 23 Wuzhong District, Sudi Lot 2017-WG-10 Residential 100% 40,817 126,881 - - 2020 Suzhou Sub-total 2,807,857 5,193,759 25 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Pre-sold Interest Approximate Planned during the Total Projects of attributable site area total GFA period GFA sold Expected SI Urban Type of to SI Urban (square (square (square (square date of City Development property Development meters) meters) meters) meters) completion 1 Chaoyang District, American Rock Residential and 100% 121,499 523,833 - 454,610 Completed Beijing commercial 2 Chaoyang District, Youngman Point Residential and 100% 112,700 348,664 - 258,814 2007 to 2021, Beijing commercial in phases 3 Haidian District, West Diaoyutai • Residential 90% 42,541 250,930 8,726 196,753 2007 to 2021, Beijing Emperor Seal in phases 4 Wancheng District, Forest Sea Residential and 67% 679,620 1,032,534 119 305,008 2007 to 2025, Changsha commercial in phases 5 Jiulongpo District, Top City Residential, 100% 120,014 786,233 - 376,095 Completed Chongqing commercial and office 6 Huaqiao Town, Yoooou.net Commercial and 30.7% 34,223 129,498 - 63,021 Completed Kunshan office 7 Zhoushi Town, Royal Villa Residential 53.1% 205,017 267,701 - 222,666 Completed Kushan 8 Baoshan District, Shangtou Baoxu Residential 100% 118,880 306,167 5,860 104,109 2020 to 2021, Shanghai in phases 9 Minhang District, Urban Cradle Residential and 53.1% 943,000 1,226,298 6,256 818,727 2007 to 2022, Shanghai commercial in phases 10 Minhang District, Shanghai Jing City Residential and 59% 301,908 772,885 - 560,409 Completed Shanghai commercial 11 Minhang District, TODTOWN Residential, 20.7% 117,825 605,000 - 56,205 2020 to 2022, Shanghai commercial, in phases hotel, office and apartment office 12 Minhang District, Contemporary Art Residential 100% 116,308 83,622 6,120 67,803 2018 to 2022, Shanghai Villa (Jade Villa) in phases 13 Minhang District, Contemporary Residential 100% 120,512 191,636 23,148 26,288 2020 to 2022, Shanghai Splendour Villa in phases (Courtyard Villa) 14 Minhang District, Shangtou Xinhong Residential 90% 69,495 212,347 - - 2021 Shanghai 15 Minhang District, Chenghang Project Commercial and 80% 20,572 60,195 - - 2021 Shanghai office 16 Minhang District, Shenzhicheng Project Rental housing 29.5% 47,435 128,075 - - 2022 Shanghai 17 Minhang District, Chenglong Project Rental housing 59% 47,383 118,458 - - 2023 Shanghai 18 Songjiang District, Shanghai Youth City Commercial and 100% 57,944 212,130 - 139,840 Completed Shanghai office 19 Xuhui District, Jingxiang Project Rental housing 59% 17,161 48,050 - - 2022 Shanghai 20 Xuhui Binjiang, Binjiang U Center Office and 35.4% 77,371 525,888 - - 2020 to 2022, Shanghai commercial in phases 21 Heping District, Shenyang U Centre Commercial, 80% 22,651 228,768 - 71,660 Completed Shenyang office and serviced apartment 22 Futian District, China Phoenix Tower Residential, 91% 11,038 106,190 - 78,343 Completed Shenzhen commercial and office 23 Nankai District, Laochengxiang Residential, 100% 244,252 752,883 - 582,478 Completed Tianjian commercial and office SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 26 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Pre-sold Projects of Interest Approximate Planned during the Total SI Urban attributable site area total GFA period GFA sold Expected Development Type of to SI Urban (square (square (square (square date of City (continued) property Development meters) meters) meters) meters) completion 24 Binghu District, Urban Development Commercial, 59% 24,041 193,368 - 41,900 Completed Wuxi International Center hotel, office and serviced apartment 25 Chanba Ecotope, Originally Residential, 71.5% 2,101,967 3,899,867 13,639 2,456,442 2008 to 2022, Xi'an commercial and in phases hotel 26 Yantai Yantai Project Residential and 100% 77,681 159,100 - - 2022 to 2023, commercial in phases Sub-total 5,853,038 13,170,320 Pre-sold Interest Approximate Planned during Total attributable site area total GFA the period GPA sold Expected Projects of Type of to the (square (square (square (square date of City the Company property Company meters) meters) meters) meters) completion 1 Qingpu District, Belle Rive Villa 49% 315,073 59,577 - 25,985 Completed Shanghai 2 Qingpu District, Shanghai Bay Residential 49% 808,572 631,199 3,213 213,301 2011 to 2021, Shanghai in phases 3 Qingpu District, He Villa/Sea County Residential 49% 162,708 121,683 - 84,627 Completed Shanghai Sub-total 1,286,3531 812,4591 Total 9,947,2481 19,176,5381 Major Future Development Projects Interest Approximate Planned attributable site area total GFA Expected Projects of to SI (square (square date of City SI Development Project type Development meters) meters) completion 1 Qingpu District, Shanghai Zhujiajiao Lot D2 Residential and 51% 349,168 177,954 2020 commercial 2 Minhang District, Shanghai Huacao Town Unit Rental housing 30% 19,822 52,923 2023 MHPO-1403, Lot 30-01 3 Qingpu District, Shanghai Guanglai Road North, Rental housing 49% 32,521 45,639 2023 Hongqiao West, Lot 04-33 Sub-total 401,511 276,516 27 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Approximate Planned attributable site area total GFA Expected Projects of to the (square (square date of City the Company Project type Company meters) meters) completion 1 Qingpu District, Shanghai Zhujiajiao Lot D2 Residential and 49% 349,168 177,954 2020 commercial 2 Qingpu District, Shanghai Shanghai Lot F Villa 10% 350,533 175,267 Under planning 3 Qingpu District, Shanghai Shanghai Lot G Villa 10% 401,274 200,637 Under planning Sub-total 1,100,9751 553,8581 Total 1,502,4861 830,3741 Major Investment Projects Total GPA for Interest investment attributable to properties City Projects of SI Development Project type SI Development (square meters) 1 Wenjiang District, Chengdu Orchard Forest Commercial 100% 769 2 Qingdao Economic Development Zone Dali Plaza Commercial 76% 21,495 3 Laoshan District, Qingdao Shanghai Industrial Investment Centre Office 100% 26,669 4 Fengze District, Quanzhou Sea Palace (Phase I of Linghai Yuan) Commercial 100% 1,478 5 Changning District, Shanghai Super Ocean Finance Center Office 100% 2,321 6 Changning District, Shanghai United 88 Office 100% 50,560 Commercial 100% 38,923 Parking lot 100% 28,457 7 Hongkou District, Shanghai Gao Yang Commercial Centre Office 100% 22,187 8 Hongkou District, Shanghai Gao Yang Hotel Office 100% 3,313 9 Huangpu District, Shanghai Golden Bell Plaza Office 100% 9,801 Office 90% 40,186 Parking lot 90% 4,870 10 Huangpu District, Shanghai Huangpu Estate Commercial 100% 20,918 11 Huangpu District, Shanghai No. 108 Haichao Road Commercial 100% 474 12 Jiading District, Shanghai Essence of Shanghai Commercial 100% 37,998 13 Jing'an District, Shanghai Territory Shanghai Commercial 100% 1,559 Parking lot 100% 3,952 14 Pudong New District, Shanghai No. 1111 Shangchuan Road Industrial 100% 40,208 15 Pudong New District, Shanghai Huashen Building Office 100% 344 16 Xuhui District, Shanghai Shanghai Industrial Investment Building Office 100% 10,089 Office 74% 14,130 Parking lot 74% 8,692 17 Xuhui District, Shanghai Yonglong Building Office 100% 798 18 Yangpu District, Shanghai Hi-Shanghai Commercial 100% 22,027 Parking lot 100% 22,000 19 Zhabei District, Shanghai No. 235 Zhongshan Road North (portion) Office 100% 1,434 20 Yuecheng, Shaoxing, Zhejiang International Chinese City Commercial 100% 26,479 21 Xiqing District, Tianjin Rhine Town Commercial 100% 5,961 Sub-total 468,092 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 28 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis Interest Total GPA for attributable investment to SI Urban properties City Projects of SI Urban Development Project type Development (square meters) 1 Chaoyang District, Beijing Youngman Point Commercial 100% 19,7682 2 Jiulongpo District, Chongqing Top City Commercial, office building and 100% 285,2642 parking lot 3 Changning District, Shanghai ShanghaiMart Exhibition, transaction market, 51% 284,651 office building and parking lot 4 Songjiang District, Shanghai Shanghai Youth City Commercial 100% 16,3492 5 Xuhui District, Shanghai Urban Development International Tower Office building 59% 45,239 6 Xuhui District, Shanghai YOYO Tower Commercial 59% 13,839 7 Xuhui District, Shanghai Binjiang U Center Office building 35.4% 25,8452 8 Futian District, Shenzhen China Phoenix Tower Office building 91% 1,0482 9 Shenyang Shenyang U Centre Commercial and office building 80% 30,332 10 Shanghai, Tianjin and Kunshan Others Commercial, office building 59% 93,196 and parking lot Sub-total 815,531 Total 1,283,683 Notes: There are duplicate figures in the GPA of Belle Rive, Shanghai Bay and He Villa/Sea County in Shanghai and Zhujiajiao Lot D2. Such total GFAs are duplicate figures, which have been included in the Major Development Properties table. CONSUMER PRODUCTS For the first half of 2020, the consumer products business made a profit contribution of HK$360 million to the Group, representing a decrease of 35.7% over the corresponding period of last year and accounting for approximately 35.2% of the Group's Net Business Profit. