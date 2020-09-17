Shanghai Industrial : Interim Report 2020

Log in
Contents

Corporate Information

1

Information for Shareholders

2

Chairman's Statement

3

Group Business Structure

7

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

8

Financial Review

31

Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

38

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

39

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

40

and Other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

41

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

43

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

46

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

48

Other Information

63

Glossary of Terms

66

Corporate Information

DIRECTORS

QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANT

Executive Directors

Mr. Lee Kim Fung, Edward

Mr. Shen Xiao Chu (Chairman)

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Zhou Jun

(Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Zhou Jun

Mr. Xu Bo (Deputy CEO)

Mr. Yee Foo Hei

Mr. Xu Zhan

Independent Non-Executive Directors

REGISTERED OFFICE

26th Floor, Harcourt House,

Prof. Woo Chia-Wei

39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Mr. Leung Pak To, Francis

Telephone

: (852) 2529 5652

Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent

Facsimile

: (852) 2529 5067

Mr. Yuen Tin Fan, Francis

Email

: enquiry@sihl.com.hk

BOARD COMMITTEES

COMPANY STOCK CODE

Executive Committee

Stock Exchange

: 363

Mr. Shen Xiao Chu (Committee Chairman)

Bloomberg

: 363 HK

Mr. Zhou Jun

Reuters

: 0363.HK

Mr. Xu Bo

ADR

: SGHIY

Audit Committee

COMPANY WEBSITE

Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent

www.sihl.com.hk

(Committee Chairman)

AUDITOR

Prof. Woo Chia-Wei

Mr. Leung Pak To, Francis

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Mr. Yuen Tin Fan, Francis

Remuneration Committee

SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Secretaries Limited

Prof. Woo Chia-Wei (Committee Chairman)

54th Floor, Hopewell Centre,

Mr. Leung Pak To, Francis

183 Queen's Road East,

Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent

Hong Kong

Mr. Yuen Tin Fan, Francis

Telephone

: (852) 2980 1333

Mr. Li Han Sheng

Facsimile

: (852) 2861 1465

Mr. Tang Ming

Nomination Committee

ADR DEPOSITORY BANK

The Bank of New York Mellon

Prof. Woo Chia-Wei (Committee Chairman)

BNY Mellon Shareowner Services

Mr. Leung Pak To, Francis

P.O. Box 358516,

Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent

Pittsburgh, PA 15252-8516, USA

Mr. Yuen Tin Fan, Francis

Telephone

: (1) 201 680 6825

Mr. Li Han Sheng

Toll free (USA) :

(1) 888 BNY ADRS

Mr. Tang Ming

Website

:

www.bnymellon.com/shareowner

Email

:

shrrelations@bnymellon.com

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Yee Foo Hei

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Information for Shareholders

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has resolved for the year of 2020 the payment to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date (or in case of the interim special dividend, the Qualifying Shareholders) of (i) an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per Share; and (ii) an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of the SIUD Shares held by the Group, in order to reciprocate to our Shareholders and to enable them to participate more directly in the future business growth of our subsidiary, SI Urban Development, and to help increase the liquidity of the SIUD Shares in the market.

In relation to the interim special dividend, the SIUD Shares will be distributed to the Qualifying Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the Record Date on the following basis:

for every 5 Shares held . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 SIUD Share

If any calculation of a Shareholder's entitlement to the SIUD Shares would result in a fraction of a SIUD Share, such entitlement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. No fraction of a SIUD Share will be distributed, but such fractional shares will be sold in the market as far as practicable and the net proceeds of such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company.

As at the date of this report, the total number of issued Shares is 1,087,211,600. For the corresponding period of last year, the Company has effected a distribution in specie to Qualifying Shareholders on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every Share held.

The record date for the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend is Tuesday, 29 September 2020. The above cash dividend and special dividend are expected to distribute to Shareholders on or around Thursday, 22 October 2020.

In addition, in relation to the interim special dividend, subject to overseas legal and regulatory restrictions, if any, it should be noted that it may not be possible or practicable to distribute the SIUD Shares to certain overseas Shareholders. For further details of the arrangements for such overseas Shareholders and distribution of interim dividend as aforesaid, please refer to the announcement made by the Company on 8 September 2020.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

For the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 September 2020 to Tuesday, 29 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. As such, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited of 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2020 interim results announced

28 August 2020

Despatch of 2020 interim report

on or about 18

September 2020

Ex-dividend date for 2020 interim cash dividend

24

September 2020

and interim special dividend

Record date for 2020 interim cash dividend and

29

September 2020

interim special dividend

Despatch of notice of 2020 interim cash dividend

on or about 22 October 2020

and SIUD Shares

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

2

Chairman's Statement

I would like to report to our Shareholders the Group's interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020.

During the first half of the year, global economic activity has been seriously affected by prevention-and-control measures introduced by governments of different countries in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in highly volatile capital markets, including security and bond prices, exchange rates, interest rates and other financial instruments. Responding swiftly to the adversity, the Group's Board of Directors and management firmly supported the government's control measures and safeguarded the health and safety of its employees. The Group also effectively coordinated its resources to ensure a steady operation of its core businesses while minimizing the impact and losses arising from the outbreak of the virus. The solid asset base and business structure of the Group's member companies, coupled with quality management and risk-control systems, have effectively contained adversities brought about by the epidemic. Despite the significant decline in operating results for the period, the Group has been able to maintain overall profitability, which has been regarded as satisfactory in light of the difficult external environment.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's total revenue amounted to HK$13,211 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 20.7%. Net profit decreased year-on-year by 60.1% to HK$803 million. These declines were largely due to the economic impact of the epidemic.

The Board of Directors has resolved for the year of 2020 the payment of (i) an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per Share; and (ii) together with an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of the SIUD Shares held by the Group in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the following basis, to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, in order to reciprocate to our Shareholders and to enable them to participate more directly in the future business growth of our subsidiary, SI Urban Development, and to help increase the liquidity of the SIUD Shares in the market:

for every 5 Shares held. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1 SIUD Share

If any calculation of a Shareholder's entitlement to the SIUD Shares would result in a fraction of a SIUD Share, such entitlement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. No fraction of a SIUD Share will be distributed, but such fractional shares will be sold in the market as far as practicable and the net proceeds of such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company.

As at the date of this report, the total number of issued Shares is 1,087,211,600. For the corresponding period of last year, the Company has effected a distribution in specie to the Shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every Share held.

The record date for the interim cash dividend and interim special dividend is Tuesday, 29 September 2020. The above cash dividend and special dividend are expected to distribute to Shareholders on or around Thursday, 22 October 2020.

The Group's infrastructure and environmental protection business recorded a profit of HK$408 million for the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%. For the water services business, the revenue and profits attributable to shareholders of SIIC Environment for the first half of 2020 amounted to RMB2,640 million and RMB281 million, representing a decrease of 9.7% and 6.3%, respectively. For the same period, General Water of China recorded revenue of HK$1,100 million, representing an increase of 8.3% over the corresponding period last year, and a net profit of HK$167 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 46.2%. During the period, the toll roads business recorded significant declines in traffic flow and toll revenue due to the Government's toll policies and measures to prevent and control the epidemic. For the solid waste business, the Group capitalized on market opportunities to steadily expand its business, laying a solid foundation for future profit growth.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Chairman's Statement

The real estate business recorded a profit of HK$256 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 53.6%, as the epidemic adversely affected marketing activities and the progress of construction. Rental income was also lower due to rent concessions given to tenants of investment properties in order to cope with the policies as called upon by the Government.

SI Urban Development recorded revenue of HK$3,173 million for the first half of 2020, representing a decrease of 31.1% over the same period last year. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to HK$151 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.4%. SI Development recorded revenue of RMB4,493 million for the period, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to RMB429 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1%.

The production and operation of the consumer products business was also negatively affected by the outbreak of the epidemic. Net profit amounted to HK$360 million, a year-on-year decrease of 35.7%. Despite this, the division remained a primary source of profit and cash flow for the Group.

Steady development of infrastructure and environmental protection business and orderly growth of solid waste business

During the first half of 2020, our three toll roads and Hangzhou Bay Bridge recorded a significant decline in traffic flow and toll revenue, mainly brought about by state policies to combat the epidemic that required the waiving of tolls for toll roads nationwide, economic structural adjustments in surrounding areas, waiver of toll millage at the entry sections of all expressways nationwide, toll discounts on electronic toll collection (ETC) lanes nationwide, and unstable settlement data due to the new toll networking systems installed across the country that were at the initial stage of operation. The toll waiver policy ended on 5 May 2020, and the Government has been considering respective compensations for the toll-free policies for affected toll roads with a view to safeguarding the legitimate rights of the toll road users, creditors, investors and operators. During the period, our road operating companies responded promptly to the Government's epidemic prevention-and-control measures and maintained their service quality and management efficiency to achieve steady overall business development while safe and smooth road passage was ensured.

SIIC Environment, dually listed in both Singapore and Hong Kong, continued to steadily expand its water asset, improve asset quality and overall profitability. The company's daily water treatment capacity almost reached 12,000,000 tonnes; together with General Water of China, the daily capacity for water treatment for the Group was brought up to over 19,000,000 tonnes. While it was under the threat of the epidemic, the company's subsidiary in Wuhan not only introduced proactive prevention-and-control measures to address problems arising from shortages of local staff and production materials, but also facilitated the supply of "lifesaving water" when the government built emergency hospitals.

In the area of solid waste, SIIC Environment formed a joint venture with Baowu Environment and Canvest Environmental for the establishment of a renewable energy center project in Baoshan, representing the first innocuous domestic waste treatment facility in Shanghai. The Group also gradually increased its shareholding in Canvest Environmental to share its growth and profitability. We will continue to seek investment opportunities for other quality solid waste projects to create new sources for future profit growth.

Shanghai Galaxy and its subsidiary, Galaxy Energy, together own a total of 13 photovoltaic power generation projects nationwide and have become leading Chinese photovoltaics companies with a total asset scale of 590MW. During the period, the total amount of on-grid electricity sold hit a new high of approximately 463 million kWh, representing an increase of 5.8% over the same period last year. Through cooperation with Shanghai Galaxy and Shangtou Asset, the Group also invested in Green Energy and made its debut in offshore wind power business in Shanghai. In addition, we joined hands with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of SIIC, to invest in CIRC, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as cornerstone investor to explore development potential in the radioactive drugs sector.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

4

Chairman's Statement

Strengthening sales and innovation, consolidating and optimizing property management services for the real estate business

The real estate business was adversely affected by the epidemic during the first half of 2020, including delays in the launching of marketing activities and the progress of construction. A lower rental income was also recorded due to concessions and exemptions extended to tenants of the Group's investment properties following calls by the Government.

While ensuring strict implementation of epidemic prevention-and-control measures, SI Development strengthened its online project promotion and advertising activities to bolster contract sales and collection of receivables. In addition, efforts were made to strengthen the company's property management platforms and further consolidate service standards.

SI Urban Development made considerable efforts to make up losses brought about by the epidemic and achieved significant progress in the acceleration of project construction. In addition, further efforts were made to accomplish better results in the area of standardization, branding, adoption of technology and capitalization in order to boost the company's core competitiveness and to add greater value to its services.

Seizing sales orders and planning for innovation to achieve new breakthroughs for the consumer products business

Since the beginning of the year, customs and ports were unprecedently shut down in a number of cities worldwide, resulting in disruptions in customs clearance of goods and significant declines in orders. The duty-free markets literally came to a halt and sales were very slow overall. Notwithstanding this difficult situation, Nanyang Tobacco continued to maintain its strategic goals of "Strengthening business growth; pursuing excellence; and ensuring healthy internal operations and external development" while adopting proactive epidemic prevention-and-control measures, and was able to ensure normal production and operation in an orderly manner. With the rapid recovery of the duty-paid market in Hong Kong and the gradual resumption of work and production on the mainland, sales volumes and turnover have rebounded.

Thanks to the unremitting efforts of the company's management team, Wing Fat Printing has safely implemented prevention-and-control measures against the epidemic, resulting in the resumption of work and production for the company in a timely manner. By resuming operation, the company has been able to win invaluable contracts from foreign companies amidst a "capacity shortage period" during the first half of the year while the epidemic was still prevalent. Additionally, the implementation of "intelligent manufacturing" enhancement earlier this year has greatly supported the company's steady performance at a critical time during this extraordinary period.

PROSPECTS

In the second half of 2020, the Group's business and production have largely resumed operations following the success of prevention-and-control measures implemented by the Government on the mainland. However, uncertainties about the epidemic still remained in Hong Kong and other countries around the world. The impact created by control measures taken by different governments worldwide on normal economic and production activities, together with geopolitical factors, international trade disputes, volatility in interest rates and currency exchanges, are set to present severe challenges to the development of the Group's businesses. Against this scenario, the Group has pledged to take proactive steps to enhance its operating and management efficiency, strengthen risk management and controls, and continue to reform and innovate while still carrying out epidemic prevention-and-control measures. Resources will be carefully planned and deployed to make up for the shortfalls in operating results for the first half of the year. In addition, the Group will continue to optimize its assets when opportunities arise in order to maximize shareholder value.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Chairman's Statement

For the infrastructure and environmental protection segments, the water business and solid waste business will continue to expand the scale of their investments in an orderly manner, including the investment in the Baoshan project through SIIC Environment, as a new source of profit growth for the Group. Technological innovation will also be further strengthened and the management models of different enterprises will continue to be improved. The management team will be further streamlined to expedite business development. While maintaining operational efficiency, the toll roads business will continue to record steady growth. Through investments in new business arenas, the Group's investments in the environmental protection and green energy segment will generate new contribution to the Group.

With the resumption of business and production in different provinces of the mainland, the development of the Company's real estate business will accelerate in all aspects of its operational activities with a view to meeting and exceeding development and sales goals.

Thanks to the rapid recovery of the duty-paid market in Hong Kong and gradual resumption of business and production on the mainland, Nanyang Tobacco has begun to see a rebound both in sales volume and turnover. The prospects for the airport duty-free market, ship tobacco market and overseas markets are rather weak in the short term, but the company will proactively optimize allocation of resources, adjust its promotion plans in response to different markets and will actively deploy appropriate marketing strategies. Simultaneously, Nanyang Tobacco will continue to make progress in technological innovation, vividly adjust its marketing programs, streamline production processes, provide incentives to staff and actively plan for breakthroughs in development. The company will also seek cooperation with large PRC cigarette enterprises which aim to expand their overseas production and sales to broaden the scope of its markets and global presence. Against the difficult environment of the first half of the year, Wing Fat Printing made continuous efforts to consolidate the market competitiveness of its printing and packaging business and the moulded-fibre business, and made strategic plans for the smart-medicine packaging business. Such moves are expected to provide new performance support in the new normal of the post-epidemic environment, aimed at creating new sources of profit growth in the future. In the second half of the year, Wing Fat Printing will continue to strive for the achievement of the company's business goals for the year.

Finally, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank our shareholders and business partners for their continued patronage and support to the Group, and extend my sincere gratitude to our management team and staff members for their dedication and contributions in the development of our business.

Shen Xiao Chu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

6

Group Business Structure

As at 28 August 2020

INFRASTRUCTUREREAL

FACILITIESESTATE

TOLL

48.60%

WATER

Shanghai Industrial

ROADS/

SERVICES

Development Co., Ltd.

BRIDGE

(600748 SSE)

47.41%

Shanghai Industrial

Urban Development

100%

48.74%

Group Limited

(563 HKSE)

Shanghai Hu-Ning

SIIC Environment

Expressway (Shanghai

Holdings Ltd.

Section) Co., Ltd.

(BHK SGX; 807 HKSE)

100%

45%

Shanghai Luqiao

General Water of

Development Co., Ltd.

