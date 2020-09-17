Shanghai Industrial Urban Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND IN MINHANG DISTRICT, SHANGHAI, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 563)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND IN MINHANG DISTRICT,

SHANGHAI, THE PRC

The Board announces that on 17 September 2020, Shanghai Shangtou Xinhong, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Land Use Rights Transfer Contract with the Shanghai Minhang Land Bureau to acquire the Land in Shanghai, the PRC from the Shanghai Minhang Land Bureau for a total consideration of RMB428,650,000. The permitted uses of the Land are commercial buildings, hotels, food and beverages businesses.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but none of such percentage ratios is 25% or above, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board announces that on 17 September 2020, Shanghai Shangtou Xinhong, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Land Use Rights Transfer Contract with the Shanghai Minhang Land Bureau for the acquisition of the Land in Shanghai, the PRC by Shanghai Shangtou Xinhong for a total consideration of RMB428,650,000. The Land was put up for sale by the Shanghai Minhang Land Bureau in an open bidding auction in which Shanghai Shangtou Xinhong participated and was ultimately awarded with the Land. The principal terms of the Land Use Rights Transfer Contract are set out below:

DETAILS OF THE LAND USE RIGHTS TRANSFER CONTRACT