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and its impact on travelling and transportation around the world, the operating results of Nanyang Tobacco were affected to a certain extent. During the period, Nanyang Tobacco implemented the upgrade of core technologies and continued to promote overseas production and sales cooperation projects to enhance the company's overall competitiveness and seek growth drivers for future business. Against the impact of the epidemic, Wing Fat Printing's management remained calm and cautious, and leveraging the time window of production capacity shortages in the industry during the first half of the year, it was able to seize limited orders in the market while cautiously implementing the resumption of work and production in order to achieve the best operating results for the company. Tobacco Since the beginning of this year, the global epidemic and resultant customs-closure measures have brought about many uncertainties and challenges to Nanyang Tobacco's operations and production. Sales at duty-free shops have fallen sharply, and the export and ship tobacco business have also been affected. For the first half of the year, the turnover and profit of the company after tax were HK$1,123 million and HK$274 million respectively, representing a decline of 32.0% and 44.9% over the corresponding period last year. In response to the epidemic, Nanyang Tobacco firmly adhered to its business goals of "strengthening our existing business and pursuing for excellence; and ensuring a healthy internal operation and external development". The company has worked diligently to combat the epidemic, ensuring production and operation, and implementing a variety of prevention-and-control measures to ensure the orderly and normal operation of its business. In terms of sales for the company's major markets, with the rapid recovery of the Hong Kong duty-paid market, Nanyang Tobacco launched a series of promotional activities in the second quarter for the three major categories of cigarettes in the Hong Kong market, including traditional cigarettes, cigarettes distributed from China and blended cigarettes, and further penetrating the blended cigarette market with "value-for-money" capsule cigarettes. The new strategies have achieved unprecedented results for the company, registering a year-on-year sales increase of more than 30% in the Hong Kong and Macau duty-paid markets. In the first two months of the year, the China market was greatly affected by the epidemic, but with the subsequent resumption of work and production on the mainland, the company achieved growth both in sales volume 29 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Business Review, Discussion and Analysis and turnover. Capitalizing on the opportunities, the company concluded a series of sales contracts and made considerable efforts to speed up the sourcing of materials to ease production and inventory pressures. In addition, Nanyang Tobacco achieved a significant increase in the proportion of mid-to-high-end products in the product mix that was higher than the overall growth rate in such proportion in the product structure of China Tobacco. The duty-free markets for China, Hong Kong and Macau, were basically inactive while major exhibitions during the period were cancelled. Duty-free operators at airports are generally not optimistic about the short-term recovery of the industry. The duty-free ship supply and ship tobacco markets were also hit by the slowdown in shipping activity, and orders fell sharply. In the overseas markets, due to the closure of selected destination ports, customs clearance of goods has been delayed significantly, resulting in a substantial increase in dealers' inventory and slower sales. During the period, the company has focused on product reserves and modified its strategies in a timely manner, to increase its effort in the development of new products for markets that have been less affected by the epidemic. The company is also making an effort to develop new brands for its long- term strategy, shifting to the development of new product reserves and laying the foundation for the future enrichment of the company's new range of products. The company has also actively optimized the allocation of its resources, adjusting its promotion strategy in response to the needs of different markets, and closely monitoring market conditions in the second half of the year with the active deployment of new marketing strategies. Emphasizing technological innovation, Nanyang Tobacco made good progress in the expansion of the regular size tobacco project during the period, which is expected to effectively increase the production capacity of mid-to-high-end products to meet rising market demands for innovative cigarettes. It also continued to promote the construction of composite production capacity, introduced advanced technology from all over the world, and successfully completed the installation of new cigarette machines and the upstream and downstream connection operation of the regular size cigarette machine expansion lines. The first batch of the entire line was completed in mid-July to establish self-supporting facilities for heterotypic tobacco with distinctive filter rods. In-depth research on innovative tobacco will be carried out during the period, and preparations will be made to build a new product-manufacturing technology and processing plant for nano-size products with Nanyang characteristics in response to the actual operating environment and where feasible. Phase progress has been achieved. In addition, the heterotypic canned processing line quality improvement project implemented this year will further consolidate and develop characteristic canned products and maintain the leading position of Nanyang Tobacco in the canned industry. In terms of business cooperation, the overseas sales and production cooperation project between Nanyang Tobacco and a large mainland cigarette company has entered a substantive stage of development. It will seek to promote the medium-andlong-term goals of strategic development through business cooperation in different areas. Printing Wing Fat Printing recorded a turnover of HK$738 million during the period, a decrease of 2.2% over the same period last year, mainly due to the continued and widespread impact of the new epidemic. The net profit achieved during the period was HK$94.05 million, an increase of 41.7% over the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the calm response and unremitting efforts of the company's management team in tackling issues arising from the epidemic. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the company has actively implemented safety and epidemic-prevention measures. With the introduction of such measures to protect the safety of its employees, the company's management made astute judgements to determine timely schedules for the resumption of work and production. As a result, the company successfully won valuable orders during the "capacity shortage" period on the mainland in the beginning of the year and achieved stable results for the period. Since taking office, the company's new management team has actively advocated "intelligent manufacturing" enhancement to boost production efficiency, resulting in significant improvements in profit margins as well as overall profitability and competitiveness over the same period last year. The company's moulded-fibre business, in particular, has made a significant contribution to its extraordinary performance. The company also benefited from appreciation of currencies in the settlement of accounts over the period. Under the impact of the global epidemic, tensions over international trade disputes and the rapid deterioration of the economy, Wing Fat Printing's management has overcome such adversity with energy and determination, achieving satisfactory progress results during this difficult period. The strategic deployment of the smart-medicine packaging business has also contributed to the company's encouraging performance. As the epidemic gradually becomes a new normal, the company will strive to establish a new support level for its business and to ensure the stability of its performance. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 30 Financial Review KEY FIGURES 2020 2019 Change unaudited % Six months ended 30 June Results Revenue (HK$'000) 13,210,952 16,661,951 -20.7 Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000) 802,702 2,009,628 -60.1 Earnings per share - basic (HK$) 0.725 1.848 -60.8 Dividend per share - interim cash (HK cents) 22 - - interim shares in specie (HK cents) Note - 101 Special interim dividend per share - shares in specie Note - Dividend payout ratio (note (a)) Note 54.7% Interest cover (note (b)) 5.8 times 7.2 times unaudited audited Change 30 June 31 December % Financial Position Total assets (HK$'000) 170,464,589 174,942,290 -2.6 Equity attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000) 39,770,285 40,239,812 -1.2 Net assets per share (HK$) 36.58 37.01 -1.2 Net debt ratio (note (c)) 72.01% 62.45% Gearing ratio (note (d)) 42.45% 42.79% Number of shares in issue (shares) 1,087,211,600 1,087,211,600 Note (a) : (cash dividend per share + fair value of distributed share in specie per share)/earnings per share Note (b) : (profit before taxation, interest expenses, depreciation and amortisation)/interest expenses Note (c) : (interest-bearingloans-cash)/equity attributable to owners of the Company Note (d) : interest-bearing loans/(equity attributable to owners of the Company + non-controlling interests + interest-bearing loans) Note: The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to declare to the shareholders of the Company, for the year of 2020, an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per share and an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of 1 SIUD Share for every 5 shares of the Company held. The Company has paid an interim dividend for 2019 in the form of distribution in specie to shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every 1 share of the Company held. Based on the closing price of SIUD on 18 October 2019 (the date of despatch of the SIUD Shares), the interim dividend was HK$1.01 per share. 31 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Financial Review I ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS 1 Profit attributable to owners of the Company For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$802.70 million, a decrease of HK$1,206.93 million or approximately 60.1% as compared to the same period of 2019. HK$ million 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Prot for the second half of the year Prot for the rst half of the year 2 Profit Contribution from Each Business The profit contributed by each business in the Group for the first half of 2020 and the comparative figures of the same period last year was summarized as follows: 2020 2019 Change Unaudited % Six months ended 30 June HK$'000 HK$'000 Infrastructure Facilities 408,424 1,016,055 -59.8 Real Estate 256,355 552,396 -53.6 Consumer Products 360,315 560,614 -35.7 1,025,094 2,129,065 -51.9 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 32 Financial Review 1H2020 1H2019 35.2% 26.3% Consumer Consumer 47.7% Products Products 39.8% Infrastructure Facilities Infrastructure Facilities 25.0% 26.0% Real Estate Real Estate Net profit from the infrastructure facilities business for the period amounted to approximately HK$408.42 million, accounting for 39.8% of Net Business Profit, and representing a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport introduced nationwide toll fee exemption during the disease prevention and control period for toll roads and bridges, coupled with the implementation of a 5% discount on tolls for ETC lanes, and the impact of the RMB depreciation of approximately 4.5% year-on-year, revenue and profit contributions from toll roads and bridge business decreased significantly. The impact brought by the COVID-19 epidemic on our water services and waste-to-energy business was relatively small, an increase in profit of 14.1% was recorded. The approximately 2% increase in equity stake of Canvest Environment during the period has increased its profit contribution to the Group. The real estate business recorded a profit of approximately HK$256.36 million, accounting for 25.0% of the Net Business Profit, and representing a decrease of HK$296.04 million over the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the delivery and settlement of properties, the decrease in rental income and hotel revenue resulting from the epidemic, and the profit sharing percentage in SI Urban Development was reduced from 69.96% to 47.41% after the distribution of share in SI Urban Development as interim dividend last year. The consumer products business recorded a net profit of HK$360.32 million for the period, accounting for 35.2% of Net Business Profit, and representing a year-on-year decrease of 35.7%. Profit from Nanyang Tobacco decreased by HK$223.31 million or 44.9% as its duty free and export sales were affected by the epidemic. Wing Fat Printing's profit contribution increased by 36.5% as its moulded- fibre business with a higher gross profit margin increased, and a gain on the disposal of 100% equity in Sichuan Kemei Paper Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Kemei") was recorded during the period. 33 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Financial Review 3 Revenue The Group's revenue by principal businesses for the first half of 2020 and the comparatives of the same period last year was summarized as follows: 2020 2019 Change Unaudited % Six months ended 30 June HK$'000 HK$'000 Infrastructure Facilities 3,344,469 4,580,305 -27.0 Real Estate 8,130,621 9,861,697 -17.6 Consumer Products 1,735,862 2,219,949 -21.8 13,210,952 16,661,951 -20.7 1H2020 1H2019 13.1% 13.3% Consumer Consumer 27.5% Products Products 25.3% Infrastructure Facilities Infrastructure 61.6% Facilities 59.2% Real Estate Real Estate In the first half of 2020, revenue of the Group amounted to approximately HK$13,210.95 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 20.7%, mainly due to the operation of each business segment was affected by the epidemic to varying extents. Revenue of the infrastructure facilities business fell due to the impact of the toll free measures for toll roads during the disease prevention and control period, the impacts of various measures that brought by the request of cancellation of provincial toll stations, as well as the lower construction revenue of SIIC Environment. The decrease in the delivery and settlement of properties, coupled with the drop in rental income and revenue from hotel business during the epidemic caused the decrease in revenue of the real estate business. The revenue from consumer products business decreased due to a decline in duty free and export cigarette sales. 4 Profit before Taxation Gross profit margin