China Co., Ltd.

100%

19.48%

Shanghai Shen-Yu

Canvest Environmental

Development Co., Ltd.

Protection Group

CONSUMER

PRODUCTS

TOBACCO PRINTING

100%

94.29%

Nanyang Brothers

The Wing Fat

Tobacco Company,

Printing Company,

Limited

Limited

23.0584%

Company Limited (1381 HKSE)

Ningbo Hangzhou Bay

Bridge Development

Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's unaudited revenue and profits attributable to shareholders amounted to HK$13,211 million and HK$803 million, representing a respective decrease of 20.7% and 60.1% over the same period last year. The declines were mainly due to the unfavorable business environment brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, and the implementation of respective quarantine and community restrictive measures on the mainland, Hong Kong and overseas, resulting in a significant drop in the Group's profit, especially for the expressway, real estates and consumer products businesses. During the period, the Group implemented effective prevention and-control measures to curtail the epidemic and strictly monitored cost and expenditure resulting in overall stable operations and production for all its businesses. In addition, the Group continued to promote business transformation, innovation and upgrading, expand the scale of its assets and optimize its capital structure.

Profit contribution from the Group's core business

35.2%

Consumer Products

39.8%

Infrastructure

Facilities

25.0%

Real Estate

INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES

During the period, the infrastructure facilities business recorded a profit of HK$408 million, representing a decrease of 59.8% over the corresponding period last year and accounting for 39.8% of the Group's Net Business Profit. To combat the epidemic, the Group has made considerable efforts to ensure water safety and meet sewage treatment standards. In addition, it continued to upgrade and integrate existing water treatment projects, and capitalize on opportunities to further expand the scale of its solid waste business. The toll roads and bridge business will carry out plans for the implementation of prevention and control measures of the epidemic which has become a new normal, and continue to improve transportation facilities and system upgrading in order to further improve road efficiency, reduce costs and striving to safeguard corporate interests.

Toll Roads

During the period, significant declines were recorded in overall traffic flow and toll revenue of our three toll roads and Hangzhou Bay Bridge due to the following factors: (1) Epidemic prevention and control measures have restrained large-scale travel demand across the country; (2) Toll-free policy for small passenger vehicles was extended from 7 days to 16 days during the Spring Festival, and the subsequent waiving of toll tariffs nationwide commencing from 17 February 2020 till 5 May 2020, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of toll collection days; (3) Toll milleage for the entry section of all expressways nationwide would not be counted; (4) A 5% toll discount on electronic toll collection (ETC) lanes nationwide and an increased proportion of ETC transactions; (5) Unstable settlement data due to the installation of the new toll networking system nationwide following the removal of expressway toll stations on provincial borders across the country; and toll adjustments made to new vehicle classification since this year; and (6) It is expected to take a while before the traffic flow could return to normal following the gradual recovery of the PRC economy.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

8

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Our toll road project companies responded swiftly to prevention and control arrangements from respective provinces and cities as well as from the Group to curtail the epidemic. In support of the traffic police and health departments, epidemic prevention inspections were carried out on passing vehicles while transportation facilities were continued to be improved. Additionally, catering services were suspended in service areas to minimize the gathering of people. To safeguard the health conditions of the employees, anti-epidemic materials were distributed to them in a timely manner. Disinfection for public areas such as toll stations and offices were strengthened while the expressways were kept in clean, safe and smooth operation.

According to information released by Government departments, respective state departments are contemplating appropriate compensation schemes to alleviate the impact on tolls and profits brought about by the waiving of tolls due to the epidemic. The scheme is intended to safeguard the legitimate rights of toll road users, creditors, investors and operators. During the period, the Hangzhou Bay Bridge and the "two districts and one island" were in safe and orderly operation with the implementation of sound epidemic prevention-and-control measures. While full-scale operation has resumed in these areas, the project company will continue to conduct whole bridge maintenance inspections, facility and equipment repairs and toll system updates.

The key operating figures of the respective tolls roads/bridge are as follows:

Interest

Net profit

Traffic flow

attributable

attributable

(vehicle

Toll roads/bridge

to the Group

to the Group

Change

Toll revenue

Change

journey)

Change

Jing-Hu Expressway

(Shanghai Section

100%

HK$27.78 million

-87.9%

HK$119 million

-65.8%

14.93 million

-48.3%

Hu-Kun Expressway

(Shanghai Section

100%

HK$11.78 million

-95.9%

HK$190 million

-65.3%

28.64 million

-0.6%

Hu-Yu Expressway

(Shanghai Section

100%

HK$1.89 million

-98.5%

HK$123 million

-60.1%

15.18 million

-28.0%

Hangzhou Bay Bridge

23.0584%

HK$13.71 million

-79.4%

HK$462 million

-49.4%

8.27 million

+17.9%

Total

HK$55.16 million

-92.2%

HK$894 million

-57.8%

67.02 million

-21.9%

Since the beginning of the year, expressway toll stations on provincial borders across the country have been cancelled. In response to this, the optimization and upgrading of the new toll settlement system project and the "toll display" function of ETC toll was completed during the period, allowing fast toll collection across provinces where vehicles are not required to stop and pay tolls. Additionally, all project companies have managed to ensure smooth traffic and optimize the settlement system. Training programs and competitions were organized to improve the performance of toll collectors and to familiarize them with the operation of the new system. In the current year, our toll roads are required to undergo national inspections for the assessment of the maintenance and management performance of the expressways nationwide, which takes place every five years. To accomplish this exercise, the project companies will strictly implement a number of tasks by setting high standards and will complete environmental improvement on road surface and road area. Plans will also be made to safeguard the smooth running of the third China International Impact Expo (CIIE), further enhancing the image of our collection services on the basis of former achievements and experience, and to complete a variety of tasks with regulated and high-quality services.

In April 2020, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hu-Ning Expressway, has transferred the entire 23.9719% equity interests held by it in Wufangzhai to Shanghai Galaxy, of which 45% equity interest is held by it, for a consideration of RMB419,508,055. Upon completion of the transaction, Hu-Ning Expressway no longer directly holds any equity interests in Wufangzhai, but will be indirectly held those interest through Shanghai Galaxy. In view of the current market conditions, the transaction is expected to allow Hu-Ning Expressway to gain more liquid funds and to achieve a reasonable return on its investment, thereby allowing it to concentrate its resources to its core business of toll roads, and replenish its working capital for the implementation of strategic transformation plans.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Water Services

The Group will continue to streamline management in the area of water services and solid waste power generation while further upgrading its standards and expanding its capital scale in an orderly manner in order to improve its overall profitability. The results for the period also benefited from profits attributable to the gradual increase in the equity interests of Canvest Environmental in recent years.

SIIC Environment

During the period, SIIC Environment recorded a revenue of RMB2,640 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.7%. The decline was mainly attributable to a reduction in construction revenue due to delays or postponement caused by the epidemic for the construction of new BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) projects in the first half of the year. The reduction in construction revenue was partly offset by an increase in operating income due to a rising volume of sewage treatment and higher average treatment tariff. During the period, the company recorded a profit after taxation of RMB281 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%.

SIIC Environment signed a cooperation strategic framework with its partners at the beginning of the year following the formation of a joint venture with Baowu Environment and Canvest Environmental in the preceding year for the bidding of a renewable energy center project in Baoshan, Shanghai. Under the agreement, the three parties will leverage on their respective environmental protection technology expertise for the construction of the renewable energy center project. The energy center under construction is expected to represent a local and international benchmark for waste incineration. In addition, plans are being made for the building of a number of ecological industrial parks in such cities as Nanjing, Wuhan, Maanshan, Chongqing, and to be followed by the expansion of related businesses along the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Belt and Road.

With regard to new projects, SIIC Environment was awarded a contract during the second quarter of the year for the construction of the Wuxi Huishan economic development zone sewage treatment project. With a total planned daily capacity of 100,000 tonnes, the new treatment plant will represent one of the core projects of the company and is expected to bolster its strategic deployment along the Yangtze River Delta region. The company was offered four additional expansion and upgrading projects with a total planned daily capacity of 250,000 tonnes. A wastewater treatment project with a total planned daily capacity of 30,000 tonnes has commenced commercial operation. In terms of treatment tariff, the company's average daily sewage water treatment fees were increased to RMB1.10 per tonne from RMB1.01 per tonne, up 9% year on year.

Going forward, SIIC Environment will continue to expand and strengthen its two core areas of business, including municipal water utilities and comprehensive water environment management, while striving for more sewage water treatment upgrade projects. In line with the Government's environmental protection policy, the company will capitalize on market opportunities in the solid waste incineration business. In addition, water utilities and solid waste incineration businesses will continue to be expanded to undertake additional high-standard modern environmental protection projects and the company will look for opportunities in other environmental protection-related markets. Leveraging its own competitive advantageous, SIIC Environment is actively seeking development opportunities in the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, the company will optimize its development strategies and broaden its scope of business while striving to improve its economy of scale and generate higher returns for the long term and rapid development of the company.

General Water of China

In the first half of 2020, General Water of China made significant progress on a number of projects which are intended for the protection of the Yangtze River, improvement of quality and efficiency and technological innovation. During the period, the company implemented effective measures to prevent and control the epidemic and achieved good results. Accordingly, all operating units maintained stable production while a number of water treatment projects have been put into trial operation. During the period, the company recorded a revenue of HK$1,100 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.3%. Net profit amounted to HK$167 million, representing an increase of 46.2% over the same period of last year. General Water of China was awarded one of the Top 10 Most Influential Enterprises in China's Water Industry for the 17th consecutive year, and was once again being ranked one of the top three companies in this area.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

10

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

In April, General Water of China signed a contract with Bengbu Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau for the construction of the Bengbu reclaimed water reclaimed project. The project is expected to greatly improve the water ecological environment of the Huai River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, representing an important step in fulfilling its responsibility as the main platform for environment protection and controlling pollution of the Yangtze River. The total investment of the project was RMB278 million, with a planned daily capacity of 160,000 tonnes (the current daily capacity was 90,000 tonnes). In the same month, as an important part of the water environment system upgrading project of the Ming River in Guiyang, General Water of China's Guiyi reclaimed water plant was put into trial operation. By adopting a PPP (public-private partnership) model with a total planned daily capacity of 50,000 tonnes and covering a service area of 22,060 square meters, the project has become the first ultra-deep pit buried reclaimed water plant in the PRC.

In May, the company's Changfen water plant was completed on schedule and put into trial operation, overcoming construction difficulties faced during the epidemic prevention and control period. The new water treatment plant is expected to solve the drinking water safety problem of the rural population for three nearby towns, benefiting a population of 180,000. The current daily capacity and long-term daily capacity of the project are 20,000 tonnes and 40,000 tonnes respectively. In the same month, part of the Xiangtan No. 3 water plant project involving upgrading, alteration and expansion was also officially put into run. Together with the new facilities, the daily treatment capacity will reach 300,000 tonnes, which will greatly alleviate the insufficient water supply pressure during the hot weather season to supply water in the Hedong district.

Details of the water development projects under the Group as at 30 June 2020 are as follows:

Interest

Daily

attributable

capacity

to SIIC

Province

Projects of SIIC Environment

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

Sewage treatment/reclaimed water treatment projects

1

Auhui

Sewage treatment project in Hefei

Sewage treatment

30,000

60%

The project is in operation.

Chemical Industrial Park

2

Auhui

Sewage treatment plant O&M project

Sewage treatment

30,000

60%

The project is in operation.

in Hefei Feidong County Circulation

Park Constructed Wetland

3

Auhui

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

46.4%

The project is in operation.

project in southern Lingbi

4

Auhui

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

46.4%

The project is in operation.

project in southern Lingbi

5

Auhui

Phase I of reclaimed water project of

Reclaimed water

25,000

46.4%

The project is yet to commence construction.

sewage treatment plant in southern

treatment

Lingbi

6

Auhui

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

46.4%

The project is in operation.

northern Lingbi

7

Fujian

Phase I of sewage treatment plant BOT

Sewage treatment

12,500

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Longmen Town, Anxi

8

Fujian

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

12,500

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

BOT project in Longmen Town, Anxi

9

Fujian

Sewage treatment plant BOT forward

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project in Longmen Town, Anxi

10

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

southern Songshan Lake, Dalang,

• Upgrading project is under construction by

Dongguan

government.

11

Guangdong

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

60,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

project in Shayao, Shijie, Dongguan

• Upgrading project is under construction by

government.

12

Guangdong

Phase II of sewage treatment plant in

Sewage treatment

50,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

Yantian, Fenggang, Dongguan

• Upgrading project is under construction by

government.

13

Guangdong

Phases I and II of BOT project in

Sewage treatment

150,000

35.5%

The project is in operation.

Sanzhou, Changan, Dongguan

14

Guangdong

Phase I of water purification centre

Sewage treatment

100,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Meihu, Huizhou

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

15

Guangdong

Phase II of water purification centre

Sewage treatment

100,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Meihu, Huizhou

16

Guangdong

Phases I and II of water purification

Sewage treatment

200,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

centre advance treatment project in

• Upgrading project is under construction.

Meihu, Huizhou

17

Guangdong

Phase III of water purification centre

Sewage treatment

100,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

project in Meihu, Huizhou

• Upgrading project is under construction.

18

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

Pinghu, Shenzhen

• Upgrading project is under debugging stage.

19

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant expansion

Sewage treatment

55,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

project in Pinghu, Shenzen

• Upgrading project is under debugging stage.

20

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

Pudixia, Shenzhen

• Upgrading project is under debugging stage.

21

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

Egongling, Shenzhen

• Upgrading project is under debugging stage.

22

Guangdong

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

100,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

project in Henggang, Shenzhen

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

operation.

23

Guangdong

Reclaimed water plant project in

Reclaimed water

50,000

100%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Henggang, Shenzhen

treatment

24

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

200,000

60%

The project is in operation.

Guanlan, Shenzhen

25

Guangdong

Phase II of water purification plant

Sewage treatment

40,000

60%

The project is in operation.

upgrading and expansion project in

Guanlan, Shenzhen

26

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

40,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

Wuchuan

• Upgrading project is under construction.

27

Guangxi

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

200,000

55%

The project is in operation.

Hongkan, Beihai

28

Guangxi

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

55%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Daguansha, Beihai

29

Guangxi

Phase I of urban sewage treatment

Sewage treatment

40,000

100%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Beiliu

30

Guangxi

City sewage treatment plant upgrading

Sewage treatment

40,000

100%

The project is in operation.

and expansion project in Beiliu

31

Heilongjiang

City sewage treatment plant and

Sewage treatment

45,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

reclaimed water plant project in Anda

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

32

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant TOT project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Anda Development Zone

33

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Baoqing

34

Heilongjiang

City municipal sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

35,000

58%

The project is in operation.

no. 2 project in Fujin

35

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in Fujin

Sewage treatment

15,000

58%

The project is in operation.

36

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Acheng, Harbin

37

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Acheng, Harbin

38

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant O&M project

Sewage treatment

20,000

58%

The project is in operation.

in old town, Hulan, Harbin

39

Heilongjiang

Second plant of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is in operation.

no. 2 project in old town, Hulan, Harbin

40

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant O&M project

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

in Limin, Hulan, Harbin

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

12

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

41

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

150,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Pingfang, Harbin

42

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

325,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Taiping, Harbin

43

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

325,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Wenchang, Harbin

44

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant upgrading

Sewage treatment

650,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

project in Wenchang, Harbin

• Upgrading project is under construction.

45

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

Xinyigou, Harbin

• Upgrading project is under construction.

