    600009   CNE000000V89

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.

(600009)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
56.98 CNY   -0.07%
Shanghai International Airport : Freight services at Pudong Airport almost back to normal

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Manufacturer HeJian Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd - located in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, in East China's Jiangsu province - managed to pick up a batch of urgently needed imported materials at the cargo terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 6.

It marked the debut of a new cargo retrieval mode that was launched by Pudong Airport cargo terminal and the Suzhou Area of the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone - underscoring that Pudong Airport has entered a new period in terms of streamlining its customs clearances.

High-end manufacturers are widely known to have extremely exacting standards in terms of the timeliness of the supply chain for the imported raw materials they need.

Responding to that, with the support of the customs and relevant free trade zone departments, Pudong Airport's cargo terminal took the initiative to cooperate with airlines and freight forwarders, to provide industrial supply chain enterprises with aviation logistics solutions and ensure the efficient transportation of high-end and high-value added materials.

In order to ensure the efficient processing of imported cold chain fresh goods, Pudong Airport and the China Eastern Airlines cargo terminal have established a special working team of more than 110. They've also adopted full closed-loop management to provide a fast-track channel for the cold chain fresh goods.

Attracted by Pudong Airport's complete global cargo route network and vast market demand, which radiates throughout the Yangtze River Delta region, domestic and overseas airlines have resumed services and increased their freight capacity.

In late June, an average of 232 cargo flights departed and arrived at Pudong Airport per day, with an average daily cargo volume of 9,133.9 metric tons - up 33.6 percent and 28.1 percent, respectively, on the same period last month. Those figures have come close to the normal level before the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in Shanghai.


In the face of the epidemic, Shanghai Airport Authority has adopted a raft of measures to support and help airlines resume their services and increase their cargo routes. [Photo/WeChat account: gh_01c0f79320c5]


At present, there are 58 domestic and overseas airlines operating cargo flights from Pudong Airport. [Photo/WeChat account: gh_01c0f79320c5]

Disclaimer

Shanghai International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