Compared to the first half of 2019, gross profit margin remained stable. Although negative gross profit margin was recorded for toll roads business due to the toll free measures during the period, the increase in operating revenue with relatively higher profit margin from water services help offsetting the decline. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 34 Financial Review Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/interests in associates

Gain for the period was mainly attributable to the disposal of 100% equity interest in a subsidiary, Sichuan Kemei and an approximately 23.97% equity interest in an associate, Wufangzhai. 5 Dividend The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to declare to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, for the year of 2020, an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per share and an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of the SIUD Shares held by the Group in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the following basis: for every 5 shares of the Company held . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1 SIUD Share If the calculation results in the distribution of fragmented SIUD Shares to Qualifying Shareholders, the distributing number of SIUD Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. Fragmented SIUD Shares will not be distributed, but it will be sold in the market when practicable and the net proceeds from such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. For same period last year, the Company has paid an interim dividend in the form of distribution in specie to shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every 1 share of the Company held. II FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP Capital and Equity attributable to owners

of the Company

The Company had a total of 1,087,211,600 shares in issue as at 30 June 2020. There is no change compared with 1,087,211,600 shares as at the end of 2019.

Equity attributable to owners of the Company reached HK$39,770.29 million as at 30 June 2020, it was attributable to the net profit for the first half of the year after deducting the dividend actually paid during the period. Indebtedness Borrowings

SIHL Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a HK$2.1 billion or US dollar equivalent dual-currency club loan for a term of 5 years in March 2020.

As at 30 June 2020, the total borrowings of the Group including bank borrowings and other borrowings amounted to approximately HK$53,831.77 million (31 December 2019: HK$54,456.57 million), of which 67.0% (31 December 2019: 68.5%) was unsecured credit facilities. The proportions of US dollars, Renminbi and HK dollars of total borrowings were 3%, 84% and 13% (31 December 2019: 3%, 83% and 14%) respectively. HK$ billion 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 35 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Financial Review Pledge of assets

The following assets were pledged by the Group to banks to secure banking facilities granted by these banks to the Group: investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of HK$11,371,220,000 (31 December 2019: HK$9,792,486,000); leasehold land and buildings with an aggregate carrying value of HK$13,959,000 (31 December 2019: HK$123,539,000); plant and machineries with an aggregate carrying value of HK$22,590,000 as at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2020: Nil); one (30 June 2020: Nil) toll road operating right with a carrying value of HK$1,884,742,000 as at 31

December 2019 (30 June 2020: Nil); receivables under service concession arrangements with an aggregate carrying value of HK$14,307,313,000 (31 December 2019: HK$14,419,408,000); properties under development held for sale with an aggregate carrying value of HK$15,100,452,000 (31 December 2019: HK$2,869,155,000); properties held for sale with an aggregate carrying value of HK$270,667,000 (31 December 2019: 645,466,000); trade receivables with an aggregate carrying value of HK$204,813,000 (31 December 2019: HK$172,688,000); and bank deposits with an aggregate carrying value of HK$721,749,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,292,335,000). Contingent liabilities

As at 30 June 2020, the guarantees given to banks by the Group in respect of banking facilities utilised by property buyers and associates amounted to approximately HK$6,732.32 million and HK$1,979.58 million (31 December 2019: HK$7,107.92 million and HK$2,018.77 million) respectively. Capital Commitments

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had capital commitments mainly contracted for business development and investments in fixed assets of HK$15,561.27 million (31 December 2019: HK$15,814.20 million). The Group had sufficient internal resources and/or through loan markets to finance its capital expenditures. Bank Balances and Short-term Investments

As at 30 June 2020, bank balances and short-term investments held by the Group amounted to HK$25,193.48 million (31 December 2019: HK$29,325.48 million) and HK$673.08 million (31 December 2019: HK$810.73 million) respectively. The proportions of US dollars and other currencies, Renminbi and HK dollars of bank balances were 4%, 82% and 14% (31 December 2019: 3%, 78% and 19%) respectively. Short-term investments mainly consisted of investments such as bonds, Hong Kong and PRC listed shares.

While having sufficient working capital and a healthy interest cover, the Group is monitoring the market situation and respective funding requirements on a regular basis for business development, and will seek opportunities to optimise its capital structure should the need arises. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 36 Financial Review III MANAGEMENT POLICIES FOR FINANCIAL RISK Currency Risk

The Group mainly operates in China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the exposure in exchange rate risks mainly arise from fluctuations in the US dollar, Singapore dollar, HK dollar and Renminbi exchange rates. The management monitors foreign currency exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposures and adopting suitable measures when necessary. Interest Rate Risk

The Group's fair value and cash flow interest rate risks mainly relate to fixed and variable rates borrowings. In order to exercise prudent management against interest rates risks, the Group continues to review market trends against its business operations and financial position in order to arrange the most effective interest rate risk management tools. Price Risk

The Group's price risks are mainly concentrated on equity instruments quoted in the HKSE and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The management strictly monitors this exposure by maintaining a portfolio of investments with different levels of risks. In addition, a special team has been appointed by the management to monitor price risks and hedging against such risk exposures will be made should the need arises. Credit Risk

The Group's principal financial assets are receivables under service concession arrangements, contract assets, pledged bank deposits, short-term bank deposits, bank balances and cash, securities and debt investments and trade and other receivables. The Group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade and other receivables. The amounts presented in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position are net of allowances for doubtful receivables and expected credit loss. An allowance for impairment and expected credit loss are made according to the Group's accounting policy or where there is an identified loss event which, based on previous experience, is evidence of a reduction in the recoverability of cash flows.