46

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

project in Heihe

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

47

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

2,200

58%

The project is yet in operation.

eastern Wudalianchi Scenic Area

48

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in new

Sewage treatment

3,000

58%

The project is in operation.

district of Wudalianchi Scenic Area

49

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in Aihui

Sewage treatment

200

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Town

50

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

500

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Handaqi

51

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Nenjiang Town, Nenjiang

52

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

200

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Duobaoshan Town, Nenjiang

53

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

200

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Xigangzi

54

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment project in

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Jiguan District, Jixi

55

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Jiguan District, Jixi

56

Heilongjiang

Phases I and II of sewage treatment

Sewage treatment

100,000

58%

The project is in operation.

plant advance treatment project in

Jiguan District, Jixi

57

Heilongjiang

Reclaimed water project in Jixi

Reclaimed water

5,000

58%

The project is under construction

treatment

58

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

eastern Jiamusi

• Upgrading project is under debugging stage.

59

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in western Jiamus

60

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

project in western Jiamusi

61

Heilongjiang

City sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Mudanjiang

62

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

100,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Mudanjiang

63

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

Ningan

• Upgrading project is in trial operation.

64

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant reconstruction

Sewage treatment

15,000

58%

The project is in trail operation.

and expansion project in Ningan

65

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant franchise

Sewage treatment

40,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Shangzhi

66

Heilongjiang

Phase I of city sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Shuangyashan

67

Heilongjiang

Phase II of city sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Shuangyashan

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

68

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant in Youyi,

Sewage treatment

10,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

Shuangyashan

• The upgrading project is under construction.

69

Heilongjiang

City sewage treatment and reclaimed

Reclaimed water

40,000

29.6%

The project is under construction.

water project in Anbang River Basin,

treatment

Shuangyashan

70

Heilongjiang

Phases I and II of city sewage

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is in operation.

treatment plant project in Zhaodong

71

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant no. 2 project in

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

• 20,000 tonnes are in operation.

Zhaodong

• Planned 30,000 tonnes are under

construction.

72

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment and

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

reclaimed water project in eastern

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

Hegang

construction.

73

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment and

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is yet to commence construction.

reclaimed water project in eastern

Hegang

74

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment and

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

reclaimed water project in western

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

Hegang

construction.

75

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment and

Sewage treatment

50,000

58%

The project is yet to commence construction.

reclaimed water project in western

Hegang

76

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment expansion project in

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is under construction.

western Hegang

77

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment and reclaimed water

Reclaimed water

30,000

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

project in Hegang

treatment

78

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant and sludge

Sewage treatment

10,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

disposal project in Fuyuan

• Upgrading project is under construction by

government

79

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

10,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Xinglong, Bayan

80

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant expansion

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project in Xinglong, Bayan

81

Henan

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

69.1%

The project is in trial operation.

no. 3 project in Xiping

82

Henan

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

20,000

69.1%

The project is yet to commence construction.

no. 3 project in Xiping

83

Henan

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

20,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

project in Dongcheng, Luohe

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

84

Henan

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

expansion project in Dongcheng, Luohe

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

85

Henan

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

southern Baihe, Nanyang

86

Henan

Sewage treatment plant no.1 project in

Sewage treatment

30,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

Suiping

87

Henan

Sewage treatment plant no.2 project in

Sewage treatment

10,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

Suiping

88

Hubei

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

125,000

75.3%

The project is in operation.

project in Cihu, Huangshi

89

Hubei

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

340,000

80%

The project is in operation.

Hanxi, Wuhan

90

Hubei

Sewage treatment plant expansion

Sewage treatment

260,000

80%

The project is in operation.

project in Hanxi, Wuhan (including

Hanxi sludge treatment project)

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

14

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

91

Hubei

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan

92

Hubei

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

22,500

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Panlong, Huangpi, Wuhan

93

Hubei

Sewage treatment plant continued

Sewage treatment

22,500

100%

The project is in operation.

construction project in Panlong,

Huangpi, Wuhan

94

Hubei

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Wuhu, Huangpi, Wuhan

95

Hubei

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

60,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Wuhan Economic and

Technology Development Zone

96

Hubei

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

92.2%

The project is in operation.

project in southern Suizhou

97

Hunan

Sewage treatment BOT project in

Sewage treatment

10,000

20%

The project is in operation.

Linwu, Chenzhou

98

Hunan

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

80,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

project in Chenzhou

• Upgrading project is under construction.

99

Hunan

Phase I of sewage treatment expansion

Sewage treatment

40,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

plant project in Chenzhou

• Upgrading project is under construction.

100

Hunan

Sewage treatment project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

Taohuajiang, Taojiang

101

Hunan

Sewage treatment plant no. 1 upgrading

Sewage treatment

10,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

and expansion project in Taohuajiang,

Taojiang

102

Hunan

Sewage treatment plant project in the

Sewage treatment

30,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

new district of eastern Gaoxin, Yiyang

103

Hunan

Sewage treatment plant BOT project in

Sewage treatment

40,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

northern Yiyang

104

Hunan

Phase II of sewage treatment

Sewage treatment

40,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

plant expansion, upgrading and

reconstruction projects in northern

Yiyang

105

Inner Mongolia

Sewage treatment BOT project in

Sewage treatment

3,500

58%

The project is under construction.

Dazhuangyuan Meat Processing Plant,

Xilinhot

106

Inner Mongolia

Sewage treatment plant BOT project in

Sewage treatment

40,000

58%

• The project is in operation.

Xilinhot

• Upgrading project is under construction.

107

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

20,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang

108

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

20,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang

109

Jiangsu

Phase III of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

40,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project at Xingang Park, Jingjiang

110

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in southern Shuyang

111

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

30,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in southern Shuyang

112

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

92.2%

The project is in operation.

project in Guanyinshan, Nantong

113

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

48,000

92.2%

The project is in operation.

project in Guanyinshan, Nantong

114

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Huangqiao, Taixing

115

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project in Huangqiao, Taixing

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

116

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

10,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Huangqiao Industrial Park,

Taixing

117

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

10,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

project in Huangqiao Industrial Park,

Taixing

118

Jiangsu

Phase I of sewage treatment plant with

Reclaimed water

3,000

100%

The project is in operation.

reclaimed water treatment project in

treatment

Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing

119

Jiangsu

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Reclaimed water

3,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

with reclaimed water treatment project

treatment

in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing

120

Jiangsu

Sewage treatment project in Huishan

Sewage treatment

100,000

50.8%

The project is in operation.

Economic and Development Zone,

Wuxi

121

Jiangxi

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

10,000

60%

The project is in operation.

project in Chongren Industrial Park

122

Jiangxi

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

5,000

60%

• The project is in operation.

project in Yihuang Industrial Park

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

123

Jiangxi

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

10,000

60%

• The project is in trial operation.

project in Yihuang Industrial Park

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

construction.

124

Jiangxi

Phases I and II of sewage treatment

Sewage treatment

15,000

60%

The project is yet to commence construction.

plant advance treatment project in

Yihuang Industrial Park

125

Jiangxi

Phase I of comprehensive sewage

Sewage treatment

10,000

60%

The project is in operation.

treatment plant project in Yongxin

Industrial and Development Zone

126

Jiangxi

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

25,000

60%

• The project is in operation.

project in Xiaolan Economic and

• Upgrading project is under construction.

Development Zone, Nanchang

127

Jiangxi

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

60%

• The project is in operation.

project in Xiaolan Economic and

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

Development Zone, Nanchang

construction.

128

Jiangxi

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

5,000

60%

• The project is in operation.

project in Wanzai Industrial Park

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

operation.

129

Jiangxi

Sewage treatment plant expansion

Sewage treatment

7,500

60%

• The project is in operation.

project in Wanzai Industrial Park

• Upgrading project is yet to commence

operation.

130

Jiangxi

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

10,000

60%

The project is in operation.

project in Yongfeng Industrial Park

131

Jiangxi

Sewage treatment plant in Fengxin

Sewage treatment

34,000

60%

• 25,000 tonnes are in operation.

Industrial Park

• 7,000 tonnes are under debugging stage.

• 2,000 tonnes are yet to commence

construction.

• Upgrading project is under construction.

132

Jilin

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

15,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Yingcheng, Jiutai, Changchun

133

Jilin

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

25,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Kalun, Jiutai Development Zone,

Changchun

134

Jilin

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

10,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Panshi Industrial and Development

Zone

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

16

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

135

Jilin

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

2,500

58%

The project is in operation.

Mincheng Economic and Development

Zone

136

Jilin

Phases I and II of sewage treatment

Sewage treatment

25,000

58%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Jiaohe

137

Jilin

Phase III of city sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

15,000

58%

The project is in operation.

expansion O&M project in Jiaohe

138

Jilin

Sewage treatment plant project in Fuyu

Sewage treatment

30,000

58%

The project is in operation.

139

Liaoning

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

20,000

92.7%

The project is in operation.

project in Sanshilipu, Puwan New Zone,

Dalian

140

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

92.7%

The project is in operation.

Houhai, Puwan New Zone, Dalian

141

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

40,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

Dalian Bay

142

Liaoning

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

105,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

project in Quanshui River, Dalian

143

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant in northern

Sewage treatment

30,000

60%

The project is in operation.

Yingkou Economic and Technological

Development Zone

144

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

60,000

86.5%

The project is in operation.

Lingshui River, Dalian

145

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant upgrading and

Sewage treatment

20,000

86.5%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in Lingshui River,

Dalian

146

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant project in Tiger

Sewage treatment

80,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

Beach, Dalian

147

Liaoning

Sewage treatment plant upgrading and

Sewage treatment

10,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in Tiger Beach, Dalian

148

Ningxia Hui

Phase I of sewage treatment plant no.

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Autonomous

5 project in Yinchuan

Region

149

Ningxia Hui

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Autonomous

no. 5 expansion, upgrading and

Region

reconstruction project in Yinchuan

150

Ningxia Hui

O&M project for reclaimed water

Reclaimed water

50,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Autonomous

treatment plant no. 5 of Yinchuan

treatment

Region

Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd.

151

Ningxia Hui

Sewage treatment plant project in Suyin

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

• The project is in operation.

Autonomous

Industrial Park, Yinchuan

• 25,000 tonnes modification are under

Region

construction.

152

Ningxia Hui

Sewage treatment plant project in Suyin

Sewage treatment

100,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

Autonomous

Industrial Park, Yinchuan

Region

153

Shandong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

75.5%

• The project is in operation.

Dezhou

• Upgrading project is under construction.

154

Shandong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

40,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

western Weifang

155

Shandong

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

project in Weifang High Technology

Industrial Development Zone

156

Shandong

Sewage treatment plant with reclaimed

Reclaimed water

38,500

75.5%

The project is in operation.

water treatment project in Weifang

treatment

157

Shandong

Sewage treatment plant expansion

Sewage treatment

200,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

project in Weifang

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

158

Shandong

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

60,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

resumption and upgrading project in

Shawo, Weifang

159

Shandong

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

40,000

75.5%

The project is yet to commence construction.

resumption and upgrading project in

Shawo, Weifang

160

Shandong

Sewage treatment centre project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

Shanting, Zaozhuang

161

Shandong

Phase I of sewage treatment centre

Sewage treatment

20,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

project in Yicheng, Zaozhuang

162

Shandong

Phase II of sewage treatment centre

Sewage treatment

20,000

75.5%

The project is in operation.

project in Yicheng, Zaozhuang

163

Shanghai

Phase I of sewage treatment plant no.

Sewage treatment

15,000

87.8%

The project is in operation.

2 project in Qingpu

164

Shanghai

Phase II of sewage treatment plant no.

Sewage treatment

45,000

87.8%

The project is in operation.

2 project in Qingpu

165

Shanghai

Phase III of sewage treatment plant no.

Sewage treatment

60,000

87.8%

The project is in operation.

2 project in Qingpu

166

Shanghai

Phase IV of sewage treatment plant no.

Sewage treatment

60,000

87.8%

The project is in operation.

2 expansion project in Qingpu

167

Shanghai

Sewage treatment plant no. 2

Sewage treatment

60,000

87.8%

The project is yet to commence construction.

expansion project in Qingpu

168

Shanghai

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

100,000

73.7%

The project is in operation.

western Fengxian

169

Shanghai

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

73.7%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in western Fengxian

170

Shanghai

Phase III of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

50,000

73.7%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in western Fengxian

171

Zhejiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant with

Sewage treatment

12,500

100%

The project is in operation.

pipe network ancillary facilities project

in Zhejiang Chemical Raw Material Site

Linhai Park

172

Zhejiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

12,500

100%

The project is in operation.

with pipe network ancillary facilities

expansion project in Zhejiang Chemical

Raw Material Site Linhai Park

173

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment plant with pipe

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

network ancillary facilities expansion

project in Zhejiang Chemical Raw

Material Base Linhai Park

174

Zhejiang

Batch 1 of phase I of water purification

Sewage treatment

60,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao

175

Zhejiang

Batch 2 of phase I of water purification

Sewage treatment

60,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Xiaocaoe, Yuyao

176

Zhejiang

City sewage treatment plant upgrading

Sewage treatment

30,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

and expansion project in Xiaocaoe,

Yuyao

177

Zhejiang

Phase III of city sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

75,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

upgrading and reconstruction project in

Xiaocaoe, Yuyao

178

Zhejiang

Phase III of city sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

75,000

69.1%

The project is yet to commence construction.

upgrading and expansion project in

Xiaocaoe, Yuyao

179

Zhejiang

Preserved pickle preprocess treatment

Sewage treatment

3,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Yuyao

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

18

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

Projects of SIIC Environment

capacity

to SIIC

Province

(continued)

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

180

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment plant upgrading

Sewage treatment

30,000

64.5%

The project is in operation.

and reconstruction project in Binhai,

Huangjiabu, Ningbo

181

Zhejiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

90,000

64.5%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in Hangzhou Bay

New Zone, Ningbo

182

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment plant and artificial

Sewage treatment

100,000

59.9%

The project is in operation.

wetland O&M project in northern Cixi

183

Zhejiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

40,000

64.5%

The project is yet to commence operation.

O&M project in Zhouxiang, Cixi

184

Zhejiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

40,000

92.2%

The project is in operation.

project in eastern Pinghu

185

Zhejiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

45,000

92.2%

The project is in operation.

expansion project in eastern Pinghu

186

Zhejiang

Phase III of sewage treatment plant

Sewage treatment

135,000

92.2%

The project is yet to commence construction.

expansion project in eastern Pinghu

Total

9,849,300

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

capacity

to SIIC

Province

Projects of SIIC Environment

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

Water supply projects

1

Heilongjiang

Water supply plant no. 1 project in

Water supply

80,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Mudanjiang

2

Heilongjiang

Water supply plant no. 2 project in

Reclaimed water

50,000

58%

The project is yet to commence operation.

Mudanjiang

treatment

3

Heilongjiang

Water supply plant no. 4 project in

Water supply

170,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Mudanjiang

4

Heilongjiang

City water supply TOT project in

Water supply

160,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Jiamusi (Xijiao water resource water

supply project)

5

Heilongjiang

City water supply TOT project in

Water supply

200,000

58%

The project is in operation.

Jiamusi (Jiangbei water plant)

6

Henan

Water supply plant no. 1 project in

Water supply

30,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

Suiping

7

Henan

Water supply plant no. 2 project in

Water supply

10,000

69.1%

The project is in operation.

Suiping

8

Hubei

Water supply plant expansion project in

Water supply

40,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan

9

Hubei

Water supply plant reserve O&M

Water supply

80,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan

10

Hubei

Phase V of water supply plant

Water supply

60,000

100%

The project is under construction.

reconstruction and expansion project in

Qianchuan, Huangpi, Wuhan

11

Hubei

Phase I of new Wuhu water supply

Water supply

100,000

100%

The project is in operation.

plant project in Huangpi, Wuhan

12

Hubei

Phase II of New Wuhu water supply

Water supply

150,000

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

plant project in Huangpi, Wuhan

13

Hunan

Huilongshan water supply plant city

Water supply

120,000

90%

The project is in operation.

water supply project in Yiyang

14

Hunan

Phase I of water supply plant no. 3 city

Water supply

100,000

90%

The project is in operation.

municipal water supply project in Yiyang

15

Hunan

Phase II of water supply plant no. 3

Water supply

100,000

90%

The project is in operation.

city municipal water supply expansion

project in Yiyang

16

Hunan

Water supply plant no. 4 city municipal

Water supply

200,000

90%

The project is under construction.

water supply project in Yiyang

17

Shandong

Water supply project in Hanting,

Water supply

60,000

26.2%

The project is in operation.

Weifang

18

Shandong

City municipal water supply project in

Water supply

120,000

51.3%

The project is in operation.

Weifang (Bailanghe water supply plant

project)

19

Shandong

City municipal water supply project

Water supply

200,000

51.3%

The project is in operation.

in Weifang (Gaoxin water distribution

plant project)

20

Shandong

Fangzi Water Supply Holding Co.

Water supply

40,000

26.2%

The project is in operation.

project in Weifang

21

Shanxi

Water diversion project from Wenshui

Water supply

55,000

100%

The project is in operation.

to Pingchuan (southern line)

Total

2,125,000

Total for water projects

11,974,300

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

20

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Daily

attributable

capacity

to SIIC

Province

Projects of SIIC Environment

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

Waste incineration projects

1

Shandong

Phase I of household waste incineration

Waste incineration

300

82.9%

The project is in trial operation.

power generation project in Wulian

2

Shandong

Phase II of household waste

Waste incineration

300

82.9%

The project is yet to commence construction.

incineration power generation project in

Wulian

3

Shandong

Waste incineration thermal power

Waste incineration

1,200

47.5%

The project is yet to commence construction.

generation project in Shen County

4

Shanghai

Waste incineration power generation

Waste incineration

1,050

50%

The project is in operation.

project in Pucheng

5

Shanghai

Renewable energy utilization center

Waste incineration

3,800

42%

The project is under construction.

project in Baoshan

6

Sichuan

Stage 1 of city municipal household

Waste incineration

700

100%

The project is in operation.

waste incineration power generation

project in Dazhou

7

Sichuan

Stage 2 of city municipal household

Waste incineration

350

100%

The project is yet to commence construction.

waste incineration power generation

project in Dazhou

8

Zhejiang

Waste incineration power generation

Waste incineration

1,100

50%

The project is in operation.

project in Wenling

Total

8,800

Interest

Daily

attributable

capacity

to SIIC

Province

Projects of SIIC Environment

Project type

(tonnes)

Environment

Project progress

Sludge treatment projects

1

Heilongjiang

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sludge treatment

650

58%

The project is in operation.

sludge disposal project in Harbin

2

Heilongjiang

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sludge treatment

350

58%

The project is in operation.

sludge disposal project in Harbin

3

Heilongjiang

Sludge disposal project in Heihe

Sludge treatment

40

58%

The project is in operation.

4

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant sludge disposal

Sludge treatment

100

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Jiamusi

5

Heilongjiang

Sewage treatment plant sludge disposal

Sludge treatment

150

58%

The project is in operation.

project in Mudanjiang

6

Heilongjiang

Sludge disposal plant project in Ningan

Sludge treatment

40

58%

The project is in operation.

7

Henan

Sludge disposal project in Xinxiang

Sludge treatment

300

69.1%

The project is in operation.

8

Henan

Phase I of sewage treatment plant

Sludge treatment

200

69.1%

The project is in operation.

sludge disposal project in Nanyang

9

Henan

Phase II of sewage treatment plant

Sludge treatment

100

69.1%

The project is yet to commence construction.

sludge disposal project in Nanyang

10

Hubei

Sludge disposal project in Hanxi, Wuhan

Sludge treatment

325

80%

The project is under renovation.

Total

2,255

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

attributable

Daily

to General

capacity

Water of

Province

Projects of General Water of China

Project type

(tonnes)

China

Project progress

Sewage treatment/reclaimed water treatment projects

1

Auhui

Sewage treatment plant nos. 2, 3 and 4

Sewage treatment

350,000

100%

The project is in operation.

project in Bengbu

2

Auhui

Reclaimed water project in Bengbu

Reclaimed water

160,000

70%

The project is in operation.

treatment

3

Auhui

Sewage treatment project in Suzhou

Sewage treatment

100,000

80%

The project is under construction.

4

Auhui

Guzhen GWC Sewage Treatment Co.,

Sewage treatment

50,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Ltd. project

5

Fujian

Sewage treatment project in Xiamen

Sewage treatment

1,202,500

55%

The project is in operation.

6

Guangdong

Sewage treatment plant project in

Sewage treatment

150,000

90%

The project is in operation.

Longhua, Shenzhen

7

Heilongjiang

City sewage treatment project in

Sewage treatment

20,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Suifenhe

8

Hunan

Sewage treatment project in Hedong,

Sewage treatment

150,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Xiangtan

9

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment project in new zone

Sewage treatment

50,000

81.16%

The project is in operation.

of eastern Huzhou

10

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment project in Huzhou

Sewage treatment

25,000

100%

The project is in operation.

11

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment plant upgrading

Sewage treatment

50,000

N/A

The project is in operation.

entrustment project in new zone of

eastern Wenzhou

12

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment project in eastern

Sewage treatment

150,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Wenzhou

13

Zhejiang

Sewage treatment project in central

Sewage treatment

200,000

70%

The project is in operation.

Wenzhou

Total

2,657,500

Interest

attributable

Daily

to General

capacity

Water of

Province

Projects of General Water of China

Project type

(tonnes)

China

Project progress

Water supply/water generation projects

1

Auhui

Water supply project in Bengbu

Water supply

705,000

60%

The project is in operation.

2

Auhui

Water supply project in Guzhen

Water supply

100,000

46.15%

The project is in operation.

3

Auhui

Water supply project in Huaiyuan

Water supply

157,000

60%

The project is in operation.

4

Fujian

Water generation project in Xiamen

Water generation

1,565,000

45%

The project is in operation.

5

Heilongjiang

Wuhua mountain reservoir project and

Water supply

305,000

100%

The project is in operation.

water supply project in Suifenhe

6

Hubei

Water supply project in Xiangyang

Water supply

953,000

50%

The project is in operation.

7

Hunan

Water supply project in Xiangtan

Water supply

485,000

70%

The project is in operation.

8

Zhejiang

Reservoir and water induction project in

Water supply

200,000

100%

The project is in operation.

Tiger Lake, Huzhou

9

Zhejiang

GWC sewage treatment (water supply

Water supply

19,500

100%

The project is in operation.

plant) project in Huzhou

Total

4,489,500

Total for water projects

7,147,000

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

22

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

NEW BUSINESS ARENA

As at the end of June 2020, the photovoltaic assets capacity of Shanghai Galaxy in which the Group holds 45% equity interest and Galaxy Energy, a subsidiary held by it, reached 590MW. The total amount of on-grid electricity sold from the 13 photovoltaic power stations was approximately 463 million kWh, representing an increase of 5.8% over the same period of last year. During the period, the photovoltaic team continued to strengthen studies on macro policies, industry dynamics and the capital market, as well as project acquisition related work.

During the period, the National Energy Administration Bureau issued a notice to clarify the conditions for renewable energy projects to be included in the first financial subsidy list. The projects of Shanghai Galaxy and Galaxy Energy are well prepared for the application of subsidy in the next round. In April of this year, the Government issued the 2020 photovoltaic power generation on-grid tariff policy, which will help the industry to affirm its expectations, provide guidance for the industry to make appropriate plans for their investment and construction, and promote the healthy and orderly development of the photovoltaic industry. In May, the National Energy Administration Bureau also issued a consultation paper, aiming to promote the establishment of a sound long-term mechanism for clean energy industry consumption, so as to set reasonable targets for clean energy utilization rates, and steadily increase the proportion of clean energy electricity in energy consumption, helping to promote orderly development of the industry.

REAL ESTATE

In the first half of 2020, the real estate business recorded a profit of HK$256 million, representing a year- on-year decrease of 53.6% and accounting for 25.0% of the Group's Net Business Profit. The decline was mainly due to delays in marketing and construction activities caused by the epidemic in January and February of this year which once brought our real estate business to a standstill. In addition, a lower rental income was recorded as rent concessions were extended to tenants due to the epidemic following calls by the Government. As the epidemic began to subside, a number of provinces and cities have resumed work and markets were re-opened accordingly. The Group's real estate business has been fully restored with the acceleration of its production and sales activities. The Group will continue to focus on the integration of the Yangtze River Delta to promote the long-term development of our business.

SI Development

During the period, SI Development recorded a revenue of RMB4,493 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. The rise in revenue was mainly attributable to the year-on-year increase of the company's booked income from projects delivered during the period and rise in construction income. Net profit was RMB429 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1%. While ensuring the implementation of epidemic control measures, SI Development has made considerable efforts in seeking new contracts and in the collection of receivables. The company also broadened its customer base through strengthening the promotion and marketing of its projects online. As a result, contract sales of real estate projects reached RMB1,079 million, with a gross floor area of 68,000 square meters, including such projects as Shanghai Bay (Phase 4) in Qingpu, Shanghai, Territory Shanghai in Jing'an, Shanghai, A New Era in Jiading, Shanghai, Sea Palace in Quanzhou, Hi-Shanghai (Phase 2) in Hangzhou, SIIC Tianlan Bay in Huzhou and SIIC Yungjing Bay in Huzhou. Rental income for the period amounted to HK$199 million. During the period, the gross floor area of properties delivered was approximately 156,000 square meters, which mainly included Hi-Shanghai (Phase 2) in Hangzhou, A New Era in the city in Jiading, Shanghai and Sea Palace in Quanzhou.

In the first half of 2020, a total of 9 projects were under construction, covering an area of 1,920,000 square meters. To compensate for delays in construction due to suspension of work and production caused by the epidemic, SI Development has stepped up the pace of its construction of projects to make up for losses caused by the epidemic. In the area of property management, SI Development is planning to integrate the resources of its existing office and commercial projects to establish a common platform for the sharing of resources through multiple channels while adding value to its services in order to enhancing the core competitiveness of its business. In addition, the company will continue to explore its development potential in terms of scale, branding, technology and capital. Established for over 10 years, the Qingdao International Beer City has been successfully upgraded to Qingdao International Financial City and Qingdao International Wealth Management Financial Center, setting a new model for the integration of business and city building.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

In addition, the company has further introduced high-end hotel brands to the super high-rise buildings T1 and T2 projects which were under construction. The Shanghai Investment Industrial Centre, the all-in-one building featuring finance, commerce, hotels, culture and entertainment under one roof, will foster the upgrading and transformation of the financial and cultural temperament of the project.

SI Urban Development

SI Urban Development recorded a revenue of HK$3,173 million for the first half of 2020, representing a decrease of 31.1% over the same period of last year, which was mainly due to lower booked income from properties delivered during the period and the impact of the epidemic on rental income. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to HK$151 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.4%, which was mainly due to the decrease in revenue and relatively lower gross profit margins of most of the projects completed and delivered. Entering the second quarter, SI Urban Development successfully surpassed its semi-annual sales target while focusing on "Seizing sales orders, business opportunities and market shares", and achieved a contract amount of RMB3,706 million for a total gross floor area of 64,000 square meters, which mainly included Contemporary Splendour Villa in Shanghai, Urban Cradle in Shanghai, West Diaoyutai Emperor Seal in Beijing and Contemporary Art Villas in Shanghai. Properties delivered during the period mainly included Urban Cradle in Shanghai, Originally in Xi'an and Contemporary Art Villas in Shanghai, with a gross floor area of approximately 110,260 square meters. Rental income for the period was approximately HK$290 million.

In conjunction with its 50%-owned joint venture and Aerospace Corporation, SI Urban Development took part in the bidding of the Guilin Road land project located in the southwest of Xuhui District, Shanghai in January 2020, with a total capital commitment of approximately RMB1,527.50 million, in which SI Urban Development holds approximately 32.5% beneficial interest. The transaction was completed in May 2020. With a prime location adjacent to the intersection of the existing Metro Line 9 and the future Metro Line 15 in Shanghai, the project is expected to support future rental returns and its property value is expected to be further enhanced upon completion.

In the same month, SI Urban Development announced that it would inject RMB407,942,343 in cash into SIIC Financial Leasing for the subscription of 20% of the company's capital upon completion of the capital increase. The equity of the company's existing shareholder, Shanghai Galaxy will be diluted to 28.95% accordingly following the completion of the capital increase. The remaining shareholders are independent third parties. As an integrated credit provider based in Shanghai, SIIC Financial Leasing is mainly engaged in the business of financing regional governments and its platform companies to fund their projects in local infrastructure, water supply and construction of rail transportation. The transaction is pending the approval of independent shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. With this project, SI Urban Development is expected to further deepen the integration of finance into business and create synergy between the two areas.

Set out below is a summary of the major property development projects of the Group as at 30 June 2020:

Major Development Properties

Pre-sold

Interest

Approximate

Planned

during the

Total

attributable

site area

total GFA

period

GFA sold

Expected

Projects of

Type of

to SI

(square

(square

(square

(square

date of

City

SI Development

property

Development

meters)

meters)

meters)

meters)

completion

1

Kaifu District,

Fengsheng Building

Residential and

90%

5,468

70,566

525

32,454

Completed

Changsha

commercial

2

Chenghua District,

Hi-Shanghai

Residential and

100%

61,506

254,885

2,221

196,827

Completed

Chengdu

commercial

3

Beibei District,

Hi-Shanghai

Residential and

100%

30,845

74,935

260

58,194

Completed

Chongqing

commercial

4

Yuhang District,

Hi-Shanghai

Residential and

85%

74,864

230,484

962

148,798

Completed

Hangzhou

(Phase I)

commercial

5

Yuhang District,

Hi-Shanghai

Residential and

85%

59,640

198,203

5,426

128,297

Completed

Hangzhou

(Phase II)

commercial

6

Wuxing District,

SIIC Garden Hotel

Hotel and

100%

116,458

47,177

-

-

Completed

Huzhou

commercial

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

24

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Pre-sold

Interest

Approximate

Planned

during the

Total

Projects of

attributable

site area

total GFA

period

GFA sold

Expected

SI Development

Type of

to SI

(square

(square

(square

(square

date of

City

(continued)

property

Development

meters)

meters)

meters)

meters)