With respect to the credit risk of the Group's treasury operations, all bank balances and cash, securities and debt investments of the Group must be placed and entered into with sound and reputable financial institutions. Non-controlling interests 886,419 1,164,599 1,689,121 3,174,227 Earnings per share 7 HK$ HK$ - Basic 0.725 1.848 - Diluted 0.725 1.848 39 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period 1,689,121 3,174,227 Other comprehensive income (expense) Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value change on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income held by subsidiaries, net of tax 18,228 12,773 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - subsidiaries (1,327,033) (71,894) - joint ventures (67,886) (2,935) - associates (62,261) (2,918) Other comprehensive expense for the period (1,438,952) (64,974) Total comprehensive income for the period 250,169 3,109,253 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to - Owners of the Company 47,881 1,971,850 - Non-controlling interests 202,288 1,137,403 250,169 3,109,253 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 40 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December NOTES 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-Current Assets Investment properties 8 23,956,856 22,844,587 Property, plant and equipment 8 5,623,814 5,617,784 Right-of-use assets 492,353 407,482 Toll road operating rights 8 7,065,115 7,480,543 Goodwill 732,351 771,093 Other intangible assets 8 7,388,159 7,628,528 Interests in joint ventures 9 4,960,433 3,252,546 Interests in associates 6,082,178 6,416,054 Investments 10 686,845 696,027 Receivables under service concession arrangements - non-current portion 20,068,295 19,456,025 Deposits paid on acquisition of investment properties/property, plant and equipment/ intangible assets/a subsidiary 1,350,109 1,584,289 Other non-current receivables 9,239 9,239 Deferred tax assets 410,235 502,829 78,825,982 76,667,026 Current Assets Inventories 11 53,721,860 56,706,001 Trade and other receivables 12 9,978,657 9,446,194 Contract assets 540,531 600,758 Investments 10 673,084 810,732 Receivables under service concession arrangements - current portion 543,120 547,535 Prepaid taxation 761,103 612,444 Pledged bank deposits 721,749 1,292,335 Short-term bank deposits 303,469 128,365 Bank balances and cash 24,168,257 27,904,781 91,411,830 98,049,145 Assets classified as held for sale 16 226,777 226,119 91,638,607 98,275,264 41 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December NOTES 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 13 17,396,475 19,503,774 Lease liabilities - current portion 99,865 100,762 Contract liabilities 14 13,827,093 14,803,392 Taxation payable 3,468,622 4,335,119 Bank and other borrowings 15 16,248,114 19,443,750 51,040,169 58,186,797 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 16 165,714 174,715 51,205,883 58,361,512 Net Current Assets 40,432,724 39,913,752 Total Assets less Current Liabilities 119,258,706 116,580,778 Capital and Reserves Share capital 13,649,839 13,649,839 Reserves 26,120,446 26,589,973 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 39,770,285 40,239,812 Non-controlling interests 33,209,950 32,564,748 Total Equity 72,980,235 72,804,560 Non-Current Liabilities Provision for major overhauls 81,902 84,263 Bank and other borrowings 15 37,544,733 34,983,838 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 339,975 262,030 Deferred tax liabilities 8,311,861 8,446,087 46,278,471 43,776,218 Total Equity and Non-Current Liabilities 119,258,706 116,580,778 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 42 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the Company Attributable to non-controlling interests Share options Share Other Investment PRC reserve of net Share revaluation Other Merger revaluation Translation statutory Retained of listed assets of capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserves reserve profits Sub-total subsidiaries subsidiaries Sub-total Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Note i) (Note ii) (Note iii) (Note iv) At 1 January 2019 (audited) 13,649,839 54,855 1,688,171 (5,912,547) 262,408 (17,396) 2,202,256 29,347,710 41,275,296 31,892 28,195,780 28,227,672 69,502,968 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 2,009,628 2,009,628 - 1,164,599 1,164,599 3,174,227 Fair value change on equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income held by subsidiaries, net of tax - - - - 5,086 - - - 5,086 - 7,687 7,687 12,773 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - subsidiaries - - - - - (37,011) - - (37,011) - (34,883) (34,883) (71,894) - joint ventures - - - - - (2,935) - - (2,935) - - - (2,935) - associates - - - - - (2,918) - - (2,918) - - - (2,918) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - - 5,086 (42,864) - 2,009,628 1,971,850 - 1,137,403 1,137,403 3,109,253 Transfers - - - - - - 67,471 (67,471) - - - - - Reduction of share capital of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (18,911) (18,911) (18,911) Acquisition of additional interest in a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (5,360) (5,360) (5,360) Acquisition of additional interest in a listed subsidiary - - 38,394 - - - - - 38,394 - (91,436) (91,436) (53,042) Dividends paid (note 6) - - - - - - - (565,350) (565,350) - - - (565,350) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (397,979) (397,979) (397,979) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 13,649,839 54,855 1,726,565 (5,912,547) 267,494 (60,260) 2,269,727 30,724,517 42,720,190 31,892 28,819,497 28,851,389 71,571,579 43 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 AttributabletoownersoftheCompany Attributabletonon-controllinginterests Share options Share Other Investment PRC reserve ofnet Share revaluation Other Merger revaluation Translation statutory Retained Perpetual oflisted assetsof capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserves profits Sub-total bond subsidiaries subsidiaries Sub-total Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Notei) (Noteii) (Noteiii) (Noteiv) (Notev) At 1 January 2020 (audited) 13,649,839 54,855 (324,293) (5,912,547) 257,987 (725,875) 2,460,543 30,779,303 40,239,812 - 31,892 32,532,856 32,564,748 72,804,560 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 802,702 802,702 - - 886,419 886,419 1,689,121 Fair value change on equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income held by subsidiaries, net of tax - - - - 4,537 - - - 4,537 - - 13,691 13,691 18,228 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - subsidiaries - - - - - (629,211) - - (629,211) - - (697,822) (697,822) (1,327,033) - joint ventures - - - - - (67,886) - - (67,886) - - - - (67,886) - associates - - - - - (62,261) - - (62,261) - - - - (62,261) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - - 4,537 (759,358) - 802,702 47,881 - - 202,288 202,288 250,169 Transfers - - - - - - 29,977 (29,977) - - - - - - Acquisition of additional interest in a listed subsidiary - - 62,481 - - - - - 62,481 - - (95,458) (95,458) (32,977) Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection into a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - 35,478 35,478 35,478 Release upon liquidation of a subsidiary - - - - - - (1,287) 759 (528) - - 528 528 - Release upon disposal of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - (1,630) (1,630) (1,630) Issue of perpetual bond - - - - - - - - - 1,096,852 - - 1,096,852 1,096,852 Accrual of interest to holders of perpetual bond - - - - - - - (14,011) (14,011) 28,829 - (14,818) 14,011 - Interest paid to holder of perpetual bond - - - - - - - - - (28,829) - - (28,829) (28,829) Dividends paid (note 6) - - - - - - - (565,350) (565,350) - - - - (565,350) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - (578,038) (578,038) (578,038) At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 13,649,839 54,855 (261,812) (5,912,547) 262,524 (1,485,233) 2,489,233 30,973,426 39,770,285 1,096,852 31,892 32,081,206 33,209,950 72,980,235 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 44 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Notes: Other revaluation reserve is comprised of fair value adjustments on acquisition of subsidiaries relating to interests previously held by the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as associates/joint ventures and fair value adjustments arising upon the transfer of property, plant and equipment to investment properties in prior years. The Group accounts for acquisitions of associates, joint ventures or investee companies from its ultimate parent, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited ("SIIC"), as equity transactions and any difference between the consideration paid and the fair value of the interest acquired is recorded in other reserve. In addition, the Group accounts for changes in the Group's ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in the Group losing control over those subsidiaries as equity transactions and any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recorded in other reserve. Merger reserve mainly represents the difference in the fair value of the consideration paid to SIIC for the acquisition of subsidiaries/ businesses controlled by SIIC and the share capital of the acquired subsidiaries. The statutory reserves are reserves required by the relevant laws in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") applicable to the Group's PRC subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. On 2 January 2020, Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. ("SI Development"), a non-wholly owned listed subsidiary of the Group issued a 5.5% perpetual bond with par value of RMB1 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$1,096,852,000) to an independent third party (the "perpetual bondholder").

The perpetual bondholder is entitled to an interest of 5.5% per annum in the first 1.5 years (the "initial investment period") after issuance. Upon the end of the initial investment period, SI Development can elect to extend repayment of the principal for another year once every year indefinitely and the interest rate will be reset with reference to People's Bank of China Benchmark Lending Rate upon each deferral of interest payment and capped at 9%. The interest payments fall due quarterly. Unless SI Development declares dividend to shareholders or reduces the registered capital within 12 months before the interest due date, SI Development can elect to defer the payment of all current or deferred interests to the next payment date.