completion

7

Wuxing District,

Hurun Commercial

Commercial

100%

13,661

27,322

-

-

Under

Huzhou

Plaza

planning

8

Wuxing District,

SIIC Tianlan Bay

Residential and

100%

115,647

193,292

8,707

19,861

Completed

Huzhou

commercial

9

Wuxing District,

SIIC Yungjing Bay

Residential

100%

68,471

207,906

4,083

-

2020

Huzhou

10

Shilaoren National

International Beer City

Composite

100%

227,675

806,339

-

327,831

2014 to 2022,

Tourist Resort,

in phases

Qingdao

11

Fengze District,

Sea Palace

Residential and

100%

170,133

1,064,099

39,422

164,183

2017 to 2021,

Quanzhou

commercial

in phases

12

Baoshan District,

Gucun Large

Residential

100%

26,600

73,798

-

-

2022

Shanghai

Residential Community

Unit BSPO-0104,

Lot 0421-01

13

Baoshan District,

Gucun Large

Residential

100%

32,130

86,692

-

-

2022

Shanghai

Residential Community

Unit BSPO-0104,

Lot 0423-01

14

Hongkou District,

North Bund Project

Commercial and

90%

23,037

230,568

-

-

2021

Shanghai

office

15

Jiading District,

A New Era in the city

Residential and

100%

58,949

163,351

2,408

79,492

Completed

Shanghai

commercial

16

Jiading District,

Essence of Shanghai

Residential and

100%

32,991

75,559

-

39,695

Completed

Shanghai

commercial

17

Jingan District,

Territory Shanghai

Residential

100%

32,512

114,737

727

76,768

2020

Shanghai

18

Jinshan District,

Flos Granti

Residential

100%

135,144

214,143

-

195,597

Completed

Shanghai

19

Qingpu District,

Belle Rive

Villa

51%

315,073

59,577

-

25,985

Completed

Shanghai

20

Qingpu District,

Shanghai Bay

Residential

51%

808,572

631,199

3,213

213,301

2011 to 2021,

Shanghai

in phases

21

Qingpu District,

He Villa

Residential

51%

162,708

121,683

-

84,627

Completed

Shanghai

Sea County

22

Qingpu District,

Shanghai International

Composite

100%

194,956

120,363

-

96,673

Completed

Shanghai

Art Centre

23

Wuzhong District,

Sudi Lot 2017-WG-10

Residential

100%

40,817

126,881

-

-

2020

Suzhou

Sub-total

2,807,857

5,193,759

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Pre-sold

Interest

Approximate

Planned

during the

Total

Projects of

attributable

site area

total GFA

period

GFA sold

Expected

SI Urban

Type of

to SI Urban

(square

(square

(square

(square

date of

City

Development

property

Development

meters)

meters)

meters)

meters)

completion

1

Chaoyang District,

American Rock

Residential and

100%

121,499

523,833

-

454,610

Completed

Beijing

commercial

2

Chaoyang District,

Youngman Point

Residential and

100%

112,700

348,664

-

258,814

2007 to 2021,

Beijing

commercial

in phases

3

Haidian District,

West Diaoyutai •

Residential

90%

42,541

250,930

8,726

196,753

2007 to 2021,

Beijing

Emperor Seal

in phases

4

Wancheng District,

Forest Sea

Residential and

67%

679,620

1,032,534

119

305,008

2007 to 2025,

Changsha

commercial

in phases

5

Jiulongpo District,

Top City

Residential,

100%

120,014

786,233

-

376,095

Completed

Chongqing

commercial and

office

6

Huaqiao Town,

Yoooou.net

Commercial and

30.7%

34,223

129,498

-

63,021

Completed

Kunshan

office

7

Zhoushi Town,

Royal Villa

Residential

53.1%

205,017

267,701

-

222,666

Completed

Kushan

8

Baoshan District,

Shangtou Baoxu

Residential

100%

118,880

306,167

5,860

104,109

2020 to 2021,

Shanghai

in phases

9

Minhang District,

Urban Cradle

Residential and

53.1%

943,000

1,226,298

6,256

818,727

2007 to 2022,

Shanghai

commercial

in phases

10

Minhang District,

Shanghai Jing City

Residential and

59%

301,908

772,885

-

560,409

Completed

Shanghai

commercial

11

Minhang District,

TODTOWN

Residential,

20.7%

117,825

605,000

-

56,205

2020 to 2022,

Shanghai

commercial,

in phases

hotel, office and

apartment office

12

Minhang District,

Contemporary Art

Residential

100%

116,308

83,622

6,120

67,803

2018 to 2022,

Shanghai

Villa (Jade Villa)

in phases

13

Minhang District,

Contemporary

Residential

100%

120,512

191,636

23,148

26,288

2020 to 2022,

Shanghai

Splendour Villa

in phases

(Courtyard Villa)

14

Minhang District,

Shangtou Xinhong

Residential

90%

69,495

212,347

-

-

2021

Shanghai

15

Minhang District,

Chenghang Project

Commercial and

80%

20,572

60,195

-

-

2021

Shanghai

office

16

Minhang District,

Shenzhicheng Project

Rental housing

29.5%

47,435

128,075

-

-

2022

Shanghai

17

Minhang District,

Chenglong Project

Rental housing

59%

47,383

118,458

-

-

2023

Shanghai

18

Songjiang District,

Shanghai Youth City

Commercial and

100%

57,944

212,130

-

139,840

Completed

Shanghai

office

19

Xuhui District,

Jingxiang Project

Rental housing

59%

17,161

48,050

-

-

2022

Shanghai

20

Xuhui Binjiang,

Binjiang U Center

Office and

35.4%

77,371

525,888

-

-

2020 to 2022,

Shanghai

commercial

in phases

21

Heping District,

Shenyang U Centre

Commercial,

80%

22,651

228,768

-

71,660

Completed

Shenyang

office and

serviced

apartment

22

Futian District,

China Phoenix Tower

Residential,

91%

11,038

106,190

-

78,343

Completed

Shenzhen

commercial and

office

23

Nankai District,

Laochengxiang

Residential,

100%

244,252

752,883

-

582,478

Completed

Tianjian

commercial and

office

26

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Pre-sold

Projects of

Interest

Approximate

Planned

during the

Total

SI Urban

attributable

site area

total GFA

period

GFA sold

Expected

Development

Type of

to SI Urban

(square

(square

(square

(square

date of

City

(continued)

property

Development

meters)

meters)

meters)

meters)

completion

24

Binghu District,

Urban Development

Commercial,

59%

24,041

193,368

-

41,900

Completed

Wuxi

International Center

hotel, office

and serviced

apartment

25

Chanba Ecotope,

Originally

Residential,

71.5%

2,101,967

3,899,867

13,639

2,456,442

2008 to 2022,

Xi'an

commercial and

in phases

hotel

26

Yantai

Yantai Project

Residential and

100%

77,681

159,100

-

-

2022 to 2023,

commercial

in phases

Sub-total

5,853,038

13,170,320

Pre-sold

Interest

Approximate

Planned

during

Total

attributable

site area

total GFA

the period

GPA sold

Expected

Projects of

Type of

to the

(square

(square

(square

(square

date of

City

the Company

property

Company

meters)

meters)

meters)

meters)

completion

1

Qingpu District,

Belle Rive

Villa

49%

315,073

59,577

-

25,985

Completed

Shanghai

2

Qingpu District,

Shanghai Bay

Residential

49%

808,572

631,199

3,213

213,301

2011 to 2021,

Shanghai

in phases

3

Qingpu District,

He Villa/Sea County

Residential

49%

162,708

121,683

-

84,627

Completed

Shanghai

Sub-total

1,286,3531

812,4591

Total

9,947,2481

19,176,5381

Major Future Development Projects

Interest

Approximate

Planned

attributable

site area

total GFA

Expected

Projects of

to SI

(square

(square

date of

City

SI Development

Project type

Development

meters)

meters)

completion

1

Qingpu District, Shanghai

Zhujiajiao Lot D2

Residential and

51%

349,168

177,954

2020

commercial

2

Minhang District, Shanghai

Huacao Town Unit

Rental housing

30%

19,822

52,923

2023

MHPO-1403, Lot 30-01

3

Qingpu District, Shanghai

Guanglai Road North,

Rental housing

49%

32,521

45,639

2023

Hongqiao West, Lot 04-33

Sub-total

401,511

276,516

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Approximate

Planned

attributable

site area

total GFA

Expected

Projects of

to the

(square

(square

date of

City

the Company

Project type

Company

meters)

meters)

completion

1

Qingpu District, Shanghai

Zhujiajiao Lot D2

Residential and

49%

349,168

177,954

2020

commercial

2

Qingpu District, Shanghai

Shanghai Lot F

Villa

10%

350,533

175,267

Under planning

3

Qingpu District, Shanghai

Shanghai Lot G

Villa

10%

401,274

200,637

Under planning

Sub-total

1,100,9751

553,8581

Total

1,502,4861

830,3741

Major Investment Projects

Total GPA for

Interest

investment

attributable to

properties

City

Projects of SI Development

Project type

SI Development

(square meters)

1

Wenjiang District, Chengdu

Orchard Forest

Commercial

100%

769

2

Qingdao Economic Development Zone

Dali Plaza

Commercial

76%

21,495

3

Laoshan District, Qingdao

Shanghai Industrial Investment Centre

Office

100%

26,669

4

Fengze District, Quanzhou

Sea Palace (Phase I of Linghai Yuan)

Commercial

100%

1,478

5

Changning District, Shanghai

Super Ocean Finance Center

Office

100%

2,321

6

Changning District, Shanghai

United 88

Office

100%

50,560

Commercial

100%

38,923

Parking lot

100%

28,457

7

Hongkou District, Shanghai

Gao Yang Commercial Centre

Office

100%

22,187

8

Hongkou District, Shanghai

Gao Yang Hotel

Office

100%

3,313

9

Huangpu District, Shanghai

Golden Bell Plaza

Office

100%

9,801

Office

90%

40,186

Parking lot

90%

4,870

10

Huangpu District, Shanghai

Huangpu Estate

Commercial

100%

20,918

11

Huangpu District, Shanghai

No. 108 Haichao Road

Commercial

100%

474

12

Jiading District, Shanghai

Essence of Shanghai

Commercial

100%

37,998

13

Jing'an District, Shanghai

Territory Shanghai

Commercial

100%

1,559

Parking lot

100%

3,952

14

Pudong New District, Shanghai

No. 1111 Shangchuan Road

Industrial

100%

40,208

15

Pudong New District, Shanghai

Huashen Building

Office

100%

344

16

Xuhui District, Shanghai

Shanghai Industrial Investment Building

Office

100%

10,089

Office

74%

14,130

Parking lot

74%

8,692

17

Xuhui District, Shanghai

Yonglong Building

Office

100%

798

18

Yangpu District, Shanghai

Hi-Shanghai

Commercial

100%

22,027

Parking lot

100%

22,000

19

Zhabei District, Shanghai

No. 235 Zhongshan Road North (portion)

Office

100%

1,434

20

Yuecheng, Shaoxing, Zhejiang

International Chinese City

Commercial

100%

26,479

21

Xiqing District, Tianjin

Rhine Town

Commercial

100%

5,961

Sub-total

468,092

28

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

Interest

Total GPA for

attributable

investment

to SI Urban

properties

City

Projects of SI Urban Development

Project type

Development

(square meters)

1

Chaoyang District, Beijing

Youngman Point

Commercial

100%

19,7682

2

Jiulongpo District, Chongqing

Top City

Commercial, office building and

100%

285,2642

parking lot

3

Changning District, Shanghai

ShanghaiMart

Exhibition, transaction market,

51%

284,651

office building and parking lot

4

Songjiang District, Shanghai

Shanghai Youth City

Commercial

100%

16,3492

5

Xuhui District, Shanghai

Urban Development International Tower

Office building

59%

45,239

6

Xuhui District, Shanghai

YOYO Tower

Commercial

59%

13,839

7

Xuhui District, Shanghai

Binjiang U Center

Office building

35.4%

25,8452

8

Futian District, Shenzhen

China Phoenix Tower

Office building

91%

1,0482

9

Shenyang

Shenyang U Centre

Commercial and office building

80%

30,332

10

Shanghai, Tianjin and Kunshan

Others

Commercial, office building

59%

93,196

and parking lot

Sub-total

815,531

Total

1,283,683

Notes:

  1. There are duplicate figures in the GPA of Belle Rive, Shanghai Bay and He Villa/Sea County in Shanghai and Zhujiajiao Lot D2.
  2. Such total GFAs are duplicate figures, which have been included in the Major Development Properties table.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

For the first half of 2020, the consumer products business made a profit contribution of HK$360 million to the Group, representing a decrease of 35.7% over the corresponding period of last year and accounting for approximately 35.2% of the Group's Net Business Profit. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and its impact on travelling and transportation around the world, the operating results of Nanyang Tobacco were affected to a certain extent. During the period, Nanyang Tobacco implemented the upgrade of core technologies and continued to promote overseas production and sales cooperation projects to enhance the company's overall competitiveness and seek growth drivers for future business. Against the impact of the epidemic, Wing Fat Printing's management remained calm and cautious, and leveraging the time window of production capacity shortages in the industry during the first half of the year, it was able to seize limited orders in the market while cautiously implementing the resumption of work and production in order to achieve the best operating results for the company.

Tobacco

Since the beginning of this year, the global epidemic and resultant customs-closure measures have brought about many uncertainties and challenges to Nanyang Tobacco's operations and production. Sales at duty-free shops have fallen sharply, and the export and ship tobacco business have also been affected. For the first half of the year, the turnover and profit of the company after tax were HK$1,123 million and HK$274 million respectively, representing a decline of 32.0% and 44.9% over the corresponding period last year. In response to the epidemic, Nanyang Tobacco firmly adhered to its business goals of "strengthening our existing business and pursuing for excellence; and ensuring a healthy internal operation and external development". The company has worked diligently to combat the epidemic, ensuring production and operation, and implementing a variety of prevention-and-control measures to ensure the orderly and normal operation of its business.

In terms of sales for the company's major markets, with the rapid recovery of the Hong Kong duty-paid market, Nanyang Tobacco launched a series of promotional activities in the second quarter for the three major categories of cigarettes in the Hong Kong market, including traditional cigarettes, cigarettes distributed from China and blended cigarettes, and further penetrating the blended cigarette market with "value-for-money" capsule cigarettes. The new strategies have achieved unprecedented results for the company, registering a year-on-year sales increase of more than 30% in the Hong Kong and Macau duty-paid markets. In the first two months of the year, the China market was greatly affected by the epidemic, but with the subsequent resumption of work and production on the mainland, the company achieved growth both in sales volume

Business Review, Discussion and Analysis

and turnover. Capitalizing on the opportunities, the company concluded a series of sales contracts and made considerable efforts to speed up the sourcing of materials to ease production and inventory pressures. In addition, Nanyang Tobacco achieved a significant increase in the proportion of mid-to-high-end products in the product mix that was higher than the overall growth rate in such proportion in the product structure of China Tobacco.

The duty-free markets for China, Hong Kong and Macau, were basically inactive while major exhibitions during the period were cancelled. Duty-free operators at airports are generally not optimistic about the short-term recovery of the industry. The duty-free ship supply and ship tobacco markets were also hit by the slowdown in shipping activity, and orders fell sharply. In the overseas markets, due to the closure of selected destination ports, customs clearance of goods has been delayed significantly, resulting in a substantial increase in dealers' inventory and slower sales. During the period, the company has focused on product reserves and modified its strategies in a timely manner, to increase its effort in the development of new products for markets that have been less affected by the epidemic. The company is also making an effort to develop new brands for its long- term strategy, shifting to the development of new product reserves and laying the foundation for the future enrichment of the company's new range of products. The company has also actively optimized the allocation of its resources, adjusting its promotion strategy in response to the needs of different markets, and closely monitoring market conditions in the second half of the year with the active deployment of new marketing strategies.

Emphasizing technological innovation, Nanyang Tobacco made good progress in the expansion of the regular size tobacco project during the period, which is expected to effectively increase the production capacity of mid-to-high-end products to meet rising market demands for innovative cigarettes. It also continued to promote the construction of composite production capacity, introduced advanced technology from all over the world, and successfully completed the installation of new cigarette machines and the upstream and downstream connection operation of the regular size cigarette machine expansion lines. The first batch of the entire line was completed in mid-July to establish self-supporting facilities for heterotypic tobacco with distinctive filter rods. In-depth research on innovative tobacco will be carried out during the period, and preparations will be made to build a new product-manufacturing technology and processing plant for nano-size products with Nanyang characteristics in response to the actual operating environment and where feasible. Phase progress has been achieved. In addition, the heterotypic canned processing line quality improvement project implemented this year will further consolidate and develop characteristic canned products and maintain the leading position of Nanyang Tobacco in the canned industry.