According to the above-mentioned terms, the issued perpetual bond has no maturity date. SI Development has the right to defer interest payment and the option for redemption of perpetual bond. SI Development has no obligation to deliver cash or another financial asset to another entity, or to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another entity under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the issuer, so the perpetual bond is classified as an equity instrument. 45 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities (1,385,540) (2,818,840) Net cash used in investing activities: Investments in joint ventures (1,681,207) - Advance to associates (567,391) (23,751) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (414,854) (131,175) Acquisition of addition interest in an associate (167,540) - Development costs paid for investment properties (85,673) (39,035) Addition of service concession rights (84,338) (280,352) Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment/intangible assets (62,217) (130,110) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") (458) (242,718) Proceeds from disposal of interests in associates 467,521 - Decrease (increase) in pledged/short-term bank deposits 370,286 (594,840) Interest received 226,897 256,789 Dividend income received from associates 163,151 179,116 Proceeds from disposal of investments 129,744 66,903 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries 29,350 - Proceeds from disposal of an equity investment at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 3,531 - Dividend income received from investments 2,761 3,393 Capital refund from an equity investment at FVTOCI - 30,859 Advance from a fellow subsidiary - 401 Other investing cash flows 10,090 4,396 (1,660,347) (900,124) SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 46 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash (used in) from financing activities: Repayment of bank and other borrowings (17,501,736) (6,963,034) Interest paid (874,766) (906,939) Dividends paid (458,696) (565,350) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (578,038) (397,979) Repayment of lease liabilities (53,947) (47,531) Acquisition of additional interest in a listed subsidiary (32,977) (53,042) Interest paid to holder of perpetual bond (28,829) - Repayment to related parties (18,159) (227,987) Bank and other borrowings raised 18,196,684 12,966,413 Proceeds from issuance of perpetual bond 1,096,852 - Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiary 35,478 - Distribution to a non-controlling shareholder after reduction of share capital of a subsidiary - (18,911) Acquisition of additional interests in a subsidiary - (5,360) (218,134) 3,780,280 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,264,021) 61,316 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 27,904,781 25,132,470 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (472,503) (44,935) Cash and cash equivalents at ending of the period represented by Bank balances and cash 24,168,257 25,148,851 47 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. 1A. SIGNIFICANT EVENT IN THE CURRENT INTERIM PERIOD Due to the adverse market conditions brought about by the outbreak of the Coronavirus Epidemic (the "Epidemic") and associated quarantine and social protective measures put in place in the PRC, Hong Kong and overseas, the operations of the Group were both directly and indirectly affected. The implementation of the toll-free policy during the period of prevention and control of the Epidemic has caused a decrease in the revenue of toll road business of the Group. Since toll revenue constitutes one of the primary sources of revenue and also attributable profit to the Group, the operating results and financial position of the Group were negatively affected. Since the second quarter of 2020, the Chinese economy showed a positive trend of gradual recovery, which should be conducive to normal business resumption of the Group. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 48 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate. Other than additional accounting policies resulting from application of amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and the application of certain accounting policies which became relevant to the Group, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Application of amendments to HKFRSs In the current interim period, the Group has applied the Amendments to Reference to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA, for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs and Amendments to Reference to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance and for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. Impacts of application on Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of Material"

The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments also clarify that materiality depends on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole.

The application of the amendments in the current period had no impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements. Changes in presentation and disclosure on the application of the amendments, if any, will be reflected on the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020. Accounting policies newly applied by the Group

In addition, the Group has applied the following accounting policies which became relevant to the Group in the current interim period.

Perpetual bonds

Perpetual bonds issued by the Group are classified as equity instrument as they include no contractual obligation: (i) to deliver cash or another financial asset to another entity; or (ii) to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another entity under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the issuer.

Except for the perpetual bonds as stated above which can be classified as equity, all other perpetual bonds issued by the Group are classified as financial liabilities.