In terms of business cooperation, the overseas sales and production cooperation project between Nanyang Tobacco and a large mainland cigarette company has entered a substantive stage of development. It will seek to promote the medium-andlong-term goals of strategic development through business cooperation in different areas.

Printing

Wing Fat Printing recorded a turnover of HK$738 million during the period, a decrease of 2.2% over the same period last year, mainly due to the continued and widespread impact of the new epidemic. The net profit achieved during the period was HK$94.05 million, an increase of 41.7% over the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the calm response and unremitting efforts of the company's management team in tackling issues arising from the epidemic. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the company has actively implemented safety and epidemic-prevention measures. With the introduction of such measures to protect the safety of its employees, the company's management made astute judgements to determine timely schedules for the resumption of work and production. As a result, the company successfully won valuable orders during the "capacity shortage" period on the mainland in the beginning of the year and achieved stable results for the period. Since taking office, the company's new management team has actively advocated "intelligent manufacturing" enhancement to boost production efficiency, resulting in significant improvements in profit margins as well as overall profitability and competitiveness over the same period last year. The company's moulded-fibre business, in particular, has made a significant contribution to its extraordinary performance. The company also benefited from appreciation of currencies in the settlement of accounts over the period.

Under the impact of the global epidemic, tensions over international trade disputes and the rapid deterioration

of the economy, Wing Fat Printing's management has overcome such adversity with energy and

determination, achieving satisfactory progress results during this difficult period. The strategic deployment of

the smart-medicine packaging business has also contributed to the company's encouraging performance. As

the epidemic gradually becomes a new normal, the company will strive to establish a new support level for its

business and to ensure the stability of its performance.

30

Financial Review

KEY FIGURES

2020

2019

Change

unaudited

%

Six months ended 30 June

Results

Revenue (HK$'000)

13,210,952

16,661,951

-20.7

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)

802,702

2,009,628

-60.1

Earnings per share - basic (HK$)

0.725

1.848

-60.8

Dividend per share - interim cash (HK cents)

22

-

- interim shares in specie

(HK cents) Note

-

101

Special interim dividend per share - shares in specie

Note

-

Dividend payout ratio (note (a))

Note

54.7%

Interest cover (note (b))

5.8 times

7.2 times

unaudited

audited

Change

30 June

31 December

%

Financial Position

Total assets (HK$'000)

170,464,589

174,942,290

-2.6

Equity attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)

39,770,285

40,239,812

-1.2

Net assets per share (HK$)

36.58

37.01

-1.2

Net debt ratio (note (c))

72.01%

62.45%

Gearing ratio (note (d))

42.45%

42.79%

Number of shares in issue (shares)

1,087,211,600

1,087,211,600

Note (a) : (cash dividend per share + fair value of distributed share in specie per share)/earnings per share

Note (b) : (profit before taxation, interest expenses, depreciation and amortisation)/interest expenses

Note (c) : (interest-bearingloans-cash)/equity attributable to owners of the Company

Note (d) : interest-bearing loans/(equity attributable to owners of the Company + non-controlling interests + interest-bearing loans)

Note: The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to declare to the shareholders of the Company, for the year of 2020, an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per share and an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of 1 SIUD Share for every 5 shares of the Company held.

The Company has paid an interim dividend for 2019 in the form of distribution in specie to shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every 1 share of the Company held. Based on the closing price of SIUD on 18 October 2019 (the date of despatch of the SIUD Shares), the interim dividend was HK$1.01 per share.

Financial Review

I ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

1 Profit attributable to owners of the

Company

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$802.70 million, a decrease of HK$1,206.93 million or approximately 60.1% as compared to the same period of 2019.

HK$ million

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Prot for the second half of the year

Prot for the rst half of the year

2 Profit Contribution from Each Business

The profit contributed by each business in the Group for the first half of 2020 and the comparative figures of the same period last year was summarized as follows:

2020

2019

Change

Unaudited

%

Six months ended 30 June

HK$'000

HK$'000

Infrastructure Facilities

408,424

1,016,055

-59.8

Real Estate

256,355

552,396

-53.6

Consumer Products

360,315

560,614

-35.7

1,025,094

2,129,065

-51.9

32

Financial Review

1H2020

1H2019

35.2%

26.3%

Consumer

Consumer

47.7%

Products

Products

39.8%

Infrastructure

Facilities

Infrastructure

Facilities

25.0%

26.0%

Real Estate

Real Estate

Net profit from the infrastructure facilities business for the period amounted to approximately HK$408.42 million, accounting for 39.8% of Net Business Profit, and representing a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport introduced nationwide toll fee exemption during the disease prevention and control period for toll roads and bridges, coupled with the implementation of a 5% discount on tolls for ETC lanes, and the impact of the RMB depreciation of approximately 4.5% year-on-year, revenue and profit contributions from toll roads and bridge business decreased significantly.

The impact brought by the COVID-19 epidemic on our water services and waste-to-energy business was relatively small, an increase in profit of 14.1% was recorded. The approximately 2% increase in equity stake of Canvest Environment during the period has increased its profit contribution to the Group.

The real estate business recorded a profit of approximately HK$256.36 million, accounting for 25.0% of the Net Business Profit, and representing a decrease of HK$296.04 million over the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the delivery and settlement of properties, the decrease in rental income and hotel revenue resulting from the epidemic, and the profit sharing percentage in SI Urban Development was reduced from 69.96% to 47.41% after the distribution of share in SI Urban Development as interim dividend last year.

The consumer products business recorded a net profit of HK$360.32 million for the period, accounting for 35.2% of Net Business Profit, and representing a year-on-year decrease of 35.7%. Profit from Nanyang Tobacco decreased by HK$223.31 million or 44.9% as its duty free and export sales were affected by the epidemic. Wing Fat Printing's profit contribution increased by 36.5% as its moulded- fibre business with a higher gross profit margin increased, and a gain on the disposal of 100% equity in Sichuan Kemei Paper Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Kemei") was recorded during the period.

Financial Review

3 Revenue

The Group's revenue by principal businesses for the first half of 2020 and the comparatives of the same period last year was summarized as follows:

2020

2019

Change

Unaudited

%

Six months ended 30 June

HK$'000

HK$'000

Infrastructure Facilities

3,344,469

4,580,305

-27.0

Real Estate

8,130,621

9,861,697

-17.6

Consumer Products

1,735,862

2,219,949

-21.8

13,210,952

16,661,951

-20.7

1H2020

1H2019

13.1%

13.3%

Consumer

Consumer

27.5%

Products

Products

25.3%

Infrastructure

Facilities

Infrastructure

61.6%

Facilities

59.2%

Real Estate

Real Estate

In the first half of 2020, revenue of the Group amounted to approximately HK$13,210.95 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 20.7%, mainly due to the operation of each business segment was affected by the epidemic to varying extents.

Revenue of the infrastructure facilities business fell due to the impact of the toll free measures for toll roads during the disease prevention and control period, the impacts of various measures that brought by the request of cancellation of provincial toll stations, as well as the lower construction revenue of SIIC Environment.

The decrease in the delivery and settlement of properties, coupled with the drop in rental income and revenue from hotel business during the epidemic caused the decrease in revenue of the real estate business.

The revenue from consumer products business decreased due to a decline in duty free and export cigarette sales.

4 Profit before Taxation

  1. Gross profit margin
    Compared to the first half of 2019, gross profit margin remained stable. Although negative gross profit margin was recorded for toll roads business due to the toll free measures during the period, the increase in operating revenue with relatively higher profit margin from water services help offsetting the decline.

34

Financial Review

  1. Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/interests in associates
    Gain for the period was mainly attributable to the disposal of 100% equity interest in a subsidiary, Sichuan Kemei and an approximately 23.97% equity interest in an associate, Wufangzhai.

5 Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to declare to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, for the year of 2020, an interim cash dividend of HK22 cents per share and an interim special dividend in the form of distribution in specie of the SIUD Shares held by the Group in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the following basis:

for every 5 shares of the Company held . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1 SIUD Share

If the calculation results in the distribution of fragmented SIUD Shares to Qualifying Shareholders, the distributing number of SIUD Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of the SIUD Shares. Fragmented SIUD Shares will not be distributed, but it will be sold in the market when practicable and the net proceeds from such sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company.

For same period last year, the Company has paid an interim dividend in the form of distribution in specie to shareholders of the Company on the basis of 1 SIUD Share for every 1 share of the Company held.

II FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP

  1. Capital and Equity attributable to owners
    of the Company
    The Company had a total of 1,087,211,600 shares in issue as at 30 June 2020. There is no change compared with 1,087,211,600 shares as at the end of 2019.
    Equity attributable to owners of the Company reached HK$39,770.29 million as at 30 June 2020, it was attributable to the net profit for the first half of the year after deducting the dividend actually paid during the period.
  2. Indebtedness
  1. Borrowings
    SIHL Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a HK$2.1 billion or US dollar equivalent dual-currency club loan for a term of 5 years in March 2020.
    As at 30 June 2020, the total borrowings of the Group including bank borrowings and other borrowings amounted to approximately HK$53,831.77 million (31 December 2019: HK$54,456.57 million), of which 67.0% (31 December 2019: 68.5%) was unsecured credit facilities. The proportions of US dollars, Renminbi and HK dollars of total borrowings were 3%, 84% and 13% (31 December 2019: 3%, 83% and 14%) respectively.

HK$ billion

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Financial Review

  1. Pledge of assets
    The following assets were pledged by the Group to banks to secure banking facilities granted by these banks to the Group:
    1. investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of HK$11,371,220,000 (31 December 2019: HK$9,792,486,000);
    2. leasehold land and buildings with an aggregate carrying value of HK$13,959,000 (31 December 2019: HK$123,539,000);
    3. plant and machineries with an aggregate carrying value of HK$22,590,000 as at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2020: Nil);
    4. one (30 June 2020: Nil) toll road operating right with a carrying value of HK$1,884,742,000 as at 31
      December 2019 (30 June 2020: Nil);
    5. receivables under service concession arrangements with an aggregate carrying value of HK$14,307,313,000 (31 December 2019: HK$14,419,408,000);
    6. properties under development held for sale with an aggregate carrying value of HK$15,100,452,000 (31 December 2019: HK$2,869,155,000);
    7. properties held for sale with an aggregate carrying value of HK$270,667,000 (31 December 2019: 645,466,000);
    8. trade receivables with an aggregate carrying value of HK$204,813,000 (31 December 2019: HK$172,688,000); and
    9. bank deposits with an aggregate carrying value of HK$721,749,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,292,335,000).
  3. Contingent liabilities
    As at 30 June 2020, the guarantees given to banks by the Group in respect of banking facilities utilised by property buyers and associates amounted to approximately HK$6,732.32 million and HK$1,979.58 million (31 December 2019: HK$7,107.92 million and HK$2,018.77 million) respectively.
  1. Capital Commitments
    As at 30 June 2020, the Group had capital commitments mainly contracted for business development and investments in fixed assets of HK$15,561.27 million (31 December 2019: HK$15,814.20 million). The Group had sufficient internal resources and/or through loan markets to finance its capital expenditures.
  2. Bank Balances and Short-term Investments
    As at 30 June 2020, bank balances and short-term investments held by the Group amounted to HK$25,193.48 million (31 December 2019: HK$29,325.48 million) and HK$673.08 million (31 December 2019: HK$810.73 million) respectively. The proportions of US dollars and other currencies, Renminbi and HK dollars of bank balances were 4%, 82% and 14% (31 December 2019: 3%, 78% and 19%) respectively. Short-term investments mainly consisted of investments such as bonds, Hong Kong and PRC listed shares.
    While having sufficient working capital and a healthy interest cover, the Group is monitoring the market situation and respective funding requirements on a regular basis for business development, and will seek opportunities to optimise its capital structure should the need arises.

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

36

Financial Review

III MANAGEMENT POLICIES FOR FINANCIAL RISK

  1. Currency Risk
    The Group mainly operates in China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the exposure in exchange rate risks mainly arise from fluctuations in the US dollar, Singapore dollar, HK dollar and Renminbi exchange rates. The management monitors foreign currency exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposures and adopting suitable measures when necessary.
  2. Interest Rate Risk
    The Group's fair value and cash flow interest rate risks mainly relate to fixed and variable rates borrowings. In order to exercise prudent management against interest rates risks, the Group continues to review market trends against its business operations and financial position in order to arrange the most effective interest rate risk management tools.
  3. Price Risk
    The Group's price risks are mainly concentrated on equity instruments quoted in the HKSE and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The management strictly monitors this exposure by maintaining a portfolio of investments with different levels of risks. In addition, a special team has been appointed by the management to monitor price risks and hedging against such risk exposures will be made should the need arises.
  4. Credit Risk
    The Group's principal financial assets are receivables under service concession arrangements, contract assets, pledged bank deposits, short-term bank deposits, bank balances and cash, securities and debt investments and trade and other receivables. The Group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade and other receivables. The amounts presented in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position are net of allowances for doubtful receivables and expected credit loss. An allowance for impairment and expected credit loss are made according to the Group's accounting policy or where there is an identified loss event which, based on previous experience, is evidence of a reduction in the recoverability of cash flows.
    With respect to the credit risk of the Group's treasury operations, all bank balances and cash, securities and debt investments of the Group must be placed and entered into with sound and reputable financial institutions. Strict requirements and restrictions in relation to the outstanding amount and credit ratings on securities and debt investments to be held are followed in order to minimise the Group's credit risk exposures.

Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

INTRODUCTION

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 39 to 62 which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30 June 2020, and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

SCOPE OF REVIEW

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

CONCLUSION

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Certified Public Accountants

Hong Kong

28 August 2020

38

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

NOTES

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

13,210,952

16,661,951

Cost of sales

(8,345,795)

(10,542,180)

Gross profit

4,865,157

6,119,771

Net investment income

223,949

318,651

Other income, gains and losses

381,824

480,045

Selling and distribution costs

(502,260)

(516,985)

Administrative and other expenses

(1,052,878)

(973,822)

Finance costs

(865,909)

(911,247)

Share of results of joint ventures

94,566

83,011

Share of results of associates

121,241

203,655

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/interests

in associates

17

87,015

-

Profit before taxation

3,352,705

4,803,079

Income tax expense

4

(1,663,584)

(1,628,852)

Profit for the period

5

1,689,121

3,174,227

Profit for the period attributable to

- Owners of the Company

802,702

2,009,628

- Non-controlling interests

886,419

1,164,599

1,689,121

3,174,227

Earnings per share

7

HK$

HK$

- Basic

0.725

1.848

- Diluted

0.725

1.848

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit for the period

1,689,121

3,174,227

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value change on equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive income held by subsidiaries,

net of tax

18,228

12,773

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

- subsidiaries

(1,327,033)

(71,894)

- joint ventures

(67,886)

(2,935)

- associates

(62,261)

(2,918)

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(1,438,952)

(64,974)

Total comprehensive income for the period

250,169

3,109,253

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to

- Owners of the Company

47,881

1,971,850

- Non-controlling interests

202,288

1,137,403

250,169

3,109,253

40

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

NOTES

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-Current Assets

Investment properties

8

23,956,856

22,844,587

Property, plant and equipment

8

5,623,814

5,617,784

Right-of-use assets

492,353

407,482

Toll road operating rights

8

7,065,115

7,480,543

Goodwill

732,351

771,093

Other intangible assets

8

7,388,159

7,628,528

Interests in joint ventures

9

4,960,433

3,252,546

Interests in associates

6,082,178

6,416,054

Investments

10

686,845

696,027

Receivables under service concession

arrangements - non-current portion

20,068,295

19,456,025

Deposits paid on acquisition of investment

properties/property, plant and equipment/

intangible assets/a subsidiary

1,350,109

1,584,289

Other non-current receivables

9,239

9,239

Deferred tax assets

410,235

502,829

78,825,982

76,667,026

Current Assets

Inventories

11

53,721,860

56,706,001

Trade and other receivables

12

9,978,657

9,446,194

Contract assets

540,531

600,758

Investments

10

673,084

Receivables under service concession

arrangements - current portion

543,120

547,535

Prepaid taxation

761,103

612,444

Pledged bank deposits

721,749

1,292,335

Short-term bank deposits

303,469

128,365

Bank balances and cash

24,168,257

27,904,781

91,411,830

98,049,145

Assets classified as held for sale

16

226,777

226,119

91,638,607

98,275,264

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

NOTES

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

17,396,475

19,503,774

Lease liabilities - current portion

99,865

100,762

Contract liabilities

14

13,827,093

14,803,392

Taxation payable

3,468,622

4,335,119

Bank and other borrowings

15

16,248,114

19,443,750

51,040,169

58,186,797

Liabilities associated with assets classified

as held for sale

16

165,714

174,715

51,205,883

58,361,512

Net Current Assets

40,432,724

39,913,752

Total Assets less Current Liabilities

119,258,706

116,580,778

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

13,649,839

13,649,839

Reserves

26,120,446

26,589,973

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

39,770,285

40,239,812

Non-controlling interests

33,209,950

32,564,748

Total Equity

72,980,235

72,804,560

Non-Current Liabilities

Provision for major overhauls

81,902

84,263

Bank and other borrowings

15

37,544,733

34,983,838

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

339,975

262,030

Deferred tax liabilities

8,311,861

8,446,087

46,278,471

43,776,218

Total Equity and Non-Current Liabilities

119,258,706

116,580,778

42

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company

Attributable to non-controlling interests

Share

options

Share

Other

Investment

PRC

reserve

of net

Share

revaluation

Other

Merger

revaluation

Translation

statutory

Retained

of listed

assets of

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

reserve

profits

Sub-total

subsidiaries

subsidiaries

Sub-total

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Note i)

(Note ii)

(Note iii)

(Note iv)

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

13,649,839

54,855

1,688,171

(5,912,547)

262,408

(17,396)

2,202,256

29,347,710

41,275,296

31,892

28,195,780

28,227,672

69,502,968

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,009,628

2,009,628

-

1,164,599

1,164,599

3,174,227

Fair value change on equity

investments at fair value

through other comprehensive

income held by subsidiaries,

net of tax

-

-

-

-

5,086

-

-

-

5,086

-

7,687

7,687

12,773

Exchange differences arising on

translation of foreign operations

- subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

(37,011)

-

-

(37,011)

-

(34,883)

(34,883)

(71,894)

- joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

(2,935)

-

-

(2,935)

-

-

-

(2,935)

- associates

-

-

-

-

-

(2,918)

-

-

(2,918)

-

-

-

(2,918)

Total comprehensive income

(expense) for the period

-

-

-

-

5,086

(42,864)

-

2,009,628

1,971,850

-

1,137,403

1,137,403

3,109,253

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

67,471

(67,471)

-

-

-

-

-

Reduction of share capital

of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,911)

(18,911)

(18,911)

Acquisition of additional interest

in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,360)

(5,360)

(5,360)

Acquisition of additional interest

in a listed subsidiary

-

-

38,394

-

-

-

-

-

38,394

-

(91,436)

(91,436)

(53,042)

Dividends paid (note 6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(565,350)

(565,350)

-

-

-

(565,350)

Dividends paid to

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(397,979)

(397,979)

(397,979)

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

13,649,839

54,855

1,726,565

(5,912,547)

267,494

(60,260)

2,269,727

30,724,517

42,720,190

31,892

28,819,497

28,851,389

71,571,579

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

AttributabletoownersoftheCompany

Attributabletonon-controllinginterests

Share

options

Share

Other

Investment

PRC

reserve

ofnet

Share

revaluation

Other

Merger

revaluation

Translation

statutory

Retained

Perpetual

oflisted

assetsof

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

profits

Sub-total

bond

subsidiaries

subsidiaries

Sub-total

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Notei)

(Noteii)

(Noteiii)

(Noteiv)

(Notev)

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

13,649,839

54,855

(324,293)

(5,912,547)

257,987

(725,875)

2,460,543

30,779,303

40,239,812

-

31,892

32,532,856

32,564,748

72,804,560

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

802,702

802,702

-

-

886,419

886,419

1,689,121

Fair value change on equity

investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

held by subsidiaries, net of tax

-

-

-

-

4,537

-

-

-

4,537

-

-

13,691

13,691

18,228

Exchange differences arising on

translation of foreign operations

- subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

(629,211)

-

-

(629,211)

-

-

(697,822)

(697,822)

(1,327,033)

- joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

(67,886)

-

-

(67,886)

-

-

-

-

(67,886)

- associates

-

-

-

-

-

(62,261)

-

-

(62,261)

-

-

-

-

(62,261)

Total comprehensive income

(expense) for the period

-

-

-

-

4,537

(759,358)

-

802,702

47,881

-

-

202,288

202,288

250,169

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

29,977

(29,977)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of additional interest in

a listed subsidiary

-

-

62,481

-

-

-

-

-

62,481

-

-

(95,458)

(95,458)

(32,977)

Contribution from non-controlling

interests upon additional capital

injection into a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35,478

35,478

35,478

Release upon liquidation of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,287)

759

(528)

-

-

528

528

-

Release upon disposal of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,630)

(1,630)

(1,630)

Issue of perpetual bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,096,852

-

-

1,096,852

1,096,852

Accrual of interest to holders of

perpetual bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,011)

(14,011)

28,829

-

(14,818)

14,011

-

Interest paid to holder of perpetual bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,829)

-

-

(28,829)

(28,829)

Dividends paid (note 6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(565,350)

(565,350)

-

-

-

-

(565,350)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(578,038)

(578,038)

(578,038)

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

13,649,839

54,855

(261,812)

(5,912,547)

262,524

(1,485,233)

2,489,233

30,973,426

39,770,285

1,096,852

31,892

32,081,206

33,209,950

72,980,235

SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

44

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Notes:

  1. Other revaluation reserve is comprised of fair value adjustments on acquisition of subsidiaries relating to interests previously held by the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as associates/joint ventures and fair value adjustments arising upon the transfer of property, plant and equipment to investment properties in prior years.
  2. The Group accounts for acquisitions of associates, joint ventures or investee companies from its ultimate parent, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited ("SIIC"), as equity transactions and any difference between the consideration paid and the fair value of the interest acquired is recorded in other reserve. In addition, the Group accounts for changes in the Group's ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in the Group losing control over those subsidiaries as equity transactions and any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recorded in other reserve.
  3. Merger reserve mainly represents the difference in the fair value of the consideration paid to SIIC for the acquisition of subsidiaries/ businesses controlled by SIIC and the share capital of the acquired subsidiaries.
  4. The statutory reserves are reserves required by the relevant laws in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") applicable to the Group's PRC subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.
  5. On 2 January 2020, Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. ("SI Development"), a non-wholly owned listed subsidiary of the Group issued a 5.5% perpetual bond with par value of RMB1 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$1,096,852,000) to an independent third party (the "perpetual bondholder").
    The perpetual bondholder is entitled to an interest of 5.5% per annum in the first 1.5 years (the "initial investment period") after issuance. Upon the end of the initial investment period, SI Development can elect to extend repayment of the principal for another year once every year indefinitely and the interest rate will be reset with reference to People's Bank of China Benchmark Lending Rate upon each deferral of interest payment and capped at 9%. The interest payments fall due quarterly. Unless SI Development declares dividend to shareholders or reduces the registered capital within 12 months before the interest due date, SI Development can elect to defer the payment of all current or deferred interests to the next payment date.
    According to the above-mentioned terms, the issued perpetual bond has no maturity date. SI Development has the right to defer interest payment and the option for redemption of perpetual bond. SI Development has no obligation to deliver cash or another financial asset to another entity, or to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another entity under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the issuer, so the perpetual bond is classified as an equity instrument.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,385,540)

(2,818,840)

Net cash used in investing activities:

Investments in joint ventures

(1,681,207)

-

Advance to associates

(567,391)

(23,751)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(414,854)

(131,175)

Acquisition of addition interest in an associate

(167,540)

-

Development costs paid for investment properties

(85,673)

(39,035)

Addition of service concession rights

(84,338)

(280,352)

Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and

equipment/intangible assets

(62,217)

(130,110)

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss ("FVTPL")

(458)

(242,718)

Proceeds from disposal of interests in associates

467,521

-

Decrease (increase) in pledged/short-term bank deposits

370,286

(594,840)

Interest received

226,897

256,789

Dividend income received from associates

163,151

179,116

Proceeds from disposal of investments

129,744

66,903

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries

29,350

-

Proceeds from disposal of an equity investment at fair

value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

3,531

-

Dividend income received from investments

2,761

3,393

Capital refund from an equity investment at FVTOCI

-

30,859

Advance from a fellow subsidiary

-

401

Other investing cash flows

10,090

4,396

(1,660,347)

(900,124)

46

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities:

Repayment of bank and other borrowings

(17,501,736)

(6,963,034)

Interest paid

(874,766)

(906,939)

Dividends paid

(458,696)

(565,350)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(578,038)

(397,979)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(53,947)

(47,531)

Acquisition of additional interest in a listed subsidiary

(32,977)

(53,042)

Interest paid to holder of perpetual bond

(28,829)

-

Repayment to related parties

(18,159)

(227,987)

Bank and other borrowings raised

18,196,684

12,966,413

Proceeds from issuance of perpetual bond

1,096,852

-

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon

additional capital injection of a subsidiary

35,478

-

Distribution to a non-controlling shareholder after

reduction of share capital of a subsidiary

-

(18,911)

Acquisition of additional interests in a subsidiary

-

(5,360)

(218,134)

3,780,280

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,264,021)

61,316

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

27,904,781

25,132,470

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(472,503)

(44,935)

Cash and cash equivalents at ending of the period

represented by Bank balances and cash

24,168,257

25,148,851

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

1A. SIGNIFICANT EVENT IN THE CURRENT INTERIM PERIOD

Due to the adverse market conditions brought about by the outbreak of the Coronavirus Epidemic (the "Epidemic") and associated quarantine and social protective measures put in place in the PRC, Hong Kong and overseas, the operations of the Group were both directly and indirectly affected. The implementation of the toll-free policy during the period of prevention and control of the Epidemic has caused a decrease in the revenue of toll road business of the Group. Since toll revenue constitutes one of the primary sources of revenue and also attributable profit to the Group, the operating results and financial position of the Group were negatively affected. Since the second quarter of 2020, the Chinese economy showed a positive trend of gradual recovery, which should be conducive to normal business resumption of the Group.

48

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.

Other than additional accounting policies resulting from application of amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and the application of certain accounting policies which became relevant to the Group, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Application of amendments to HKFRSs

In the current interim period, the Group has applied the Amendments to Reference to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA, for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS

3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKFRS

9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs and Amendments to Reference to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance and for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

  1. Impacts of application on Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of Material"
    The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments also clarify that materiality depends on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole.
    The application of the amendments in the current period had no impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements. Changes in presentation and disclosure on the application of the amendments, if any, will be reflected on the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020.
  2. Accounting policies newly applied by the Group
    In addition, the Group has applied the following accounting policies which became relevant to the Group in the current interim period.
    Perpetual bonds
    Perpetual bonds issued by the Group are classified as equity instrument as they include no contractual obligation: (i) to deliver cash or another financial asset to another entity; or (ii) to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another entity under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the issuer.
    Except for the perpetual bonds as stated above which can be classified as equity, all other perpetual bonds issued by the Group are classified as financial liabilities.
    The interest expenses of perpetual bonds classified as equity instruments are treated as profit distribution of the Group. The repurchase or cancellation of these instruments is treated as change in equity. The related transaction costs are deducted from equity.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group's operating segments, based on information reported to the chief operating decision maker (i.e. the board of directors of the Company) for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment, are as follows:

Infrastructure facilities

-

investment in toll road projects and water-related business

Real estate

-

property development and investment and hotel operation

Consumer products

-

manufacture and sale of cigarettes, packaging materials and printed

products

The above operating segments also represent the Group's reportable segments.

Disaggregation of Revenue

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales of goods and services

Sales of properties

6,452,214

8,064,584

Sales of goods

1,735,862

2,219,949

Income from infrastructure facilities,

other than financial income from service

concession arrangements

- toll road operation

431,606

1,202,916

- water-related service

- construction income from construction

contracts

972,095

1,478,687

- operating and maintenance income

1,392,126

1,353,292

Property services and management income

1,131,139

1,011,152

Income from hotel operations

57,626

138,242

Revenue from goods and services

12,172,668

15,468,822

Financial income from service concession

arrangements

548,642

545,410

Rental income

489,642

647,719

13,210,952

16,661,951

Timing of revenue recognition of revenue from

goods and services

A point in time

9,580,202

11,637,825

Overtime

2,592,466

3,830,997

12,172,668

15,468,822

50

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

Segment revenue and results

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating segments:

Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Infrastructure

Real

Consumer

facilities

estate

products

Unallocated

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

Segment revenue - external sales

3,344,469

8,130,621

1,735,862

-

13,210,952

Segment operating profit (loss)

868,770

2,717,280

425,055

(95,313)

3,915,792

Finance costs

(373,947)

(425,904)

(803)

(65,255)

(865,909)

Share results of joint ventures

94,448

118

-

-

94,566

Share of results of associates

130,784

(14,135)

4,592

-

121,241

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/

interests in associates

71,218

-

15,797

-

87,015

Segment profit (loss) before taxation

791,273

2,277,359

444,641

(160,568)

3,352,705

Income tax expense

(150,087)

(1,379,383)

(72,290)

(61,824)

(1,663,584)

Segment profit (loss) after taxation

641,186

897,976

372,351

(222,392)

1,689,121

Less: profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

(232,762)

(641,621)

(12,036)

-

(886,419)

Segment profit (loss) after taxation

attributable to owners of the

Company

408,424

256,355

360,315

(222,392)

802,702

Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Infrastructure

Real

Consumer

facilities

estate

products

Unallocated

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

Segment revenue - external sales

4,580,305

9,861,697

2,219,949

-

16,661,951

Segment operating profit

1,605,685

3,054,160

683,331

84,484

5,427,660

Finance costs

(362,657)

(462,865)

(1,318)

(84,407)

(911,247)

Share of results of joint ventures

83,011

-

-

-

83,011

Share of results of associates

213,891

(11,925)

1,689

-

203,655

Segment profit before taxation

1,539,930

2,579,370

683,702

77

4,803,079

Income tax expense

(297,799)

(1,093,289)

(118,250)

(119,514)

(1,628,852)

Segment profit (loss) after taxation

1,242,131

1,486,081

565,452

(119,437)

3,174,227

Less: profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

(226,076)

(933,685)

(4,838)

-

(1,164,599)

Segment profit (loss) after taxation

attributable to owners of the

Company

1,016,055

552,396

560,614

(119,437)

2,009,628

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

Segment assets and liabilities

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments:

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Infrastructure

Real

Consumer

facilities

estate

products

Unallocated

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

52,905,463

106,706,657

7,143,829

3,708,640

170,464,589

Segment liabilities

21,150,818

65,559,056

735,346

10,039,134

97,484,354

At 31 December 2019 (audited)

Infrastructure

Real

Consumer

facilities

estate

products

Unallocated

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

53,703,214

108,171,141

8,144,709

4,923,226

174,942,290

Segment liabilities

22,148,064

68,115,143

1,019,031

10,855,492

102,137,730

4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Current tax

- Hong Kong

54,653

101,806

- PRC Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT")

714,941

797,636

- PRC Enterprise income tax ("EIT") (including

PRC withholding tax of HK$18,608,000

(six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$57,929,000))

693,012

1,047,319

1,462,606

1,946,761

(Over)underprovision in prior periods

- Hong Kong

(78)

-

- PRC LAT

129,444

(58,967)

  • PRC EIT (including an overprovision of PRC withholding tax of HK$3,009,000 (six months

ended 30 June 2019: HK$14,870,000))

(16,657)

(55,491)

112,709

(114,458)

Deferred taxation for the current period

88,269

(203,451)

1,663,584

1,628,852

52

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE (continued)

Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods.