The interest expenses of perpetual bonds classified as equity instruments are treated as profit distribution of the Group. The repurchase or cancellation of these instruments is treated as change in equity. The related transaction costs are deducted from equity. 49 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group's operating segments, based on information reported to the chief operating decision maker (i.e. the board of directors of the Company) for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment, are as follows: Infrastructure facilities - investment in toll road projects and water-related business Real estate - property development and investment and hotel operation Consumer products - manufacture and sale of cigarettes, packaging materials and printed products The above operating segments also represent the Group's reportable segments. Disaggregation of Revenue Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of goods and services Sales of properties 6,452,214 8,064,584 Sales of goods 1,735,862 2,219,949 Income from infrastructure facilities, other than financial income from service concession arrangements - toll road operation 431,606 1,202,916 - water-related service - construction income from construction contracts 972,095 1,478,687 - operating and maintenance income 1,392,126 1,353,292 Property services and management income 1,131,139 1,011,152 Income from hotel operations 57,626 138,242 Revenue from goods and services 12,172,668 15,468,822 Financial income from service concession arrangements 548,642 545,410 Rental income 489,642 647,719 13,210,952 16,661,951 Timing of revenue recognition of revenue from goods and services A point in time 9,580,202 11,637,825 Overtime 2,592,466 3,830,997 12,172,668 15,468,822 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 50 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Segment revenue and results The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating segments: Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Infrastructure Real Consumer facilities estate products Unallocated Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 REVENUE Segment revenue - external sales 3,344,469 8,130,621 1,735,862 - 13,210,952 Segment operating profit (loss) 868,770 2,717,280 425,055 (95,313) 3,915,792 Finance costs (373,947) (425,904) (803) (65,255) (865,909) Share results of joint ventures 94,448 118 - - 94,566 Share of results of associates 130,784 (14,135) 4,592 - 121,241 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/ interests in associates 71,218 - 15,797 - 87,015 Segment profit (loss) before taxation 791,273 2,277,359 444,641 (160,568) 3,352,705 Income tax expense (150,087) (1,379,383) (72,290) (61,824) (1,663,584) Segment profit (loss) after taxation 641,186 897,976 372,351 (222,392) 1,689,121 Less: profit attributable to non-controlling interests (232,762) (641,621) (12,036) - (886,419) Segment profit (loss) after taxation attributable to owners of the Company 408,424 256,355 360,315 (222,392) 802,702 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Infrastructure Real Consumer facilities estate products Unallocated Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 REVENUE Segment revenue - external sales 4,580,305 9,861,697 2,219,949 - 16,661,951 Segment operating profit 1,605,685 3,054,160 683,331 84,484 5,427,660 Finance costs (362,657) (462,865) (1,318) (84,407) (911,247) Share of results of joint ventures 83,011 - - - 83,011 Share of results of associates 213,891 (11,925) 1,689 - 203,655 Segment profit before taxation 1,539,930 2,579,370 683,702 77 4,803,079 Income tax expense (297,799) (1,093,289) (118,250) (119,514) (1,628,852) Segment profit (loss) after taxation 1,242,131 1,486,081 565,452 (119,437) 3,174,227 Less: profit attributable to non-controlling interests (226,076) (933,685) (4,838) - (1,164,599) Segment profit (loss) after taxation attributable to owners of the Company 1,016,055 552,396 560,614 (119,437) 2,009,628 51 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Segment assets and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments: At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Infrastructure Real Consumer facilities estate products Unallocated Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 52,905,463 106,706,657 7,143,829 3,708,640 170,464,589 Segment liabilities 21,150,818 65,559,056 735,346 10,039,134 97,484,354 At 31 December 2019 (audited) Infrastructure Real Consumer facilities estate products Unallocated Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 53,703,214 108,171,141 8,144,709 4,923,226 174,942,290 Segment liabilities 22,148,064 68,115,143 1,019,031 10,855,492 102,137,730 4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current tax - Hong Kong 54,653 101,806 - PRC Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT") 714,941 797,636 - PRC Enterprise income tax ("EIT") (including PRC withholding tax of HK$18,608,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$57,929,000)) 693,012 1,047,319 1,462,606 1,946,761 (Over)underprovision in prior periods - Hong Kong (78) - - PRC LAT 129,444 (58,967) PRC EIT (including an overprovision of PRC withholding tax of HK$3,009,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$14,870,000)) (16,657) (55,491) 112,709 (114,458) Deferred taxation for the current period 88,269 (203,451) 1,663,584 1,628,852 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 52 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE (continued) Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods. The Group's subsidiaries in the PRC are subject to PRC EIT at a rate of 25% for both periods, except for (i) certain PRC subsidiaries which are qualified as a High New Technology Enterprise and enjoy a preferential tax rate of 15% for both periods (the preferential tax rate is applicable for a consecutive three years from the date of grant and subject to approval for renewal); and (ii) certain PRC subsidiaries, engaging in public infrastructure projects, are entitled to full exemption from PRC EIT for the first three years and a 50% reduction in PRC EIT for the next three years from the first year of generating operating income. PRC LAT is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sale of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land use rights, borrowing costs and all qualified property development expenditures. 5. PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period has been arrived at after charging (crediting) the following items: Amortisation of toll road operating rights (included in cost of sales) 271,805 394,913 Amortisation of other intangible assets (included in cost of sales) 172,263 172,242 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 312,471 231,861 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 42,416 28,638 Interest expenses for lease liabilities 10,597 4,308 Net increase in fair value of investment properties (included in other income, gains and losses) (136,866) (221,324) Dividend income from investments (included in net investment income) (2,761) (3,393) Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (included in other income, gains and losses) (4,474) (1,910) Interest income (included in net investment income) (226,897) (254,984) Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial assets at FVTPL (included in net investment income) 9,530 (58,447) Net foreign exchange loss (included in other income, gains and losses) 32,996 1,209 Share of PRC EIT of joint ventures (included in share of results of joint ventures) 36,402 41,128 Share of PRC EIT of associates (included in share of results of associates) 32,256 61,985 53 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. DIVIDENDS Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 final dividend paid of HK52 cents (six months ended 30 June 2019: 2018 final dividend paid of HK52 cents) per share 565,350 565,350 Subsequent to the end of the current interim period, the directors have determined that interim dividend of HK22 cents per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil) and a distribution in specie of 217,442,320 shares (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,087,211,600 shares) of SI Urban Development held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company whose names appearing on the Company's register of members on 29 September 2020 in proportion to their then respective shareholdings in the Company on the basis of one SI Urban Development share for every five shares (six months ended 30 June 2019: for every one share) held by the shareholders of the Company. 7. EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculations of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company are based on the following data: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings: Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 802,702 2,009,628 Interest to holders of perpetual bond (14,011) - Earnings for the purpose of basic and diluted earnings per share 788,691 2,009,628 Number of shares: Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic and diluted earnings per share 1,087,211,600 1,087,211,600 The computation of diluted earnings per share does not assume: the exercise of options issued by SI Urban Development, a listed subsidiary of the Group, because the exercise price of those options was higher than the average market price for the corresponding period; and the exercise of options issued by Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, a listed associate of the Group, because the exercise price of those options was higher than the average market price for the corresponding period. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 54 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 8. TOLL ROAD OPERATING RIGHTS/MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES/ PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS The Group's investment properties at the end of the reporting period were fair-valued by Cushman & Wakefield Limited ("C&W"). C&W is a member of the Institute of Valuers and a firm of independent qualified professional valuers not connected with the Group. The valuations were arrived at by reference to market evidence of transaction prices for similar properties in similar locations and conditions, or on the basis of investment approach, where appropriate. During the current interim period, the Group recognised a net increase in fair value of investment properties of approximately HK$137 million in profit or loss (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$221 million). During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the management of the Group changed the intention from selling the apartments and commercial units of several residential property projects to lease them out for rentals. Accordingly, properties held for sale with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$1,343 million were transferred to investment properties upon inception of lease agreements with the tenants during the period. A fair value gain of approximately HK$253 million in respect of these properties is recognised in the profit or loss during the period. During the current interim period, the Group incurred costs for construction in progress of approximately HK$56 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$41 million) and acquired other property, plant and equipment at an aggregate cost of approximately HK$369 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$90 million) for the purpose of expanding the Group's operations and businesses. In addition, the Group acquired other intangible assets of approximately HK$84 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$280 million). Impairment assessment of toll road operating rights During the current interim period, revenue from toll road operations decreased significantly, which is primarily resulted from the decrease in traffic flow volume and the waiver of toll fees according to "The Notice on Toll Roads going Toll-Free During the Period of Precautionary and Control in relation to the outbreak of Coronavirus Epidemic" issued by the Ministry of Transport of the PRC, as well as the recent changes of governmental policies in relation to the toll road operations in the PRC. Based on the above situation, the Group performed impairment assessment on respective toll road operating rights, with assumptions including (i) the impact on toll road operations due to the Epidemic and the relevant supporting protective policies to be studied and issued by the PRC government as published by the Ministry of Transport; (ii) the standardisation of starting point of toll charging around the city and the corresponding compensation; (iii) the national implementation of new toll fee charging schemes, under which the classification of vehicles and tariff multiplier have been changed; and (iv) the discount on using ETC cards for toll payment is increased to 5%. The management of the Group considered the carrying amount of the toll road operating rights would not exceed its recoverable amount. 