The Group's subsidiaries in the PRC are subject to PRC EIT at a rate of 25% for both periods, except for (i) certain PRC subsidiaries which are qualified as a High New Technology Enterprise and enjoy a preferential tax rate of 15% for both periods (the preferential tax rate is applicable for a consecutive three years from the date of grant and subject to approval for renewal); and (ii) certain PRC subsidiaries, engaging in public infrastructure projects, are entitled to full exemption from PRC EIT for the first three years and a 50% reduction in PRC EIT for the next three years from the first year of generating operating income.

PRC LAT is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sale of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land use rights, borrowing costs and all qualified property development expenditures.

5. PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit for the period has been arrived at after charging

(crediting) the following items:

Amortisation of toll road operating rights

(included in cost of sales)

271,805

394,913

Amortisation of other intangible assets

(included in cost of sales)

172,263

172,242

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

312,471

231,861

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

42,416

28,638

Interest expenses for lease liabilities

10,597

4,308

Net increase in fair value of investment properties

(included in other income, gains and losses)

(136,866)

(221,324)

Dividend income from investments (included in net

investment income)

(2,761)

(3,393)

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(included in other income, gains and losses)

(4,474)

(1,910)

Interest income (included in net investment income)

(226,897)

(254,984)

Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial assets at

FVTPL (included in net investment income)

9,530

(58,447)

Net foreign exchange loss (included in other income,

gains and losses)

32,996

1,209

Share of PRC EIT of joint ventures (included in

share of results of joint ventures)

36,402

41,128

Share of PRC EIT of associates (included in share

of results of associates)

32,256

61,985

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6. DIVIDENDS

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

2019 final dividend paid of HK52 cents

(six months ended 30 June 2019: 2018 final

dividend paid of HK52 cents) per share

565,350

565,350

Subsequent to the end of the current interim period, the directors have determined that interim dividend of HK22 cents per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil) and a distribution in specie of 217,442,320 shares (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,087,211,600 shares) of SI Urban Development held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company whose names appearing on the Company's register of members on 29 September 2020 in proportion to their then respective shareholdings in the Company on the basis of one SI Urban Development share for every five shares (six months ended 30 June 2019: for every one share) held by the shareholders of the Company.

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculations of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company are based on the following data:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Earnings:

Profit for the period attributable to owners

of the Company

802,702

2,009,628

Interest to holders of perpetual bond

(14,011)

-

Earnings for the purpose of basic and diluted

earnings per share

788,691

2,009,628

Number of shares:

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the

purpose of basic and diluted earnings per share

1,087,211,600

1,087,211,600

The computation of diluted earnings per share does not assume:

  1. the exercise of options issued by SI Urban Development, a listed subsidiary of the Group, because the exercise price of those options was higher than the average market price for the corresponding period; and
  2. the exercise of options issued by Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, a listed associate of the Group, because the exercise price of those options was higher than the average market price for the corresponding period.

54

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

8. TOLL ROAD OPERATING RIGHTS/MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES/

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS

The Group's investment properties at the end of the reporting period were fair-valued by Cushman & Wakefield Limited ("C&W"). C&W is a member of the Institute of Valuers and a firm of independent qualified professional valuers not connected with the Group. The valuations were arrived at by reference to market evidence of transaction prices for similar properties in similar locations and conditions, or on the basis of investment approach, where appropriate. During the current interim period, the Group recognised a net increase in fair value of investment properties of approximately HK$137 million in profit or loss (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$221 million).

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the management of the Group changed the intention from selling the apartments and commercial units of several residential property projects to lease them out for rentals. Accordingly, properties held for sale with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$1,343 million were transferred to investment properties upon inception of lease agreements with the tenants during the period. A fair value gain of approximately HK$253 million in respect of these properties is recognised in the profit or loss during the period.

During the current interim period, the Group incurred costs for construction in progress of approximately HK$56 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$41 million) and acquired other property, plant and equipment at an aggregate cost of approximately HK$369 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$90 million) for the purpose of expanding the Group's operations and businesses.

In addition, the Group acquired other intangible assets of approximately HK$84 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$280 million).

Impairment assessment of toll road operating rights

During the current interim period, revenue from toll road operations decreased significantly, which is primarily resulted from the decrease in traffic flow volume and the waiver of toll fees according to "The Notice on Toll Roads going Toll-Free During the Period of Precautionary and Control in relation to the outbreak of Coronavirus Epidemic" issued by the Ministry of Transport of the PRC, as well as the recent changes of governmental policies in relation to the toll road operations in the PRC.

Based on the above situation, the Group performed impairment assessment on respective toll road operating rights, with assumptions including (i) the impact on toll road operations due to the Epidemic and the relevant supporting protective policies to be studied and issued by the PRC government as published by the Ministry of Transport; (ii) the standardisation of starting point of toll charging around the city and the corresponding compensation; (iii) the national implementation of new toll fee charging schemes, under which the classification of vehicles and tariff multiplier have been changed; and (iv) the discount on using ETC cards for toll payment is increased to 5%. The management of the Group considered the carrying amount of the toll road operating rights would not exceed its recoverable amount.

9. INTERESTS IN JOINT VENTURES

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group injected capitals with an aggregate amount of

RMB1,527,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,680,104,000) into joint ventures, namely 上海諾 卓企業管理有限公司 ("Shanghai Nuozhuo") and 上海天宇實宏企業發展有限公司 ("Shanghai Tianyu"). The

Group holds 5% equity interest in Shanghai Tianyu directly and 27.5% equity interest in Shanghai Tianyu indirectly through Shanghai Nuozhuo. Shanghai Tianyu is the project company for the acquisition of a parcel of land situated at Xuhui District in Shanghai in the PRC at a consideration of RMB4,628,000,000 during the period.

55 SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

10. INVESTMENTS

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Equity instruments at FVTPL

Listed equity securities

471,195

477,590

Unlisted equity securities

31,365

31,375

502,560

508,965

Financial assets at FVTPL

Corporate bonds

149,859

258,965

Funds

52,030

74,178

201,889

333,143

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

Listed equity securities

139,441

116,736

Unlisted equity securities

516,039

547,915

655,480

664,651

Total investments

1,359,929

1,506,759

Analysed for reporting purposes as:

Current portion

673,084

810,732

Non-current portion

686,845

696,027

1,359,929

1,506,759

11. INVENTORIES

Inventories mainly represent properties under development held for sale. Included in the amount is HK$36,652,652,000 (31 December 2019: HK$42,802,007,000) which is not expected to be realised within one year.

12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables, net of allowance for credit loss, presented based on the invoice or contract date, which approximates the respective revenue recognition dates:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within 30 days

964,194

947,290

Within 31-60 days

385,601

417,446

Within 61-90 days

256,579

385,387

Within 91-180 days

295,142

418,638

Within 181-365 days

904,149

344,534

Over 365 days

715,417

524,391

3,521,082

3,037,686

Included in other receivables as at 30 June 2020 were (i) unsecured amounts of HK$2,053,065,000

(31 December 2019: HK$1,485,674,000) due from certain associates of which HK$1,686,834,000

(31 December 2019: HK$1,273,146,000) carried fixed interest at prevailing market interest rates; (ii)

an amount of HK$Nil (31 December 2019: HK$112,045,000) due from a fellow subsidiary which is

unsecured and interest-free; and (iii) amounts of HK$11,000 (31 December 2019: HK$413,694,000) due

from certain joint ventures which are unsecured and interest-free.

56

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

13. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

The following is an aged analysis of trade payables, presented based on the invoice date:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within 30 days

1,494,813

1,463,519

Within 31-60 days

345,525

449,638

Within 61-90 days

271,122

434,901

Within 91-180 days

467,590

525,328

Within 181-365 days

1,200,596

1,520,820

Over 365 days

1,402,882

1,130,835

5,182,528

5,525,041

Included in other payables as at 30 June 2020 were (a) amounts of HK$436,963,000 (31 December 2019: HK$444,319,000) due to State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai Xuhui District (the "Xuhui SASAC") and entities controlled by the Xuhui SASAC, (b) amounts of HK$1,337,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,363,000) due to certain fellow subsidiaries, which are unsecured, non-interest bearing and have no fixed terms of repayment and (c) accrued expenditure on properties under development of HK$2,435,916,000 (31 December 2019: HK$2,595,930,000).

14. CONTRACT LIABILITIES

The amount mainly represents proceeds received on property sales that have not been recognised as revenue in accordance with the Group's revenue recognition policy.

15. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS

During the current interim period, the Group (i) obtained new borrowings in the amount of approximately HK$18,197 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$12,966 million) and (ii) repaid borrowings of approximately HK$17,502 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$6,963 million). The borrowings carry interest at market rates.

16. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALES

On 31 December 2018, the directors of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd resolved to dispose of one of its subsidiaries. Negotiations with several interested parties have subsequently taken place. The assets and liabilities attributable to the subsidiary, which are expected to be sold within twelve months, were classified as a disposal group held for sale in accordance with HKFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations", and are presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position since 31 December 2018.

During the year ended 31 December 2019, the disposal was not completed as the Group was in the process of finalising the payment plan. The Group entered into a supplementary agreement with the third party on top of the previously signed sales and purchase agreement to extend the expected completion date of the disposal to January 2020 due to renegotiation of consideration payment terms. Due to the outbreak of the Epidemic, a further negotiation on the payment plan has been taking place and the Group expect to complete the disposal in the second half of 2020. Therefore, the assets and liabilities attributable to the subsidiary are still presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

16. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALES (continued)

The proceeds of the disposal is expected to exceed the net carrying amount of the relevant assets and liabilities and accordingly, no impairment loss has been recognised.

The major classes of assets and liabilities comprising the disposal group classified as held for sale are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Trade and other receivables

23,456

17,327

Receivables under service concession arrangements

202,948

208,433

Prepayments

184

36

Inventories

189

323

Total assets classified as held for sale

226,777

226,119

Trade and other payables, and total liabilities

associated with assets classified as held for sale

(165,714)

(174,715)

17. DISPOSAL OF AN ASSOCIATE

On 21 April 2020, Shanghai Hu-Ning Expressway (Shanghai Section) Co. Ltd. ("Hu-Ning Expressway"), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Group entered into a share transfer agreement with Shanghai Galaxy Investment Co., Ltd., an associate of the Group, to dispose of Hu-Ning Expressway's entire 24% equity interest in an associate, namely Zhejiang Wufangzhai Industrial Co. Ltd. ("Wufangzhai") at a cash consideration of RMB419,508,000 (equivalent to HK$462,931,000). Wufangzhai is principally engaged in the production and sale of glutinous rice dumplings, chain food services and the rice industry. This transaction has resulted in the Group recognising a gain of HK$68,424,000 in profit or loss for the current interim period.

18. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided

in these condensed consolidated financial

statements in respect of

- acquisition of property, plant and equipment and

intangible assets

92,407

88,489

- additions in construction in progress

1,056,415

1,137,001

- additions in properties under development held

for sale

14,277,216

12,741,072

- investment in an associate

52,649

53,691

- investments in joint ventures

68,005

1,779,083

- other

14,573

14,862

15,561,265

15,814,198

58

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Guarantees given to banks in respect of banking

facilities utilised by

- property buyers

6,732,316

7,107,918

- associates

1,979,581

2,018,774

8,711,897

9,126,692

20. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Some of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (Levels 1 to 3) based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements is observable.

  • Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;
  • Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
  • Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

Fair value

Fair value

as at

as at

Valuation

Significant

30 June

31 December

Fair value

techniques

unobservable

Financial assets

2020

2019

hierarchy

and key inputs

input(s)

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Financial assets at FVTPL

Listed equity securities

471,195

477,590

Level 1

Quoted bid prices in

N/A

an active market

Corporate bonds

149,859

258,965

Level 2

Quoted prices in the

N/A

over-the-counter

markets

Funds

52,030

74,178

Level 2

Quoted prices in the

N/A

over-the-counter

markets

Unlisted equity securities

31,365

31,375

Level 3

Adjusted net asset

Discount factor

value method under

of lack of control,

cost approach

the higher the

discount factor,

the lower the fair

value

Financial assets at FVTOCI

Listed equity securities

139,441

116,736

Level 1

Quoted bid prices in

N/A

an active market

Unlisted equity securities

516,039

547,915

Level 3

Adjusted net asset

Discount factor

value method under

of lack of control,

cost approach

the higher the

discount factor,

the lower the fair

value

There was no transfer amongst Levels 1, 2 and 3 in both periods.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

20. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of financial assets

Unlisted

Unlisted

equity

equity

instruments

instruments

at FVTPL

at FVTOCI

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 January 2019

31,386

572,430

603,816

Additions

-

3,468

3,468

Capital refund from an equity investment

at FVTOCI

-

(30,859)

(30,859)

Exchange losses

-

185

185

At 30 June 2019

31,386

545,224

576,610

At 1 January 2020

31,375

547,915

579,290

Disposal

-

(2,642)

(2,642)

Exchange losses

-

(29,234)

(29,234)

Unrealised loss recognised in profit or loss

(10)

-

(10)

At 30 June 2020

31,365

516,039

547,404

Fair value measurements and valuation processes

The directors of the Company have closely monitored and determined the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs for fair value measurements.

In estimating the fair value of an asset, the Group uses market-observable data to the extent it is available. Where Level 1 inputs are not available, the Group engages third party qualified valuers to perform the valuation. Management of the Group works closely with the qualified external valuers to establish the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs to the model on a regular basis, or when needs arise and will report the significant results and findings to the board of directors of the Company. The Group uses valuation techniques that include inputs that are not based on observable market data to estimate the fair value of certain types of financial instruments.

60

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES

  1. During the current interim period, save as disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties:

Six months ended 30 June

Related party

Nature of transactions

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Fellow subsidiaries

Rentals and management fee

paid by the Group on land

and buildings

26,707

26,833

Rentals received by the Group on

land and buildings

5,820

6,039

Interest income received by the

Group

2,866

3,214

Associates

Interest income received by

the Group

42,485

20,291

Rentals received by the Group on

land and buildings

4,391

4,600

Property agency fee paid by the

Group

10,956

15,688

Non-controlling

Interest paid by the Group

3,132

8,803

shareholders of

Management fee paid by the Group

-

3,462

subsidiaries

Fellow subsidiaries

Loan provided by the Group

-

113,792

Furthermore, the Group has entered into several banking facility agreements amounted to HK$8,469 million (31 December 2019: HK$9,379 million) and pursuant to the terms of the agreements, loans principal together with accrued interests and any other amounts accrued under the agreements may become immediately due and payable if (i) SIIC ceases to hold directly and indirectly at least 35% ultimate beneficial interest of and in the voting share capital of the Company or ceases to have management control over the Company; or (ii) the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the controlling shareholder of SIIC, ceases to hold directly or indirectly at least 51% beneficial interest of and in the voting share capital of SIIC or SIIC ceases to remain under the administrative leadership of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The relevant facility agreements will mature in various dates up to 20 March 2022. As at 30 June 2020, the extent of utilisation of such bank facilities amounted to approximately HK$8,469 million (31 December 2019: HK$9,379 million).

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)

  1. Compensation of key management personnel