9. INTERESTS IN JOINT VENTURES During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group injected capitals with an aggregate amount of RMB1,527,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,680,104,000) into joint ventures, namely 上海諾 卓企業管理有限公司 ("Shanghai Nuozhuo") and 上海天宇實宏企業發展有限公司 ("Shanghai Tianyu"). The Group holds 5% equity interest in Shanghai Tianyu directly and 27.5% equity interest in Shanghai Tianyu indirectly through Shanghai Nuozhuo. Shanghai Tianyu is the project company for the acquisition of a parcel of land situated at Xuhui District in Shanghai in the PRC at a consideration of RMB4,628,000,000 during the period. 55 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 10. INVESTMENTS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Equity instruments at FVTPL Listed equity securities 471,195 477,590 Unlisted equity securities 31,365 31,375 502,560 508,965 Financial assets at FVTPL Corporate bonds 149,859 258,965 Funds 52,030 74,178 201,889 333,143 Equity instruments at FVTOCI Listed equity securities 139,441 116,736 Unlisted equity securities 516,039 547,915 655,480 664,651 Total investments 1,359,929 1,506,759 Analysed for reporting purposes as: Current portion 673,084 810,732 Non-current portion 686,845 696,027 1,359,929 1,506,759 11. INVENTORIES Inventories mainly represent properties under development held for sale. Included in the amount is HK$36,652,652,000 (31 December 2019: HK$42,802,007,000) which is not expected to be realised within one year. 12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables, net of allowance for credit loss, presented based on the invoice or contract date, which approximates the respective revenue recognition dates: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 30 days 964,194 947,290 Within 31-60 days 385,601 417,446 Within 61-90 days 256,579 385,387 Within 91-180 days 295,142 418,638 Within 181-365 days 904,149 344,534 Over 365 days 715,417 524,391 3,521,082 3,037,686 Included in other receivables as at 30 June 2020 were (i) unsecured amounts of HK$2,053,065,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,485,674,000) due from certain associates of which HK$1,686,834,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,273,146,000) carried fixed interest at prevailing market interest rates; (ii) an amount of HK$Nil (31 December 2019: HK$112,045,000) due from a fellow subsidiary which is unsecured and interest-free; and (iii) amounts of HK$11,000 (31 December 2019: HK$413,694,000) due from certain joint ventures which are unsecured and interest-free. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 56 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 13. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES The following is an aged analysis of trade payables, presented based on the invoice date: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 30 days 1,494,813 1,463,519 Within 31-60 days 345,525 449,638 Within 61-90 days 271,122 434,901 Within 91-180 days 467,590 525,328 Within 181-365 days 1,200,596 1,520,820 Over 365 days 1,402,882 1,130,835 5,182,528 5,525,041 Included in other payables as at 30 June 2020 were (a) amounts of HK$436,963,000 (31 December 2019: HK$444,319,000) due to State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai Xuhui District (the "Xuhui SASAC") and entities controlled by the Xuhui SASAC, (b) amounts of HK$1,337,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,363,000) due to certain fellow subsidiaries, which are unsecured, non-interest bearing and have no fixed terms of repayment and (c) accrued expenditure on properties under development of HK$2,435,916,000 (31 December 2019: HK$2,595,930,000). 14. CONTRACT LIABILITIES The amount mainly represents proceeds received on property sales that have not been recognised as revenue in accordance with the Group's revenue recognition policy. 15. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS During the current interim period, the Group (i) obtained new borrowings in the amount of approximately HK$18,197 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$12,966 million) and (ii) repaid borrowings of approximately HK$17,502 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$6,963 million). The borrowings carry interest at market rates. 16. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALES On 31 December 2018, the directors of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd resolved to dispose of one of its subsidiaries. Negotiations with several interested parties have subsequently taken place. The assets and liabilities attributable to the subsidiary, which are expected to be sold within twelve months, were classified as a disposal group held for sale in accordance with HKFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations", and are presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position since 31 December 2018. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the disposal was not completed as the Group was in the process of finalising the payment plan. The Group entered into a supplementary agreement with the third party on top of the previously signed sales and purchase agreement to extend the expected completion date of the disposal to January 2020 due to renegotiation of consideration payment terms. Due to the outbreak of the Epidemic, a further negotiation on the payment plan has been taking place and the Group expect to complete the disposal in the second half of 2020. Therefore, the assets and liabilities attributable to the subsidiary are still presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020. 57 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALES (continued) The proceeds of the disposal is expected to exceed the net carrying amount of the relevant assets and liabilities and accordingly, no impairment loss has been recognised. The major classes of assets and liabilities comprising the disposal group classified as held for sale are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade and other receivables 23,456 17,327 Receivables under service concession arrangements 202,948 208,433 Prepayments 184 36 Inventories 189 323 Total assets classified as held for sale 226,777 226,119 Trade and other payables, and total liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale (165,714) (174,715) 17. DISPOSAL OF AN ASSOCIATE On 21 April 2020, Shanghai Hu-Ning Expressway (Shanghai Section) Co. Ltd. ("Hu-Ning Expressway"), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Group entered into a share transfer agreement with Shanghai Galaxy Investment Co., Ltd., an associate of the Group, to dispose of Hu-Ning Expressway's entire 24% equity interest in an associate, namely Zhejiang Wufangzhai Industrial Co. Ltd. ("Wufangzhai") at a cash consideration of RMB419,508,000 (equivalent to HK$462,931,000). Wufangzhai is principally engaged in the production and sale of glutinous rice dumplings, chain food services and the rice industry. This transaction has resulted in the Group recognising a gain of HK$68,424,000 in profit or loss for the current interim period. 18. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided in these condensed consolidated financial statements in respect of - acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 92,407 88,489 - additions in construction in progress 1,056,415 1,137,001 - additions in properties under development held for sale 14,277,216 12,741,072 - investment in an associate 52,649 53,691 - investments in joint ventures 68,005 1,779,083 - other 14,573 14,862 15,561,265 15,814,198 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 58 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Guarantees given to banks in respect of banking facilities utilised by - property buyers 6,732,316 7,107,918 - associates 1,979,581 2,018,774 8,711,897 9,126,692 20. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Some of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (Levels 1 to 3) based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements is observable. Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). Fair value Fair value as at as at Valuation Significant 30 June 31 December Fair value techniques unobservable Financial assets 2020 2019 hierarchy and key inputs input(s) HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Financial assets at FVTPL Listed equity securities 471,195 477,590 Level 1 Quoted bid prices in N/A an active market Corporate bonds 149,859 258,965 Level 2 Quoted prices in the N/A over-the-counter markets Funds 52,030 74,178 Level 2 Quoted prices in the N/A over-the-counter markets Unlisted equity securities 31,365 31,375 Level 3 Adjusted net asset Discount factor value method under of lack of control, cost approach the higher the discount factor, the lower the fair value Financial assets at FVTOCI Listed equity securities 139,441 116,736 Level 1 Quoted bid prices in N/A an active market Unlisted equity securities 516,039 547,915 Level 3 Adjusted net asset Discount factor value method under of lack of control, cost approach the higher the discount factor, the lower the fair value There was no transfer amongst Levels 1, 2 and 3 in both periods. 59 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of financial assets Unlisted Unlisted equity equity instruments instruments at FVTPL at FVTOCI Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 31,386 572,430 603,816 Additions - 3,468 3,468 Capital refund from an equity investment at FVTOCI - (30,859) (30,859) Exchange losses - 185 185 At 30 June 2019 31,386 545,224 576,610 At 1 January 2020 31,375 547,915 579,290 Disposal - (2,642) (2,642) Exchange losses - (29,234) (29,234) Unrealised loss recognised in profit or loss (10) - (10) At 30 June 2020 31,365 516,039 547,404 Fair value measurements and valuation processes The directors of the Company have closely monitored and determined the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs for fair value measurements. In estimating the fair value of an asset, the Group uses market-observable data to the extent it is available. Where Level 1 inputs are not available, the Group engages third party qualified valuers to perform the valuation. Management of the Group works closely with the qualified external valuers to establish the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs to the model on a regular basis, or when needs arise and will report the significant results and findings to the board of directors of the Company. The Group uses valuation techniques that include inputs that are not based on observable market data to estimate the fair value of certain types of financial instruments. SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 60 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES During the current interim period, save as disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties: Six months ended 30 June Related party Nature of transactions 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fellow subsidiaries Rentals and management fee paid by the Group on land and buildings 26,707 26,833 Rentals received by the Group on land and buildings 5,820 6,039 Interest income received by the Group 2,866 3,214 Associates Interest income received by the Group 42,485 20,291 Rentals received by the Group on land and buildings 4,391 4,600 Property agency fee paid by the Group 10,956 15,688 Non-controlling Interest paid by the Group 3,132 8,803 shareholders of Management fee paid by the Group - 3,462 subsidiaries Fellow subsidiaries Loan provided by the Group - 113,792 Furthermore, the Group has entered into several banking facility agreements amounted to HK$8,469 million (31 December 2019: HK$9,379 million) and pursuant to the terms of the agreements, loans principal together with accrued interests and any other amounts accrued under the agreements may become immediately due and payable if (i) SIIC ceases to hold directly and indirectly at least 35% ultimate beneficial interest of and in the voting share capital of the Company or ceases to have management control over the Company; or (ii) the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the controlling shareholder of SIIC, ceases to hold directly or indirectly at least 51% beneficial interest of and in the voting share capital of SIIC or SIIC ceases to remain under the administrative leadership of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The relevant facility agreements will mature in various dates up to 20 March 2022. As at 30 June 2020, the extent of utilisation of such bank facilities amounted to approximately HK$8,469 million (31 December 2019: HK$9,379 million). 61 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) Compensation of key management personnel